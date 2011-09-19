Practical Management of Pediatric and Adult Brachial Plexus Palsies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705751, 9781437736236

Practical Management of Pediatric and Adult Brachial Plexus Palsies

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online, Print, and DVD

Authors: Kevin Chung Lynda J-S Yang John McGillicuddy
eBook ISBN: 9781437736236
eBook ISBN: 9780323245777
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705751
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th September 2011
Page Count: 408
Description

Practical Management of Pediatric and Adult Brachial Plexus Palsies covers in-depth surgical techniques for managing disorders of this crucial nerve complex so that you can most effectively treat injuries in patients of any age. Drs. Kevin Chung, Lynda Yan, and John McGillicuddy present a multidisciplinary approach to pediatric brachial plexus injury treatment and rehabilitation, obstetric considerations, and other hot topics in the field. With access to the full text and surgical videos online at expertconsult.com, you’ll have the dynamic, visual guidance you need to manage injuries to the brachial plexus.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with surgical videos demonstrating how to perform key procedures.

  • See cases as they present in practice through color illustrations, photos, and diagrams that highlight key anatomical structures and relationships.

  • Apply multidisciplinary best practices with advice from internationally respected authorities in neurosurgery, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, and other relevant fields.

  • Hone your technique with coverage that emphasizes optimizing outcomes with pearls and discussions of common pitfalls.

  • Prepare for collaborating with other physicians thanks to a multidisciplinary approach that covers medical and legal aspects in addition to surgery.

  • Find information quickly and easily with a full-color layout.

Table of Contents

1. Anatomy of the Brachial Plexus

2. Physiology of Nerve Injury and Regeneration

3. Clinical Examination of the Patient with Brachial Plexus Palsy

4. Clinical Presentation and Considerations of Neonatal Brachial Plexus Palsy

5. Neonatal Brachial Plexus Palsy: Antecedent Obstetrical Factors

6. Guidelines for Attorney–Physician Interactions About Brachial Plexus

Palsy Patients

7. The Role of Electrodiagnosis in Infants with Brachial Plexus Palsies

8. Radiographic Assessment in Pediatric Brachial Plexus Palsies

9. Nerve Repair/Reconstruction Strategies for Neonatal Brachial Plexus Palsies

10. Shoulder Sequelae in Children with Brachial Plexus Palsy

11. Reconstructive Strategies for Recovery of Hand Function

12. Rehabilitation Concepts for Pediatric Brachial Plexus Palsies

13. Outcomes of Treatment for Neonatal Brachial Plexus Palsy

14. Clinical Examination and Diagnosis

15. Nerve Repair/Nerve Transfer Strategies for Adult Brachial Plexus Palsies

16. Operative Neurophysiology of the Brachial Plexus Intraoperative

Electrodiagnostic Studies

17. Practical Application of Electrodiagnostic Studies to Evaluate Adult Brachial

Plexus Lesions

18. Radiographic Assessment of Adult Brachial Plexus Injuries

19. Reconstructive Procedures for the Upper Extremity

20. Surgical Procedures for Recovery of Hand Function

21. Rehabilitation Concepts for Adult Brachial Plexus Injuries

22. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

23. Strategies for Treating Pain

24. Outcomes of Treatment for Adult Brachial Plexus Injuries

Index

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437736236
eBook ISBN:
9780323245777
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705751

About the Author

Kevin Chung

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Lynda J-S Yang

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

John McGillicuddy

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Surgery, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI, USA

