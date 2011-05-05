Practical Leadership for Biopharmaceutical Executives
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgements
List of abbreviations
Author’s note
About the author
Chapter 1: ‘Leadership’ as a phenomenon
Abstract
Introduction
Qualitative research methodology
Data analysis
Conclusion
Objectives of this book
Chapter 2: Seven managerial leadership competencies
Abstract
Leadership competence versus capacity
Competence in role: competence for tasks required of the leadership role
Autonomy-cohesion: competence in imparting autonomy and creating cohesion
Trust: competence in creating trust and working from trust
Steadiness amid uncertainty: competence for effectiveness amid incomplete/imperfect facts and/or tension
Balanced execution: competence for balanced execution in the face of increased complexity of role
Communication: competence for expressing clearly, to the scale appropriate to the audience, and with the intended result
Growth/cultivation: competence for developing current and future capability in self and others
Conclusion
Chapter 3: Three commitments of pharmaceutical executives: presence
Abstract
Introduction
The purpose of maintaining presence
Motivating and energizing employees
Energized teams brim with ideas
How team creativity is compromised
A biopharmaceutical executive’s communication awareness
Case illustrations of managerial communication failure
Debriefing the case illustrations
Conclusion
Chapter summary
Chapter 4: Three commitments of pharmaceutical executives: stewardship
Abstract
Introduction
Authority to give people jobs (assign them tasks)
Case illustrations of poor stewardship of managerial authority
Debriefing the case illustrations
Authority to give people objectives (assign a direction)
Authority to serve industry and company
Conclusion
Chapter summary
Chapter 5: Three commitments of pharmaceutical executives: development
Abstract
Introduction
Prerequisites in personnel development
How an executive uses the ‘stretch’ approach in development
Consistency of process in development
Individual contributor to first-line manager: key development challenges
Capabilities today, capabilities tomorrow
Spotlight on field medical science: a case of developing employees in a novel role
The biopharmaceutical executive’s own leadership development
Knowing that one does not know: blindspots
Conclusion
Chapter summary
Chapter 6: Self-concept as ‘leader’
Abstract
Introduction
Origin of leadership self-concept
Leadership self-concept in executives’ managerial awareness
Role of structure in managerial leadership
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Conclusion: a new model of biopharmaceutical executive leadership
Appendices
Appendix 1: Executive demographics
Appendix 2: Aggregate descriptions of subjective experiences of leadership
Appendix 3: Sample interviewee descriptions for ‘presence’
Appendix 4: Sample interviewee descriptions for ‘stewardship’
Appendix 5: Sample interviewee descriptions for ‘development’
References and further reading
Index
Description
The biohealthcare executive in upper-middle management confronts leadership challenges unique to their industry: they manage highly specialized knowledge workers and innovators, compete at the speed of technology, work in a highly regulated environment where "free speech" often does not apply due to patient safety and privacy concerns, and increasingly are leading virtual teams who may be located in different parts of the world. Practical leadership for biopharmaceutical executives is a guide that strips away the theory and meets head-on the practical leadership challenges these executives face on a daily basis, and provides these "innovator leaders" with the tools to lead effectively in the face of technological complexity.
Key Features
- Focuses on personal leadership, where the executive has an opportunity to manage his/her own effectiveness as a leader and manager, and engage with their own career development and method of contribution within their chosen industry
- Discusses particularly the unique leadership challenges in biohealthcare: an industry that is at once highly innovative and emotive. Biohealthcare companies are often viewed with suspicion by the consumers who question corporate motives, and product marketing and sales practices. The effective biohealthcare leaders are well aware of these emotive features, and embody ethics through action - not just lip service
- Includes real life examples, including a series of both phone-based and email-based interviews of executives
Readership
Biohealthcare executives at the middle management and upper-middle management level; Organizational development consultants; C-and E-level biohealthcare executives; Venture capitalists interested in understanding healthcare organizational issues; Students interested in biohealthcare management issues, particularly graduate students in health sciences and MBA students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 5th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818027
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568060
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081017333
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jane Chin Author
Dr Jane Y. Chin is currently Founder and President of Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Institute, and Managing Partner of 9Pillars, a leadership consulting advisory firm. Dr. Chin is also a certified Competitive Intelligence Professional (CIP). She has given keynotes in the areas of career leadership/transitions for scientists and has conducted webinars on personal branding, personal leadership, and use of social media in these. Dr. Chin has been published in international trade magazines and journals, most recently in a European magazine Communications Director on the subject of Personal Branding and Career Redundancy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Institute, USA