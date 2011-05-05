Practical Leadership for Biopharmaceutical Executives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781907568060, 9781908818027

Practical Leadership for Biopharmaceutical Executives

1st Edition

Authors: Jane Chin
eBook ISBN: 9781908818027
Hardcover ISBN: 9781907568060
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017333
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 5th May 2011
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgements

List of abbreviations

Author’s note

About the author

Chapter 1: ‘Leadership’ as a phenomenon

Abstract

Introduction

Qualitative research methodology

Data analysis

Conclusion

Objectives of this book

Chapter 2: Seven managerial leadership competencies

Abstract

Leadership competence versus capacity

Competence in role: competence for tasks required of the leadership role

Autonomy-cohesion: competence in imparting autonomy and creating cohesion

Trust: competence in creating trust and working from trust

Steadiness amid uncertainty: competence for effectiveness amid incomplete/imperfect facts and/or tension

Balanced execution: competence for balanced execution in the face of increased complexity of role

Communication: competence for expressing clearly, to the scale appropriate to the audience, and with the intended result

Growth/cultivation: competence for developing current and future capability in self and others

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Three commitments of pharmaceutical executives: presence

Abstract

Introduction

The purpose of maintaining presence

Motivating and energizing employees

Energized teams brim with ideas

How team creativity is compromised

A biopharmaceutical executive’s communication awareness

Case illustrations of managerial communication failure

Debriefing the case illustrations

Conclusion

Chapter summary

Chapter 4: Three commitments of pharmaceutical executives: stewardship

Abstract

Introduction

Authority to give people jobs (assign them tasks)

Case illustrations of poor stewardship of managerial authority

Debriefing the case illustrations

Authority to give people objectives (assign a direction)

Authority to serve industry and company

Conclusion

Chapter summary

Chapter 5: Three commitments of pharmaceutical executives: development

Abstract

Introduction

Prerequisites in personnel development

How an executive uses the ‘stretch’ approach in development

Consistency of process in development

Individual contributor to first-line manager: key development challenges

Capabilities today, capabilities tomorrow

Spotlight on field medical science: a case of developing employees in a novel role

The biopharmaceutical executive’s own leadership development

Knowing that one does not know: blindspots

Conclusion

Chapter summary

Chapter 6: Self-concept as ‘leader’

Abstract

Introduction

Origin of leadership self-concept

Leadership self-concept in executives’ managerial awareness

Role of structure in managerial leadership

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Conclusion: a new model of biopharmaceutical executive leadership

Appendices

Appendix 1: Executive demographics

Appendix 2: Aggregate descriptions of subjective experiences of leadership

Appendix 3: Sample interviewee descriptions for ‘presence’

Appendix 4: Sample interviewee descriptions for ‘stewardship’

Appendix 5: Sample interviewee descriptions for ‘development’

References and further reading

Index

Description

The biohealthcare executive in upper-middle management confronts leadership challenges unique to their industry: they manage highly specialized knowledge workers and innovators, compete at the speed of technology, work in a highly regulated environment where "free speech" often does not apply due to patient safety and privacy concerns, and increasingly are leading virtual teams who may be located in different parts of the world. Practical leadership for biopharmaceutical executives is a guide that strips away the theory and meets head-on the practical leadership challenges these executives face on a daily basis, and provides these "innovator leaders" with the tools to lead effectively in the face of technological complexity.

Key Features

  • Focuses on personal leadership, where the executive has an opportunity to manage his/her own effectiveness as a leader and manager, and engage with their own career development and method of contribution within their chosen industry
  • Discusses particularly the unique leadership challenges in biohealthcare: an industry that is at once highly innovative and emotive. Biohealthcare companies are often viewed with suspicion by the consumers who question corporate motives, and product marketing and sales practices. The effective biohealthcare leaders are well aware of these emotive features, and embody ethics through action - not just lip service
  • Includes real life examples, including a series of both phone-based and email-based interviews of executives

Readership

Biohealthcare executives at the middle management and upper-middle management level; Organizational development consultants; C-and E-level biohealthcare executives; Venture capitalists interested in understanding healthcare organizational issues; Students interested in biohealthcare management issues, particularly graduate students in health sciences and MBA students

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781908818027
Hardcover ISBN:
9781907568060
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017333

About the Authors

Jane Chin Author

Dr Jane Y. Chin is currently Founder and President of Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Institute, and Managing Partner of 9Pillars, a leadership consulting advisory firm. Dr. Chin is also a certified Competitive Intelligence Professional (CIP). She has given keynotes in the areas of career leadership/transitions for scientists and has conducted webinars on personal branding, personal leadership, and use of social media in these. Dr. Chin has been published in international trade magazines and journals, most recently in a European magazine Communications Director on the subject of Personal Branding and Career Redundancy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Institute, USA

