Practical Hazops, Trips and Alarms
1st Edition
Description
Do you have trips and safety interlocks in your plant? Are they good enough or are they perhaps over-designed and much more expensive than necessary? Are you or your company aware of how Hazard Studies should define risk reduction requirements? Are you actually using Hazard Studies at all? The answer is the integrated approach to safety management. New international standards combined with well-proven hazard study methods can improve safety management in your company.
Practical Hazops, Trips and Alarms for Engineers and Technicians describes the role of hazard studies in risk management, and then proceeds with basic training in Hazop techniques. A number of practical exercises support the reference information and allow you to test your understanding of the material in the book.
This book aims to bridge the discipline gap between hazard studies and the provision of safety-related alarm and trip systems. It provides training in hazard and operability methods (Hazops) and in the principles of safety instrumented systems as defined by international standard IEC 61508.
Key Features
- Design an integrated safety management system to increase efficiency and reduce costs
- Learn how to carry out hazard and operability studies (Hazops) and find out how to convert Hazop outputs into safety requirements specifications
- Implement safety instrumented systems to the new IEC standards (IEC61508)
Readership
Professional engineers; Specialist students; Process Plant Engineers, Technicians and Supervisors involved in new plant projects or in the modification or upgrading of existing plants; Loss Prevention Officers, Trainee Hazop Team Leaders; Plant Managers, Project Managers and Planners seeking an awareness of the role of Hazops in overall safety management; Instrument and Electrical Engineers, Process Control Engineers and System Integrators who are likely to be participants in Hazops or who will be asked to engineer safety control systems; Commissioning Engineers and Plant Supervisors, Process Maintenance Technicians
Table of Contents
Hazard studies at levels 1 & 2
Risk reduction measures using alarms and trips
Hazop method
Planning and leadership of Hazops
Specifying safety instrumented systems
Hazard analysis methods
Factors in the choice of protection system
Exercise in specifying an SIS from the Hazop
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 16th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480190
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750662741
About the Author
David Macdonald
Dave Macdonald has throughout his career been involved in the application of instrumentation and control technology to industrial and chemical processes. As a senior instrument engineer with AECI Ltd he specialised in managing the complete design cycle for process control systems from conceptual design to commissioning. He has also developed and lectured a post-graduate course in Industrial Control Systems. Dave has been closely involved in hazard studies for new chemical plants and in the implementation of safety instrumented systems. His expertise ranging from field instrumentation to software quality assurance is particularly relevant to this subject.. In the past few years Dave has lectured on Safety Instrumentation and related topics to many hundreds of Engineers and Technicians in Ireland, Canada the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer, IDC Technologies, Cape Town, South Africa