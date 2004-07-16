Practical Machinery Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750662703, 9780080480237

Practical Machinery Safety

1st Edition

Authors: David Macdonald
eBook ISBN: 9780080480237
Paperback ISBN: 9780750662703
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 16th July 2004
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.99
45.04
6000.00
5100.00
78.18
66.45
76.95
65.41
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
44.99
38.24
55.95
47.56
66.95
56.91
73.95
62.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Practical Machinery Safety aims to provide you with the knowledge to tackle machinery safety control problems at a practical level whilst achieving compliance with national and international standards.

The book highlights the major international standards that are used to support compliance with EU regulations and uses these standards as a basis for the design procedures. It looks at the risk assessment processes used to identify hazards and to quantify the risks inherent in a machine. It introduces the concepts of safety categories as defined by standard EN954-1 (Safety of Machinery) and illustrates the principles of failsafe design, fault tolerance and self-testing.

It also provides an introduction to machinery protection devices such as guards, enclosures with interlocks and guard-monitoring relays, locking systems, safety mats, photo-electric and electro-sensitive principles and the application of light curtains, a study of Safety Control System techniques, and introduces the principles of safety-certified PLCs.

Key Features

  • Plan and implement safety systems that deliver a safe working environment and compliance with national and international standards
  • Apply simple risk assessments and hazard design methods to your own projects
  • Identify hazards that occur with machinery and know how to deal with them

Readership

Professional engineers, Specialist students, Control Engineers & Technicians, Electrical Engineers, Instrumentation and Control Engineers & Technicians, Compliance Engineers, Machinery Designers & System Integrators, Safety Professionals, Health & Safety Officers, Production Managers, Automation Engineers, Process Engineers, Process Control Engineers, Electronic Engineers, System Integrators, Designers, Design Engineers, Systems Engineers, Test Engineers, Electronic Technicians, Consulting Engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the machinery safety workshop
    2. Guide to Regulations and Standards
    3. Risk assessment and risk reduction
    4. Design procedures for safety controls
    5. Emergency-stop monitoring and the safety relay
    6. Sensors and devices for machinery protection
    7. Application Guidelines for Protection Devices
    8. Programmable Systems for Safety Controls
    9. Introduction to Standards for Programmable Systems
    Appendix A: Reference and sources of information on machinery safety
    Appendix B: Glossary
    Appendix C: Notes on tolerable risk
    Appendix D: Notes on PUWER.
    Appendix E: Guide to fault-tree analysis
    Practical exercises
    Answers to practical exercises

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080480237
Paperback ISBN:
9780750662703

About the Author

David Macdonald

Dave Macdonald has throughout his career been involved in the application of instrumentation and control technology to industrial and chemical processes. As a senior instrument engineer with AECI Ltd he specialised in managing the complete design cycle for process control systems from conceptual design to commissioning. He has also developed and lectured a post-graduate course in Industrial Control Systems. Dave has been closely involved in hazard studies for new chemical plants and in the implementation of safety instrumented systems. His expertise ranging from field instrumentation to software quality assurance is particularly relevant to this subject.. In the past few years Dave has lectured on Safety Instrumentation and related topics to many hundreds of Engineers and Technicians in Ireland, Canada the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Engineer, IDC Technologies, Cape Town, South Africa

Reviews

'..a very practical and useful book which is well worth reading and studying' Health and Safety Review, January/February 2005

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.