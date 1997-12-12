Practical Introduction to Pumping Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884156864, 9780080514451

Practical Introduction to Pumping Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Uno Wahren
eBook ISBN: 9780080514451
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884156864
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 12th December 1997
Page Count: 184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.50
58.23
8300.00
7055.00
100.91
85.77
98.95
84.11
74.95
63.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
87.95
74.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Here is a convenient, concise reference book for pump users, application engineers, technicians, and buyers. It contains, in condensed form, valuable information on selecting centrifugal and positive-displacement pumps for given applications, creating the necessary documentation, choosing equipment manufacturers, and checking vendor data. You will find a complete explanation of the types of pumps and the terms and parameters used in pump applications. This book outlines the data required by the client, engineer, and buyer to obtain a comprehensive quote.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Parameters. Data Required for Pump Specification. Pump Types. Specifications. Pump Applications. Effects of Viscosity on Pump Performance. Pump Formulas and Head Calculations. Net Positive Suction Head (NPSH). Pump Shaft Sealing. Pump Bearings, Lubrication, and Seals. Metallurgy. Pump Drivers. Gears. Pump Controls and Instrumentation. Documentation. Pump Installation. Pump Operation. Troubleshooting. Appendixes: Charts and Specification Sheets; Viscosity Charts; Conversion Factors. Glossary. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080514451
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884156864

About the Author

Uno Wahren

Affiliations and Expertise

Uno Wahren is a registered professional engineer specializing in rotating equipment and plant start-up. He has more than 30 years of experience in the application, selection, procurement, testing, and troubleshooting of mechanical equipment including large compressors, gas turbines, and centrifugal and reciprocating pumps.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.