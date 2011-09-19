Practical Management of Pediatric and Adult Brachial Plexus Palsies covers in-depth surgical techniques for managing disorders of this crucial nerve complex so that you can most effectively treat injuries in patients of any age. Drs. Kevin Chung, Lynda Yan, and John McGillicuddy present a multidisciplinary approach to pediatric brachial plexus injury treatment and rehabilitation, obstetric considerations, and other hot topics in the field. With access to the full text and surgical videos online at expertconsult.com, you’ll have the dynamic, visual guidance you need to manage injuries to the brachial plexus.