Practical Microwave Electron Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747006, 9781483288697

Practical Microwave Electron Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9781483288697
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1990
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Practical Microwave Electron Devices provides an understanding of microwave electron devices and their applications. All areas of microwave electron devices are covered. These include microwave solid-state devices, including popular microwave transistors and both passive and active diodes; quantum electron devices; thermionic devices (including relativistic thermionic devices); and ferrimagnetic electron devices. The design of each of these devices is discussed as well as their applications, including oscillation, amplification, switching, modulation, demodulation, and parametric interactions. Numerous design examples and case studies are presented throughout the book. For each microwave electron device covered, typical design examples or case studies are presented as well as qualitative or quantitative explanations. The fundamental theory of each device is summarized along with the underlying principles of the design. Each summary is presented so that the design techniques can be applied to other specific cases, designs, and applications. Review questions are included with each chapter to stimulate creative thinking and enhance the acquisition of knowledge and design skills. This book is written for engineers, scientists, and technicians seeking practical knowledge on microwave electron devices and their applications through self-study. It is also suitable for use as a college textbook in upper-division courses for seniors and first-year graduate students in electrical engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction

1.1 Microwaves and Electronics

1.2 Generation of Microwave Power

1.3 Amplification of Microwaves

1.4 Demodulation of Microwaves

1.5 Microwave Multiplexing

1.6 Features of Microwave Electronics

Problems

References

2 Microwave Transistors

2.1 Transistors for Microwave Applications

2.2 Structure of Microwave Transistors

2.3 Transistor Current Control

2.4 Voltage Gain

2.5 Microstrip Circuit with Microwave Transistors

2.6 Microwave Cavity Circuit with Transistors

2.7 Features of Microwave Transistors

Problems

References

3 Microwave Tunnel Diodes

3.1 Tunnel Effect in Degenerate Semiconductor Junctions

3.2 Diode Current Generated by the Tunnel Effect

3.3 Concept of Negative Resistance

3.4 Dynamic Negative Conductance

3.5 Diode Packaging and Equivalent Circuit

3.6 Microstripline Circuit

3.7 Waveguide Circuit

3.8 Tunnel Effect Microwave Amplification, Oscillation, Detection, Mixing, and Harmonic Generation

Problems

References

4 Microwave Avalanche Diodes

4.1 Avalanche Effect

4.2 Avalanche Effect Current

4.3 Dynamic Negative Conductance

4.4 Further Application of the Avalanche Effect

Problems

References

5 Transferred Electron Devices

5.1 Electron Energy Transfer within Conduction Bands

5.2 Current-Voltage Curve of Transferred Electron Devices

5.3 Negative Differential Conductivity

5.4 High Field Domain and the Gunn Effect

5.5 Oscillation by Transferred Electrons

5.6 Amplification by Transferred Electrons

5.7 Transferred Electron Devices

Problems

References

6 Impact Avalanche Transit Time Diodes

6.1 Carrier Injection by Avalanche Effect

6.2 Oscillation by Impact Avalanche Transit Time Effect

6.3 Amplification by Impact Avalanche Transit Time Effect

6.4 Read Structure

6.5 Single Drift Flat Structure

6.6 Double Drift Flat Structure

6.7 Trapped Plasma Avalanche Triggered Transit

6.8 Barrier Injection Transit Time Devices

6.9 Mounting Configuration of IMPATT Devices

6.10 Impact Avalanche Transit Time Effect Devices

Problems

References

7 Microwave Autodyne and Homodyne Detectors

7.1 Autodyne and Homodyne Detection by Nonlinear Diodes

7.2 Detection by Schottky Barrier

7.3 Detection by Degenerate p-n Junction

7.4 Detector Circuits

7.5 Autodyne Detection and Homodyne Detection

Problems

References

8 Microwave Superheterodyne Detectors

8.1 Microwave Superheterodyne

8.2 Microwave Superheterodyne through a Schottky Barrier Diode

8.3 Microwave Superheterodyne by Back Diode

8.4 Microwave Mixer Circuits

8.5 Microwave Mixing

Problems

References

9 Parametric Amplification

9.1 Junction Capacitance

9.2 Parametric Mixing

9.3 Noise in Parametric Amplification

9.4 Parametric Amplifier Circuit

9.5 Parametric Diodes

Problems

References

10 Microwave Harmonic Generator Diodes

10.1 Harmonic Generation by Nonlinear Junctions

10.2 Step Recovery Diodes

10.3 Harmonic Generation by Step Recovery Diodes

10.4 Harmonic Generation by Backward Diodes

10.5 Harmonic Generation by Nondegenerate p-n Junction Diodes

10.6 Microwave Harmonic Generator Circuit

10.7 Microwave Harmonic Generating Diodes

Problems

References

11 Microwave Switching Semiconductor Devices

11.1 Microwave Binary States of Diodes and Transistors

11.2 Microwave Binary States of PIN Diodes

11.3 Microwave Switching and Multiplexing

11.4 Microwave Step Attenuators and Phase Shifters

11.5 Microwave Switching by Transistors

11.6 Microwave Switching

Problems

References

12 Quantum Electron Devices

12.1 Microwave Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation

12.2 Pumping

12.3 Stimulation

12.4 Emission

12.5 Gain

12.6 Noise

12.7 Frequency Standard

12.8 Gas Masers

12.9 Solid Masers

12.10 Masers

Problems

References

13 Ferrimagnetic Electron Devices

13.1 Ferrimagnetic Materials

13.2 Gyromagnetic Equations

13.3 Tensor Permeability

13.4 Faraday Rotation

13.5 Faraday Rotation Type Isolators

13.6 Faraday Rotation Type Circulators

13.7 Faraday Rotation Type Switches

13.8 Field Displacement

13.9 Field Displacement Type Isolators

13.10 Field Displacement Type Circulators

13.11 Field Displacement Type Switches

13.12 Ferrimagnetic Electron Devices

Problems

References

14 Velocity Modulation Devices

14.1 Velocity Modulation Devices and Kinetic Energy Transfer

14.2 Bunching

14.3 Dynamic Induction Current

14.4 Klystrons

14.5 Velocity Modulation Devices

Problems

References

15 Magnetrons

15.1 Formation of a Re-entry Beam

15.2 Formation of Electron Poles

15.3 Magnetron Oscillation

15.4 Magnetron Principles

Problems

References

16 Traveling Wave Devices

16.1 Velocity Modulation by Traveling Waves

16.2 Dynamic Induction in a Traveling Wave Structure

16.3 Traveling Wave Amplification

16.4 Backward Wave Interactions

16.5 Gyrotrons

16.6 Traveling Wave Interactions

Problems

References

17 Fundamental Principles of Microwave Electron Devices

17.1 Basic Principles Involved

17.2 Electron Transit Time Effect

17.3 Velocity Modulation

17.4 Beam Coupling

17.5 Electron Bunching

17.6 Negative Admittance

17.7 Spinwave Interaction

17.8 Nonlinear Impedance

17.9 Quantum Mechanical Transition

Problems

References

Appendices

1 Microstripline Principles

2 Basics of Smith Chart and Rieke Diagram

3 Cavity Resonator Principles

4 S-Parameters

5 Fermi-Dirac Distribution Function

6 Waveguide Principles

7 Cyclotron Frequency and Plasma Oscillation Frequency

8 Crystallographic Axis

9 Mathematical and Physical Formulas and Identities

10 Physical Constants

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
28th June 1990
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288697

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.