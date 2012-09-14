Category Winner 2013 - Tertiary Education (Wholly Australian) Student Resource

Australian Publishers Association – Australian Educational Publishing Awards 2013

Practical Management of Head and Neck Injury is a unique textbook which comprehensively covers the patient journey from injury to the rehabilitation phase.

It includes diagnosis and management of head and neck injury with additional chapters on prognosis and special conditions including head injury in sport, the elderly, children, pregnant women, penetrating head injury, spine and spinal cord injury and brain death.

It describes an integrated approach to care from all the relevant specialties with Australian, UK and US experts contributing to many chapters.

The book will be of interest to junior doctors, specialist trainees and specialists in emergency medicine, surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, ENT, maxillofacial surgery, neurology, ophthalmology, anaesthesia and intensive care as well as medical students, nurses, paramedics and remote and rural practitioners.