Practical Management of Head and Neck Injury
1st Edition
Description
Category Winner 2013 - Tertiary Education (Wholly Australian) Student Resource
Australian Publishers Association – Australian Educational Publishing Awards 2013
Practical Management of Head and Neck Injury is a unique textbook which comprehensively covers the patient journey from injury to the rehabilitation phase.
It includes diagnosis and management of head and neck injury with additional chapters on prognosis and special conditions including head injury in sport, the elderly, children, pregnant women, penetrating head injury, spine and spinal cord injury and brain death.
It describes an integrated approach to care from all the relevant specialties with Australian, UK and US experts contributing to many chapters.
The book will be of interest to junior doctors, specialist trainees and specialists in emergency medicine, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, ENT, maxillofacial surgery, neurology, ophthalmology, anaesthesia and intensive care as well as medical students, nurses, paramedics and remote and rural practitioners.
Key Features
- The complete management of patients with head and neck trauma, from the accident scene through to rehabilitation
- Safe, practical tips to assist the non-neurosurgeon in managing head injuries and preventing secondary brain injury—a major concern for emergency and pre-hospital medical personnel
- All aspects of neck trauma covered, including the management of cervical spine injury
- Detailed discussion of topics such as the classification of brain injury, concussion in sport, head injuries in children and the elderly, penetrating head injuries and the prognosis of head injury
- The operative surgery of head and neck trauma outlined for the non-surgeon
- Contributions from a wide range of specialists, both from Australia and overseas
- Integration of neurosurgery with ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgery, maxillofacial surgery, ophthalmology and spinal orthopaedics
- Basic principles of relevant anatomy and pathophysiology, each covered in a separate chapter
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Epidemiology
Chapter 2: Anatomy
Chapter 3: Pathophysiology of traumatic brain injury
Chapter 4: Pre-hospital management
Chapter 5: Emergency room management
Chapter 6: Spine injury
Chapter 7: Vascular injury
Chapter 8: Operative surgery
Chapter 9: Intensive care management of head injury
Chapter 10: Ward care of the head-injured patient
Chapter 11: Rehabilitation of head injury patients: issues in rehabilitation following traumatic brain injury
Chapter 12: Head injury in children
Chapter 13: Head injury in the elderly
Chapter 14: Head injury in sport
Chapter 15: Penetrating head injury
Chapter 16: Bleeding diathesis and anticoagulants
Chapter 17: Neurotrauma in pregnancy
Chapter 18: Brain death
Chapter 19: Prolonged post coma unresponsiveness (the persistent vegetative state) and minimally responsive state post head injury
Chapter 20: Prediction of outcome and the prognosis of head injury
Chapter 21: Prevention of head injury and trauma systems
Appendices, including evidence-based guidelines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 14th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579568
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729583053
About the Author
Jeffrey Rosenfeld
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Surgery, Monash University, Central Clinical School Director, Department of Neurosurgery The Alfred Centre