Practical Industrial Data Networks
1st Edition
Design, Installation and Troubleshooting
Description
There are many data communications titles covering design, installation, etc, but almost none that specifically focus on industrial networks, which are an essential part of the day-to-day work of industrial control systems engineers, and the main focus of an increasingly large group of network specialists.
The focus of this book makes it uniquely relevant to control engineers and network designers working in this area. The industrial application of networking is explored in terms of design, installation and troubleshooting, building the skills required to identify, prevent and fix common industrial data communications problems - both at the design stage and in the maintenance phase.
The focus of this book is 'outside the box'. The emphasis goes beyond typical communications issues and theory to provide the necessary toolkit of knowledge to solve industrial communications problems covering RS-232, RS-485, Modbus, Fieldbus, DeviceNet, Ethernet and TCP/IP. The idea of the book is that in reading it you should be able to walk onto your plant, or facility, and troubleshoot and fix communications problems as quickly as possible. This book is the only title that addresses the nuts-and-bolts issues involved in design, installation and troubleshooting that are the day-to-day concern of engineers and network specialists working in industry.
Key Features
- Provides a unique focus on the industrial application of data networks
- Emphasis goes beyond typical communications issues and theory to provide the necessary toolkit of knowledge to solve industrial communications problems
- Provides the tools to allow engineers in various plants or facilities to troubleshoot and fix communications problems as quickly as possible
Readership
Professional engineers: control engineers in industry, design engineers, test engineers, network installers and network support engineers; specialist students: industrial electronics, control engineering, data communications; control and instrumentation engineers; industrial system integrators; students taking electronics or computing degree courses; electrical, mechanical and chemical engineers and technicians wishing to understand the essentials of troubleshooting industrial data communications systems.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Overall Methodology; RS-232; RS-485; Current Loop and RS-485 Converters; Fiber Optics; Modbus; Modbus Plus; Data Highway + /DH485; HART; ASI Bus; DeviceNet; Profibus PA/DP/FMS; Foundation Fieldbus; Industrial Ethernet; TCP/IP; Radio and Wireless Communications; Appendix A: Glossary; Appendix B: Basic Communications Terminology; Appendix C: Practical and Problem Solving Sessions; Appendix D: Miscellaneous Industrial Protocols Overview; Appendix E: Fieldbus Comparison Chart; Appendix F: Local Services, Regulations and Standards.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 27th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750658072
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480213
About the Author
Steve Mackay
Steve Mackay is a professional engineer with over twenty-five years' experience throughout the world with a particular interest in data acquisition techniques, industrial data communications and process control. He is the Technical Director of IDC Technologies and consults widely to clients in the oil and gas, mining and manufacturing industries. Steve has presented courses to over 12,000 engineers and technicians throughout the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia
Edwin Wright
A professional engineer working for IDC Technologies with over thirty-five years' experience focussing mainly on the telecommunications and data communications industries who has consulted in these areas and presented training courses to over 15,000 engineers and technicians throughout the world.
Edwin has over 20 years of practical experience in the planning, design, construction and operation of telecommunications systems, data networks and SCADA systems. He has also been involved as Project Manager on many SCADA and telecommunications projects and has a passion for the topic. He is the co-author of three best selling books on Ethernet, OPC, and Computer Networks. The Internet and TCP/IP and the Principles of Data Communications and has also published numerous papers. He has also consulted widely on SCADA, OPC, data communications and telecommunications issues in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Over the past five years more than 8000 engineers and technicians have attended his workshops worldwide. When not working in the communications world he relaxes by reading and writing on technology issues at his beachside home.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Engineer for IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia.
Deon Reynders
Deon Reynders is a professional engineer working for IDC Technologies, with over thirty years’ experience. He has worked as a consulting engineer and focussed particularly on data communications and industrial networking. He has presented training courses to over 12,000 engineers and technicians throughout the world.
Deon has had over 20 years experience in various aspects of data communications and Local Area Networks with specific experience in Systems Engineering, Project Management, software and hardware development. He has worked on various IT projects in a multinational corporate environment ranging from the commercial side to the factory automation area. He is currently retained as a consultant to industry in the LAN and data communications area. Deon is a practical, hands-on engineer and an entertaining speaker on Information Technology topics specialising in TCP/IP and LANs. He has received excellent reviews from course attendees in regions ranging from Europe/North America to Africa and Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Engineer, IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia.
John Park
John Park is a staff engineer with IDC Technologies with a particular interest in electronics, circuit board design and data communications. He has presented training courses throughout the world to over 15,000 engineers and technicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia
Reviews
"The title of this book describes the contents fot a T. Each chapter covers a specific standart, protocol or type of equipment or hardware. The chapters tend to cover the same topics in a similar order, making the book as a whole consistent and reinforcing. It also makes it easy for the reader to compare the same section of different chapters. For example, you could compare the information on the ProfiBus application layer, 13.2.3, to the information on the Fieldbus application layer, 14.4. Each chapter focuses on description and troubleshooting and includes many diagrams to clarify and reinforce the text... Because of its practical nature and accessible style, Practical Industrial Data Networks could be used for almost anyone working with networked data on an industrial scale. It is the sort of book that any institute of higher learning, from a community college to a four year university, should have on hand to support its computer science, information technology, engineering and technology departments. Similarly, any business running an industrial data network will find this book a useful reference guide." E-Streams Vol. 7, No. 11 - November 2004