Practical Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232478, 9781483270791

Practical Heterocyclic Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: A. O. Fitton R. K. Smalley
eBook ISBN: 9781483270791
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 166
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Practical Heterocyclic Chemistry focuses on experiments, methodologies, processes, reactions, and transformations involved in practical heterocyclic chemistry.
The manuscript first offers information on five-membered systems containing one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of five-membered systems containing one heteroatom, including 2,5 – dimethylpyrrole, 2,5 – dimethylthiophen, carbazole, indigotin, and 2-phenylindole. The text then elaborates on five-membered systems containing more than one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of five-membered systems containing more than one heteroatom, as well as benzimidazole, benzotriazole, and 2,4,5 – triphenyloxazole. The publication ponders on six-membered systems containing one heteroatom and benzoderivatives of six-membered systems containing one heteroatom. Discussions focus on 4-nitropyridine N-oxide, 6-chloroquinoline, 2-methyl-4-quinolone, and xanthone.
The manuscript is highly recommended for chemists and readers interested in practical heterocyclic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

Preface

Chapter l: Five-Membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom

2,4-Diethoxycarbonyl-3,5-dimethylpyrrole

2,5-Dimethylpyrrole

4,5 -Diphenyl-2-Methylfuran-3 -Carboxylic Acid

2,5-Dimethylthiophen

Chapter 2: Benzoderivatives of Five-Membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom

Carbazole

1,2,3,4-Tetrahydrocarbazole

2,3-Dioxoindoline (Isatin)

Indigotin (Indigo)

2-Phenylindole

2-Benzoylbenzofuran (2-Benzoylcoumarone)

5-Hydroxycyclo-Octano[b]coumaran

2 -Methylcoumaran

5-Chloro-3-Methylbenzo [b] thiophen

Chapter 3: Five-Membered Systems Containing More Than One Heteroatom

2,4-Dioxoimidazolidine (Hydantoin)

4,5-Diphenylimidazole (4,5-diphenylglyoxaline)

2-Methyl-Δ2-Imidazoline

3,5-Dimethylpyrazole

3-Methyl-1-phenyl-5-pyrazolone

l,3,5-Triphenyl-Δ2-pyrazoline

3,5-Dimethylisoxazole

3 -Phenyl-5-isoxazolone

4-Benzylidene-2-phenyl-5-oxazolone

Cyclohexanespiro-2'-(l',3'-oxazolidine)

2-Methyl-Δ2-oxazoline

2,4,5-Triphenyloxazole

p-Chlorophenylsydnone

3,4-Dimethyl-l,2,5-oxadiazole (3,4-dimethylfurazan)

2,5-Diphenyl-l,3,4-oxadiazole

2,4-Dimethylthiazole

2-Methyl-Δ2-thiazoline

Chapter 4: Benzoderivatives of Five-membered Systems Containing More Than One Heteroatom

Benzimidazole

1,2-Dihydro-2-oxobenzimidazole (benzimidazolone)

6-Nitroindazole

l-Aminobenzotriazole

Benzotriazole

l-(p-Nitrophenyl)-4,5,6,7-tetrahydrobenzotriazole

3-Methyl-5-nitrobenzisoxazole

3 -Phenylbenzo-2,1 -isoxazole (3-phenylanthranil)

2-Methylbenzoxazole

2-Methyl-6-nitrobenzoxazole

Benzo-2,1,3-oxadiazole 1-oxide (benzofuroxan)

5(6)-Chlorobenzo-2,1,3 -oxadiazole 1-oxide [5(6)-chlorobenzofuroxan]

2-Phenylbenzo-1,3-diaza-2-borole

2-Phenylbenzo-l,3-diaza-2-phosphole 2-oxide

2-Phenylbenzo-l,3-oxaza-2-borole

2-Phenylbenzothiazole

Benzo-2,1,3 -thiadiazole

Chapter 5: Six-membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom

3-Chloro-2,6-dimethylpyridine

3,5-Diethoxycarbonyl-2,6-dimethyl-4-(m-nitrophenyl)pyridine

4-Nitropyridine N-oxide

3-Cyano-4,6-dimethyl-2-pyridone: Method 1

3-Cyano-4,6-dimethyl-2-pyridone: Method 2

3,5-Diacetyl-l,4-dihydro-2,4,6-trimethylpyridine

4-Pyridone-2,6-dicarboxylic acid (chelidamic acid)

3-Acetyl-3,4-dihydro-6-methyl-4-oxo-α-pyrone (dehydroacetic acid)

2,6-Dimethyl-y-pyrone

6-Isobutenyl-4-methyl-a-pyrone

Chapter 6: Benzoderivatives of Six-membered Systems Containing One Heteroatom

3 -Methyl-1-phenylisoquinoline

6-Chloroquinoline

4-Methyl-2-phenylquinoline

2,4,6-Trimethylquinoline

2-Methyl-4-quinolone

4-Methyl-2-quinolone

4-Phenyl-2-quinolone

9-Acridone

Phenanthridine

6-Phenanthridone

Chromone-2-carboxylic Acid

2-Methyl-5,6,7,8-tetrahydrochromone

7-Hydroxy-4-methylcoumarin (4-methylumbelliferone)

Benzo [f]chroman-4-one

Benzo [f]chromone

Xanthone

Chapter 7: Six-membered Systems Containing More Than One Heteroatom

4-Cyano-2,3-dihydro-5,6-diphenyl-3-oxopyridazine

2,4-Dioxo-6-methyl-l,2,3,4-tetrahydropyrimidine (6 -methyluracil)

Hexahydro-2,4,6-trioxopyrimidine (barbituric acid)

2,5 -Dioxopiperazine

Pyrazine-2,3-dicarboxylic acid

Hexahydro-1,3,5-tri-p-tolyl-s-triazine

Chapter 8: Benzoderivatives of Six-membered Systems Containing More Than One Heteroatom

4-Cinnolone

Quinazoline

3 - Amino-3,4-dihydro-2-methyl-4-oxoquinazoline

3,4-Dihydro-1-hydroxy-4-oxophthalazine

3,4-Dihydro-1 -methyl-4-oxophthalazine

Dibenzo [a,c]phenazine

3,4-Dihydro-4-oxo-l ,2,3-benzotriazine: Method 1

3,4-Dihydro-4-oxo-1,2,3 -benzotriazine: Method 2

2-Ethy1-4-0X0-3,1 -benzoxazine

2,3 -Dihydro-3-oxo-1,4-benzoxazine (benzo-3-morpholone): Method 1

2,3 -Dihydro-3-oxo-1,4-benzoxazine (benzo-3-morpholone): Method 2

2,4-Dinitrophenoxazine

Phenothiazine

2-Oxo-l,4-benzodioxan

Phenoxathiin

Chapter 9: Miscellaneous Systems

Cyclohexa-2,5-diene-4-one-spiro-2'-oxetano[3',4']cyclo-octane

4,6-Dinitrobenzimidazo [1,2-α]pyridine

2-Phenylimidazo[l,2-α]pyridine

2,3,4,5-Tetrahydropyrido[l,2-a]-benzimidazole

l,4-Dihydro-endo-l,4-oxanaphthalene

Bibliography

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270791

About the Author

A. O. Fitton

R. K. Smalley

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.