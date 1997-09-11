Practical Machinery Management for Process Plants: Volume 2 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780884156628, 9780080510583

Practical Machinery Management for Process Plants: Volume 2

3rd Edition

Machinery Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting

Authors: Heinz P. Bloch Fred K. Geitner
eBook ISBN: 9780080510583
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884156628
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 11th September 1997
Page Count: 700
Description

This newly expanded edition discusses proven approaches to defining causes of machinery failure as well as methods for analyzing and troubleshooting failures.

Table of Contents

The Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting System. Metallurgical Failure Analysis. Machinery Component Failure Analysis. Machinery Troubleshooting. Vibration Analysis. Generalized Machinery Problem-Solving Sequence. Statistical Approaches in Machinery Problem Solving. Sneak Analysis. Formalized Failure Reporting as a Teaching Tool. The Seven-Cause Category Approach to Root-Cause Failure Analysis. Knowledge-Based Systems for Machinery Failure Diagnosis. Training and Organizing for Successful Failure Analysis and Troubleshooting. Appendixes: Machinery Equipment Life Data. Theory of Hazard Plotting. Glossary of Problem-Solving and Decision-Making Terms. Gear Nomenclature. Index

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080510583
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884156628

About the Author

Heinz P. Bloch

A consulting engineer residing in Montgomery, texas, Heinz. P. Bloch has held machinery-oriented staff and line positions with Exxon affiliates in the United States, Italy, Spain, England, The Netherlands, and Japan. His career spanned several decades prior to his 1986 retirement as Exxon Chemical's regional machinery specialist for the USA. Since his retirement from Exxon, he has been in demand throughout the world as a consultant and trainer in the areas of failure avoidance, root cause failure identification, and reliability improvement. Mr. Bloch is the author/co-author of thirteen books and over 200 other publications on subjects related to machinery reliability and failure avoidance. He is the Reliability and Equipment Editor of Hydrocarbon Processing magazine and has served as chair of the annual conference program for Hydrocarbon Processing's Process Plant Reliability Conference for a number of years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Engineer, Montgomery, TX, USA

Fred K. Geitner

Fred K. Geitner is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario, Canada, engaged in process machinery consulting. He retired from Imperial Oil with 20 years of service as an engineer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professional Engineer, Ontario, Canada

