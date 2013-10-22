Practical Microwave Electron Devices
1st Edition
Description
Practical Microwave Electron Devices provides an understanding of microwave electron devices and their applications. All areas of microwave electron devices are covered. These include microwave solid-state devices, including popular microwave transistors and both passive and active diodes; quantum electron devices; thermionic devices (including relativistic thermionic devices); and ferrimagnetic electron devices. The design of each of these devices is discussed as well as their applications, including oscillation, amplification, switching, modulation, demodulation, and parametric interactions. Numerous design examples and case studies are presented throughout the book. For each microwave electron device covered, typical design examples or case studies are presented as well as qualitative or quantitative explanations. The fundamental theory of each device is summarized along with the underlying principles of the design. Each summary is presented so that the design techniques can be applied to other specific cases, designs, and applications. Review questions are included with each chapter to stimulate creative thinking and enhance the acquisition of knowledge and design skills. This book is written for engineers, scientists, and technicians seeking practical knowledge on microwave electron devices and their applications through self-study. It is also suitable for use as a college textbook in upper-division courses for seniors and first-year graduate students in electrical engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 Microwaves and Electronics
1.2 Generation of Microwave Power
1.3 Amplification of Microwaves
1.4 Demodulation of Microwaves
1.5 Microwave Multiplexing
1.6 Features of Microwave Electronics
Problems
References
2 Microwave Transistors
2.1 Transistors for Microwave Applications
2.2 Structure of Microwave Transistors
2.3 Transistor Current Control
2.4 Voltage Gain
2.5 Microstrip Circuit with Microwave Transistors
2.6 Microwave Cavity Circuit with Transistors
2.7 Features of Microwave Transistors
Problems
References
3 Microwave Tunnel Diodes
3.1 Tunnel Effect in Degenerate Semiconductor Junctions
3.2 Diode Current Generated by the Tunnel Effect
3.3 Concept of Negative Resistance
3.4 Dynamic Negative Conductance
3.5 Diode Packaging and Equivalent Circuit
3.6 Microstripline Circuit
3.7 Waveguide Circuit
3.8 Tunnel Effect Microwave Amplification, Oscillation, Detection, Mixing, and Harmonic Generation
Problems
References
4 Microwave Avalanche Diodes
4.1 Avalanche Effect
4.2 Avalanche Effect Current
4.3 Dynamic Negative Conductance
4.4 Further Application of the Avalanche Effect
Problems
References
5 Transferred Electron Devices
5.1 Electron Energy Transfer within Conduction Bands
5.2 Current-Voltage Curve of Transferred Electron Devices
5.3 Negative Differential Conductivity
5.4 High Field Domain and the Gunn Effect
5.5 Oscillation by Transferred Electrons
5.6 Amplification by Transferred Electrons
5.7 Transferred Electron Devices
Problems
References
6 Impact Avalanche Transit Time Diodes
6.1 Carrier Injection by Avalanche Effect
6.2 Oscillation by Impact Avalanche Transit Time Effect
6.3 Amplification by Impact Avalanche Transit Time Effect
6.4 Read Structure
6.5 Single Drift Flat Structure
6.6 Double Drift Flat Structure
6.7 Trapped Plasma Avalanche Triggered Transit
6.8 Barrier Injection Transit Time Devices
6.9 Mounting Configuration of IMPATT Devices
6.10 Impact Avalanche Transit Time Effect Devices
Problems
References
7 Microwave Autodyne and Homodyne Detectors
7.1 Autodyne and Homodyne Detection by Nonlinear Diodes
7.2 Detection by Schottky Barrier
7.3 Detection by Degenerate p-n Junction
7.4 Detector Circuits
7.5 Autodyne Detection and Homodyne Detection
Problems
References
8 Microwave Superheterodyne Detectors
8.1 Microwave Superheterodyne
8.2 Microwave Superheterodyne through a Schottky Barrier Diode
8.3 Microwave Superheterodyne by Back Diode
8.4 Microwave Mixer Circuits
8.5 Microwave Mixing
Problems
References
9 Parametric Amplification
9.1 Junction Capacitance
9.2 Parametric Mixing
9.3 Noise in Parametric Amplification
9.4 Parametric Amplifier Circuit
9.5 Parametric Diodes
Problems
References
10 Microwave Harmonic Generator Diodes
10.1 Harmonic Generation by Nonlinear Junctions
10.2 Step Recovery Diodes
10.3 Harmonic Generation by Step Recovery Diodes
10.4 Harmonic Generation by Backward Diodes
10.5 Harmonic Generation by Nondegenerate p-n Junction Diodes
10.6 Microwave Harmonic Generator Circuit
10.7 Microwave Harmonic Generating Diodes
Problems
References
11 Microwave Switching Semiconductor Devices
11.1 Microwave Binary States of Diodes and Transistors
11.2 Microwave Binary States of PIN Diodes
11.3 Microwave Switching and Multiplexing
11.4 Microwave Step Attenuators and Phase Shifters
11.5 Microwave Switching by Transistors
11.6 Microwave Switching
Problems
References
12 Quantum Electron Devices
12.1 Microwave Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation
12.2 Pumping
12.3 Stimulation
12.4 Emission
12.5 Gain
12.6 Noise
12.7 Frequency Standard
12.8 Gas Masers
12.9 Solid Masers
12.10 Masers
Problems
References
13 Ferrimagnetic Electron Devices
13.1 Ferrimagnetic Materials
13.2 Gyromagnetic Equations
13.3 Tensor Permeability
13.4 Faraday Rotation
13.5 Faraday Rotation Type Isolators
13.6 Faraday Rotation Type Circulators
13.7 Faraday Rotation Type Switches
13.8 Field Displacement
13.9 Field Displacement Type Isolators
13.10 Field Displacement Type Circulators
13.11 Field Displacement Type Switches
13.12 Ferrimagnetic Electron Devices
Problems
References
14 Velocity Modulation Devices
14.1 Velocity Modulation Devices and Kinetic Energy Transfer
14.2 Bunching
14.3 Dynamic Induction Current
14.4 Klystrons
14.5 Velocity Modulation Devices
Problems
References
15 Magnetrons
15.1 Formation of a Re-entry Beam
15.2 Formation of Electron Poles
15.3 Magnetron Oscillation
15.4 Magnetron Principles
Problems
References
16 Traveling Wave Devices
16.1 Velocity Modulation by Traveling Waves
16.2 Dynamic Induction in a Traveling Wave Structure
16.3 Traveling Wave Amplification
16.4 Backward Wave Interactions
16.5 Gyrotrons
16.6 Traveling Wave Interactions
Problems
References
17 Fundamental Principles of Microwave Electron Devices
17.1 Basic Principles Involved
17.2 Electron Transit Time Effect
17.3 Velocity Modulation
17.4 Beam Coupling
17.5 Electron Bunching
17.6 Negative Admittance
17.7 Spinwave Interaction
17.8 Nonlinear Impedance
17.9 Quantum Mechanical Transition
Problems
References
Appendices
1 Microstripline Principles
2 Basics of Smith Chart and Rieke Diagram
3 Cavity Resonator Principles
4 S-Parameters
5 Fermi-Dirac Distribution Function
6 Waveguide Principles
7 Cyclotron Frequency and Plasma Oscillation Frequency
8 Crystallographic Axis
9 Mathematical and Physical Formulas and Identities
10 Physical Constants
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th June 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288697