Practical Management of Pediatric and Adult Brachial Plexus Palsies
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online, Print, and DVD
Description
Practical Management of Pediatric and Adult Brachial Plexus Palsies covers in-depth surgical techniques for managing disorders of this crucial nerve complex so that you can most effectively treat injuries in patients of any age. Drs. Kevin Chung, Lynda Yan, and John McGillicuddy present a multidisciplinary approach to pediatric brachial plexus injury treatment and rehabilitation, obstetric considerations, and other hot topics in the field. With access to the full text and surgical videos online at expertconsult.com, you’ll have the dynamic, visual guidance you need to manage injuries to the brachial plexus.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with surgical videos demonstrating how to perform key procedures.
- See cases as they present in practice through color illustrations, photos, and diagrams that highlight key anatomical structures and relationships.
- Apply multidisciplinary best practices with advice from internationally respected authorities in neurosurgery, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, and other relevant fields.
- Hone your technique with coverage that emphasizes optimizing outcomes with pearls and discussions of common pitfalls.
- Prepare for collaborating with other physicians thanks to a multidisciplinary approach that covers medical and legal aspects in addition to surgery.
- Find information quickly and easily with a full-color layout.
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy of the Brachial Plexus
2. Physiology of Nerve Injury and Regeneration
3. Clinical Examination of the Patient with Brachial Plexus Palsy
4. Clinical Presentation and Considerations of Neonatal Brachial Plexus Palsy
5. Neonatal Brachial Plexus Palsy: Antecedent Obstetrical Factors
6. Guidelines for Attorney–Physician Interactions About Brachial Plexus
Palsy Patients
7. The Role of Electrodiagnosis in Infants with Brachial Plexus Palsies
8. Radiographic Assessment in Pediatric Brachial Plexus Palsies
9. Nerve Repair/Reconstruction Strategies for Neonatal Brachial Plexus Palsies
10. Shoulder Sequelae in Children with Brachial Plexus Palsy
11. Reconstructive Strategies for Recovery of Hand Function
12. Rehabilitation Concepts for Pediatric Brachial Plexus Palsies
13. Outcomes of Treatment for Neonatal Brachial Plexus Palsy
14. Clinical Examination and Diagnosis
15. Nerve Repair/Nerve Transfer Strategies for Adult Brachial Plexus Palsies
16. Operative Neurophysiology of the Brachial Plexus Intraoperative
Electrodiagnostic Studies
17. Practical Application of Electrodiagnostic Studies to Evaluate Adult Brachial
Plexus Lesions
18. Radiographic Assessment of Adult Brachial Plexus Injuries
19. Reconstructive Procedures for the Upper Extremity
20. Surgical Procedures for Recovery of Hand Function
21. Rehabilitation Concepts for Adult Brachial Plexus Injuries
22. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
23. Strategies for Treating Pain
24. Outcomes of Treatment for Adult Brachial Plexus Injuries
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 19th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736236
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245777
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705751
About the Author
Kevin Chung
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Lynda J-S Yang
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
John McGillicuddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Surgery, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI, USA