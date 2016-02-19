Practical Handbook on Spectral Analysis focuses on visual and photographic methods of spectral analysis. The book aims to present the problems on the methods used in carrying out spectral analysis of materials encountered in practice in industrial laboratories.

The handbook first offers information on light sources for spectral analysis and visual methods of spectral analysis. Discussions focus on alternating current arcs, spark generators, direct current arcs, essentials of visual methods of spectral analysis, and preparation of samples and electrodes for carrying out the analysis. The text then takes a look at the photographic methods of spectral analysis, as well as equipment for the photographic recording of spectra, properties and treatment of photographic materials, and principles of quantitative spectral analysis.

The publication ponders on procedures for the spectrographic quantitative analysis of metals and alloys and methods of spectral analysis of powders and solutions. Topics include development of procedures for quantitative spectral analysis; obtaining standards and preparing specimens for analysis; and analysis of copper-base alloys, cast irons, high-alloy steels, and aluminum-base alloys. The manuscript also takes a look at the setting up of a spectral analysis laboratory.

The handbook is a dependable reference for readers interested in the visual and photographic methods of spectral analysis.