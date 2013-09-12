Practical Management of Pain
5th Edition
Description
Obtain all the core knowledge in pain management you need from one of the most trusted resources in the field. The new edition of Practical Management of Pain gives you completely updated, multidisciplinary overview of every aspect of pain medicine, including evaluation, diagnosis of pain syndromes, rationales for management, treatment modalities, and much more. In print and online, it is all the expert guidance necessary to offer your patients the best possible relief.
Key Features
- Understand and apply the latest developments in pain medicine with brand-new chapters covering disability assessment, central post-stroke pain, chronic widespread pain, and burn pain.
- Effectively ease your patients' pain with today's best management techniques, including joint injections, ultrasound-guided therapies, and new pharmacologic agents (such as topical analgesics).
- Access up-to-the-minute knowledge on all aspects of pain management, from general principles to specific management techniques, with contributions from renowned experts in the field.
- Read the full text and view all the images online at expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
Part I: General Considerations
1. The History of Pain Medicine
2. Taxonomy and Classification of Chronic Pain Syndromes
3. Organizing an Inpatient Acute Pain Service
4. Measurement-Based Stepped Care Approach to Interdisciplinary Chronic Pain Management
5. The Health Care Policy of Pain Management
6. Quality Assessment and Improvement and Patient Safety in the Pain Clinic
7. Education, Training, and Certification in Pain Medicine
Part II. Basic Considerations
8. Pain Pathways: Peripheral, Spinal, Ascending, and Descending Pathways
9. A Review of Pain-Processing Pharmacology
10. Pain and Brain Changes
11. An Introduction to Pharmacogenetics in Pain Management: Knowledge of How Pharmacogenomics May Affect Clinical Care
12. Psychosocial Aspects of Chronic Pain
Part III. Evaluation and Assessment
13. History and Physical Examination of the Pain Patient
14. Electromyography and Evoked Potentials
15. Radiologic Assessment of the Patient with Spine Pain
16. Psychological and Behavioral Assessment
17. Disability Assessment
Part IV. Clinical Conditions
18. Postoperative Pain and Other Acute Pain Syndromes
19. The Prediction and Prevention of Persistent Post-Surgical Pain
20. Pediatric Acute Pain Management
21. Low Back Pain
22. Neurosurgical Approaches to Pain Management
23. Cancer Pain
24. Neuropathic Pain Syndromes
25. Pain in Selected Neurologic Disorders
26. Phantom Limb Pain
27. Central Post-stroke Pain Syndrome
28. Spinal Cord Injury Pain
29. Chronic Widespread Pain
30. Headache Management
31. Dental and Facial Pain
32. Visceral Pain
33. Pediatric Chronic Pain Management
34. Management of Pain in Older Adults
35. Managing Pain during Pregnancy and Lactation
Part V. Pharmacologic, Psychological, and Physical Medicine Treatments
36. Major Opioids and Chronic Opioid Therapy
37. Minor and Short-Acting Analgesics, Including Opioid Combination Products
38. Antidepressants as Analgesics
39. Membrane Stabilizers for the Treatment of Pain
40. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Acetaminophen, and COX-2 Inhibitors
41. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
42. Topical Analgesics
43. Neuraxial Agents
44. Pharmacology for the Interventional Pain Physician
45. Psychological Interventions
46. Physical Medicine Techniques in Pain Management
47. Physical Rehabilitation for Patients with Chronic Pain
48. Acupuncture
49. Integrative Approaches to Pain Management
50. Pain and Addictive Disorders: Challenge and Opportunity
51. Issues Associated with Opioid Use
Part VI. Nerve Block Techniques
52. Nerve Blocks of the Head and Neck
53. Upper Extremity Blocks
54. Lower Extremity Nerve Blocks
55. Truncal Blocks
56. Peripheral and Visceral Sympathetic Blocks
57. Intraarticular Analgesia
58. Chemical Neurolytic Blocks
59. Neurolysis of Sympathetic Axis for Cancer Pain Management
Part VII. Interventional Techniques
60. Interlaminar and Transforaminal Therapeutic Epidural Injections
61. Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Zygapophysial (Facet) Joint Pain
62. Radiofrequency Treatment
63. Sacroiliac Joint Syndrome: Sacroiliac Joint Injections and Block/Radiofrequency
of the Lateral Branchs
64. Myofascial Injections: Trigger Point, Piriformis, Iliopsoas, and Scalene Injections
65. Lumbar Discogenic Pain and Diskography
66. Intradiscal Procedures for the Treatment of Discogenic Lower Back and Leg Pain
67. Minimally Invasive Procedures for Vertebral Compression Fractures
68. Biopsychosocial Prescreening for Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
Devices
69. Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
70. Intrathecal Drug Delivery: Patient Selection, Trialing, and Implantation
71. Joint Injections
72. Radiation Safety and Radiographic Contrast Agents in Pain Medicine
Part VIII. Pain Management in Special Situations and Special Topics
73. The Management of Pain from Sickle Cell Disease
74. Burn Pain
75. Pain Management in the Emergency Department
76. Pain Management in the Critically Ill Patient
77. Pain Management at the End of Life
78. Pain Management in the Home: Using Cancer Patients as a Model
79. The Health Implications of Disparities in Cancer and Pain Care: Unequal Burdens and Unheard Voices
Part IX: Research, Ethics, and Reimbursement in Pain
80. Clinical Trial Design Methodology for Pain Outcome Studies
81. Ethics of Research in Patients with Pain
82. Postoperative Pain Management: Trends and Future Directions and Areas in Need
of Investigation
83. Future Directions and Trends in Pain Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 12th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323083409
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245326
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323170802
About the Author
Honorio Benzon
Professor of Anesthesiology
Senior Associate Chair for Academic Affairs
Feinberg School of Medicine
Northwestern University
Chief, Division of Pain Medicine
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Chicago, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Associate Chair for Academic Affairs and Promotions, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
James Rathmell
Affiliations and Expertise
Leroy D. Vandam Professor of Anaesthesia, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia at Brigham and Women's Hospital,Boston, Massachussetts
Christopher L. Wu
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Dennis Turk
Affiliations and Expertise
John and Emma Bonica Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Research, University of Washington School of Medicine; Director, Center for Pain Research on Impact, Measurement, And Effectiveness (C-PRIME), Seattle, Washington
Charles Argoff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Director, Comprehensive Pain Management Center, Albany Medical College, Albany, NY
Robert Hurley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston Salem, North Carolina