Practical Human Factors for Pilots
1st Edition
Description
Practical Human Factors for Pilots bridges the divide between human factors research and one of the key industries that this research is meant to benefit—civil aviation. Human factors are now recognized as being at the core of aviation safety and the training syllabus that flight crew trainees have to follow reflects that. This book will help student pilots pass exams in human performance and limitations, successfully undergo multi-crew cooperation training and crew resource management (CRM) training, and prepare them for assessment in non-technical skills during operator and license proficiency checks in the simulator, and during line checks when operating flights.
Each chapter begins with an explanation of the relevant science behind that particular subject, along with mini-case studies that demonstrate its relevance to commercial flight operations. Of particular focus are practical tools and techniques that students can learn in order to improve their performance as well as "training tips" for the instructor.
Key Features
- Provides practical, evidence-based guidance on issues often at the root of aircraft accidents
- Uses international regulatory material
- Includes concepts and theories that have practical relevance to flight operations
- Covers relevant topics in a step-by-step manner, describing how they apply to flight operations
- Demonstrates how human decision-making has been implicated in air accidents and equips the reader with tools to mitigate these risks
- Gives instructors a reliable knowledge base on which to design and deliver effective training
- Summarizes the current state of human factors, training, and assessment
Readership
Pilot and flight crew instructors in military, government, and commercial settings; Graduate students in human factors and aviation psychology courses; academic researchers in human factors area.
Table of Contents
- 1. Introduction to human factors
- 1.1 The start of modern human factors
- 1.2 What is human factors?
- 1.3 A picture of human factors in aviation
- 1.4 Human factors and non-technical skills
- Chapter key points
- References
- 2. Information processing
- Introduction
- 2.1 Introduction to brain structure and function
- 2.2 Overview of information processing
- 2.3 Sensation
- 2.4 Attention
- 2.5 Perception
- 2.6 Decision making
- 2.7 Response
- 2.8 Fear-potentiated startle and freezing
- 2.9 A note about the models used in this chapter
- Chapter key points
- Recommended reading
- References
- 3. Error management and standard operating procedures for pilots
- Introduction
- 3.1 Performance levels
- 3.2 Errors and violations at different performance levels
- 3.3 Detection of errors
- 3.4 The Swiss Cheese Model
- 3.5 Threat and Error Management 2
- 3.6 TEM2 and unstabilized approaches
- Chapter key points
- Recommended reading
- References
- 4. Error management and standard operating procedures for organizations
- Introduction
- 4.1 Beyond human error
- 4.2 Systems thinking
- 4.3 Resilience engineering
- 4.4 Safety culture
- 4.5 Principles of managing organizational resilience
- Chapter key points
- Recommended reading
- References
- 5. Personality, leadership and teamwork
- Introduction
- 5.1 Personality
- 5.2 Leadership and command
- 5.3 Flight deck gradient
- 5.4 Cooperation and conflict solving
- Chapter key points
- References
- 6. Communication
- Introduction
- 6.1 The Sender–Message–Channel–Receiver model of communication
- 6.2 Communication between pilots
- 6.3 Establishing a positive team atmosphere
- 6.4 Communication strategies for effective briefings
- 6.5 Communication strategies for assertiveness
- Chapter key points
- References
- 7. Fatigue risk management
- Introduction
- 7.1 Introduction to sleep
- 7.2 Fatigue
- 7.3 Role of sleep in managing fatigue
- 7.4 Fatigue risk management strategies
- Chapter key points
- Recommended reading
- References
- 8. Stress management and alcohol
- Introduction
- 8.1 Chronic stress
- 8.2 Alcohol
- Chapter key points
- Recommended reading
- References
- 9. Automation management
- Introduction
- 9.1 Systems of aircraft automation
- 9.2 Flight control laws
- 9.3 Levels of automation and their uses
- 9.4 Flight mode annunciators
- 9.5 Automation, perception and Newton’s laws of motion
- 9.6 The ironies of automation
- 9.7 Skill fade and automation dependency
- 9.8 Automation complacency
- 9.9 Automation bias
- 9.10 Automation surprises
- Chapter key points
- References
- Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 6th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128007860
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124202443
About the Author
Capt. David Moriarty
David Moriarty is founder of Zeroharms Solutions, a company that specializes in the science of safety. Dr. Moriarty was a medical doctor prior to becoming an airline captain and Crew Resource Management Instructor. As well as a medical degree, he also holds degrees in Neuroscience (BSc) and Human Factors (MSc), is a Member of the Royal Aeronautical Society and the Resilience Engineering Association and also has extensive instructional experience
Zeroharm Solutions, London, UK