Practical Machinery Safety
1st Edition
Description
Practical Machinery Safety aims to provide you with the knowledge to tackle machinery safety control problems at a practical level whilst achieving compliance with national and international standards.
The book highlights the major international standards that are used to support compliance with EU regulations and uses these standards as a basis for the design procedures. It looks at the risk assessment processes used to identify hazards and to quantify the risks inherent in a machine. It introduces the concepts of safety categories as defined by standard EN954-1 (Safety of Machinery) and illustrates the principles of failsafe design, fault tolerance and self-testing.
It also provides an introduction to machinery protection devices such as guards, enclosures with interlocks and guard-monitoring relays, locking systems, safety mats, photo-electric and electro-sensitive principles and the application of light curtains, a study of Safety Control System techniques, and introduces the principles of safety-certified PLCs.
Key Features
- Plan and implement safety systems that deliver a safe working environment and compliance with national and international standards
- Apply simple risk assessments and hazard design methods to your own projects
- Identify hazards that occur with machinery and know how to deal with them
Readership
Professional engineers, Specialist students, Control Engineers & Technicians, Electrical Engineers, Instrumentation and Control Engineers & Technicians, Compliance Engineers, Machinery Designers & System Integrators, Safety Professionals, Health & Safety Officers, Production Managers, Automation Engineers, Process Engineers, Process Control Engineers, Electronic Engineers, System Integrators, Designers, Design Engineers, Systems Engineers, Test Engineers, Electronic Technicians, Consulting Engineers
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the machinery safety workshop
2. Guide to Regulations and Standards
3. Risk assessment and risk reduction
4. Design procedures for safety controls
5. Emergency-stop monitoring and the safety relay
6. Sensors and devices for machinery protection
7. Application Guidelines for Protection Devices
8. Programmable Systems for Safety Controls
9. Introduction to Standards for Programmable Systems
Appendix A: Reference and sources of information on machinery safety
Appendix B: Glossary
Appendix C: Notes on tolerable risk
Appendix D: Notes on PUWER.
Appendix E: Guide to fault-tree analysis
Practical exercises
Answers to practical exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 16th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480237
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750662703
About the Author
David Macdonald
Dave Macdonald has throughout his career been involved in the application of instrumentation and control technology to industrial and chemical processes. As a senior instrument engineer with AECI Ltd he specialised in managing the complete design cycle for process control systems from conceptual design to commissioning. He has also developed and lectured a post-graduate course in Industrial Control Systems. Dave has been closely involved in hazard studies for new chemical plants and in the implementation of safety instrumented systems. His expertise ranging from field instrumentation to software quality assurance is particularly relevant to this subject.. In the past few years Dave has lectured on Safety Instrumentation and related topics to many hundreds of Engineers and Technicians in Ireland, Canada the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer, IDC Technologies, Cape Town, South Africa
Reviews
'..a very practical and useful book which is well worth reading and studying' Health and Safety Review, January/February 2005