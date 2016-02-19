Practical Heterocyclic Chemistry
1st Edition
Practical Heterocyclic Chemistry focuses on experiments, methodologies, processes, reactions, and transformations involved in practical heterocyclic chemistry.
The manuscript first offers information on five-membered systems containing one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of five-membered systems containing one heteroatom, including 2,5 – dimethylpyrrole, 2,5 – dimethylthiophen, carbazole, indigotin, and 2-phenylindole. The text then elaborates on five-membered systems containing more than one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of five-membered systems containing more than one heteroatom, as well as benzimidazole, benzotriazole, and 2,4,5 – triphenyloxazole. The publication ponders on six-membered systems containing one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of six-membered systems containing one heteroatom. Discussions focus on 4-nitropyridine N-oxide, 6-chloroquinoline, 2-methyl-4-quinolone, and xanthone.
The manuscript is highly recommended for chemists and readers interested in practical heterocyclic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Preface
Chapter l: Five-Membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom
2,4-Diethoxycarbonyl-3,5-dimethylpyrrole
2,5-Dimethylpyrrole
4,5 -Diphenyl-2-Methylfuran-3 -Carboxylic Acid
2,5-Dimethylthiophen
Chapter 2: Benzoderivatives of Five-Membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom
Carbazole
1,2,3,4-Tetrahydrocarbazole
2,3-Dioxoindoline (Isatin)
Indigotin (Indigo)
2-Phenylindole
2-Benzoylbenzofuran (2-Benzoylcoumarone)
5-Hydroxycyclo-Octano[b]coumaran
2 -Methylcoumaran
5-Chloro-3-Methylbenzo [b] thiophen
Chapter 3: Five-Membered Systems Containing More Than One Heteroatom
2,4-Dioxoimidazolidine (Hydantoin)
4,5-Diphenylimidazole (4,5-diphenylglyoxaline)
2-Methyl-Δ2-Imidazoline
3,5-Dimethylpyrazole
3-Methyl-1-phenyl-5-pyrazolone
l,3,5-Triphenyl-Δ2-pyrazoline
3,5-Dimethylisoxazole
3 -Phenyl-5-isoxazolone
4-Benzylidene-2-phenyl-5-oxazolone
Cyclohexanespiro-2'-(l',3'-oxazolidine)
2-Methyl-Δ2-oxazoline
2,4,5-Triphenyloxazole
p-Chlorophenylsydnone
3,4-Dimethyl-l,2,5-oxadiazole (3,4-dimethylfurazan)
2,5-Diphenyl-l,3,4-oxadiazole
2,4-Dimethylthiazole
2-Methyl-Δ2-thiazoline
Chapter 4: Benzoderivatives of Five-membered Systems Containing More Than One Heteroatom
Benzimidazole
1,2-Dihydro-2-oxobenzimidazole (benzimidazolone)
6-Nitroindazole
l-Aminobenzotriazole
Benzotriazole
l-(p-Nitrophenyl)-4,5,6,7-tetrahydrobenzotriazole
3-Methyl-5-nitrobenzisoxazole
3 -Phenylbenzo-2,1 -isoxazole (3-phenylanthranil)
2-Methylbenzoxazole
2-Methyl-6-nitrobenzoxazole
Benzo-2,1,3-oxadiazole 1-oxide (benzofuroxan)
5(6)-Chlorobenzo-2,1,3 -oxadiazole 1-oxide [5(6)-chlorobenzofuroxan]
2-Phenylbenzo-1,3-diaza-2-borole
2-Phenylbenzo-l,3-diaza-2-phosphole 2-oxide
2-Phenylbenzo-l,3-oxaza-2-borole
2-Phenylbenzothiazole
Benzo-2,1,3 -thiadiazole
Chapter 5: Six-membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom
3-Chloro-2,6-dimethylpyridine
3,5-Diethoxycarbonyl-2,6-dimethyl-4-(m-nitrophenyl)pyridine
4-Nitropyridine N-oxide
3-Cyano-4,6-dimethyl-2-pyridone: Method 1
3-Cyano-4,6-dimethyl-2-pyridone: Method 2
3,5-Diacetyl-l,4-dihydro-2,4,6-trimethylpyridine
4-Pyridone-2,6-dicarboxylic acid (chelidamic acid)
3-Acetyl-3,4-dihydro-6-methyl-4-oxo-α-pyrone (dehydroacetic acid)
2,6-Dimethyl-y-pyrone
6-Isobutenyl-4-methyl-a-pyrone
Chapter 6: Benzoderivatives of Six-membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom
3 -Methyl-1-phenylisoquinoline
6-Chloroquinoline
4-Methyl-2-phenylquinoline
2,4,6-Trimethylquinoline
2-Methyl-4-quinolone
4-Methyl-2-quinolone
4-Phenyl-2-quinolone
9-Acridone
Phenanthridine
6-Phenanthridone
Chromone-2-carboxylic Acid
2-Methyl-5,6,7,8-tetrahydrochromone
7-Hydroxy-4-methylcoumarin (4-methylumbelliferone)
Benzo [f]chroman-4-one
Benzo [f]chromone
Xanthone
Chapter 7: Six-membered Systems Containing More Than One Heteroatom
4-Cyano-2,3-dihydro-5,6-diphenyl-3-oxopyridazine
2,4-Dioxo-6-methyl-l,2,3,4-tetrahydropyrimidine (6 -methyluracil)
Hexahydro-2,4,6-trioxopyrimidine (barbituric acid)
2,5 -Dioxopiperazine
Pyrazine-2,3-dicarboxylic acid
Hexahydro-1,3,5-tri-p-tolyl-s-triazine
Chapter 8: Benzoderivatives of Six-membered Systems Containing More Than One Heteroatom
4-Cinnolone
Quinazoline
3 - Amino-3,4-dihydro-2-methyl-4-oxoquinazoline
3,4-Dihydro-1-hydroxy-4-oxophthalazine
3,4-Dihydro-1 -methyl-4-oxophthalazine
Dibenzo [a,c]phenazine
3,4-Dihydro-4-oxo-l ,2,3-benzotriazine: Method 1
3,4-Dihydro-4-oxo-1,2,3 -benzotriazine: Method 2
2-Ethy1-4-0X0-3,1 -benzoxazine
2,3 -Dihydro-3-oxo-1,4-benzoxazine (benzo-3-morpholone): Method 1
2,3 -Dihydro-3-oxo-1,4-benzoxazine (benzo-3-morpholone): Method 2
2,4-Dinitrophenoxazine
Phenothiazine
2-Oxo-l,4-benzodioxan
Phenoxathiin
Chapter 9: Miscellaneous Systems
Cyclohexa-2,5-diene-4-one-spiro-2'-oxetano[3',4']cyclo-octane
4,6-Dinitrobenzimidazo [1,2-α]pyridine
2-Phenylimidazo[l,2-α]pyridine
2,3,4,5-Tetrahydropyrido[l,2-a]-benzimidazole
l,4-Dihydro-endo-l,4-oxanaphthalene
Bibliography
Subject Index
