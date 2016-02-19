Practical Heterocyclic Chemistry focuses on experiments, methodologies, processes, reactions, and transformations involved in practical heterocyclic chemistry.

The manuscript first offers information on five-membered systems containing one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of five-membered systems containing one heteroatom, including 2,5 – dimethylpyrrole, 2,5 – dimethylthiophen, carbazole, indigotin, and 2-phenylindole. The text then elaborates on five-membered systems containing more than one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of five-membered systems containing more than one heteroatom, as well as benzimidazole, benzotriazole, and 2,4,5 – triphenyloxazole. The publication ponders on six-membered systems containing one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of six-membered systems containing one heteroatom. Discussions focus on 4-nitropyridine N-oxide, 6-chloroquinoline, 2-methyl-4-quinolone, and xanthone.

The manuscript is highly recommended for chemists and readers interested in practical heterocyclic chemistry.