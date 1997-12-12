Practical Introduction to Pumping Technology
1st Edition
Description
Here is a convenient, concise reference book for pump users, application engineers, technicians, and buyers. It contains, in condensed form, valuable information on selecting centrifugal and positive-displacement pumps for given applications, creating the necessary documentation, choosing equipment manufacturers, and checking vendor data. You will find a complete explanation of the types of pumps and the terms and parameters used in pump applications. This book outlines the data required by the client, engineer, and buyer to obtain a comprehensive quote.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Parameters. Data Required for Pump Specification. Pump Types. Specifications. Pump Applications. Effects of Viscosity on Pump Performance. Pump Formulas and Head Calculations. Net Positive Suction Head (NPSH). Pump Shaft Sealing. Pump Bearings, Lubrication, and Seals. Metallurgy. Pump Drivers. Gears. Pump Controls and Instrumentation. Documentation. Pump Installation. Pump Operation. Troubleshooting. Appendixes: Charts and Specification Sheets; Viscosity Charts; Conversion Factors. Glossary. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 12th December 1997
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514451
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884156864
About the Author
Uno Wahren
Affiliations and Expertise
Uno Wahren is a registered professional engineer specializing in rotating equipment and plant start-up. He has more than 30 years of experience in the application, selection, procurement, testing, and troubleshooting of mechanical equipment including large compressors, gas turbines, and centrifugal and reciprocating pumps.