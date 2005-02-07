Practical Hydraulic Systems: Operation and Troubleshooting for Engineers and Technicians
1st Edition
Description
Whatever your hydraulic applications, Practical Hydraulic Systems: Operation & Troubleshooting For Engineers & Technicians will help you to increase your knowledge of the fundamentals, improve your maintenance programs and become an excellent troubleshooter of problems in this area. Cutaways of all major components are included in the book to visually demonstrate the components' construction and operation. Developing an understanding of how it works leads to an understanding of how and why it fails. Multimedia views of the equipment are shown, to give as realistic a view of hydraulic systems as possible. The book is highly practical, comprehensive and interactive. It discusses Hydraulic Systems construction, design applications, operations, maintenance, and management issues and provides you with the most up-to-date information and Best Practice in dealing with the subject.
Key Features
- A focus on maintenance and troubleshooting makes this book essential reading for practising engineers.
- Written to cover the requirements of mechanical / industrial and civil engineering.
- Cutaway diagrams demonstrate the construction and operation of key equipment.
Readership
- Professional engineers
- Specialist students
- Plant Engineers
- Operation, Maintenance, Inspection and Repair Managers, Supervisors and Engineers
- Mechanical Engineers
- Design Engineers
- Consulting Engineers
- Plant Operations and Maintenance Personnel
- Process Technicians
- Mechanical Technicians
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to hydraulics
2 Pressure and flow
3 Hydraulic pumps
4 Hydraulic motors
5 Hydraulic cylinders
6 Control components in a hydraulic system 7 Hydraulic accessories
8 Hydraulic fluids
9 Applications of hydraulic systems
10 Hydraulic circuit design and analysis
11 Maintenance and troubleshooting
Appendix A: Practical problems
Appendix B: Practical solutions
Appendix C: Valves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 7th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455488
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750662765
About the Author
Ravi Doddannavar
Ravi is a project manager in HVAC design based in Pune, India. He is currently involved in the project management and design of the installation and commissioning of a heating system for Russia. Before this he has managed the design and construction of various boiler plants and the associated peripheral systems throughout the world. He takes great delight in getting involved in the actual commissioning process and handing over the systems to the clients. This involves a degree of training and this precipitated the writing of this book on hydraulics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project manager and consultant, Pune, India
Andries Barnard
Andries cut his teeth while working for Atlas Aircraft Corporation as a hydraulics specialist over 25 years ago. Since then he has devoted his career to lecturing on the topics of Hydraulics and Fluid Mechanics both at a trades, college and University level. In between his lecturing he has acted as a consultant to numerous blue chip companies on the topic of hydraulics systems. He is currently completing his Masters in Technology (in Design). For relaxation, Andries enjoys flying and working on his farm when he has time. An enthusiastic and knowledgeable instructor he has received superb reviews from his courses on Hydraulics over the past 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer: Technikon Pretoria, South Africa
Jayaraman Ganesh
Reviews
"We found it to contain much useful information for reliability technicians dealing with valves, metering instruments, controls, hydraulic systems and a host of related topics. It is profusely illustrated and will come in handy for many of your training and troubleshooting tasks" - Hydrocarbon Processing Magazine, November 2005