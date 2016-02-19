Practical Handbook on Spectral Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080100258, 9781483184876

Practical Handbook on Spectral Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: V. S. Burakov A. A. Yankovskii
eBook ISBN: 9781483184876
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 204
Description

Practical Handbook on Spectral Analysis focuses on visual and photographic methods of spectral analysis. The book aims to present the problems on the methods used in carrying out spectral analysis of materials encountered in practice in industrial laboratories.

The handbook first offers information on light sources for spectral analysis and visual methods of spectral analysis. Discussions focus on alternating current arcs, spark generators, direct current arcs, essentials of visual methods of spectral analysis, and preparation of samples and electrodes for carrying out the analysis. The text then takes a look at the photographic methods of spectral analysis, as well as equipment for the photographic recording of spectra, properties and treatment of photographic materials, and principles of quantitative spectral analysis.

The publication ponders on procedures for the spectrographic quantitative analysis of metals and alloys and methods of spectral analysis of powders and solutions. Topics include development of procedures for quantitative spectral analysis; obtaining standards and preparing specimens for analysis; and analysis of copper-base alloys, cast irons, high-alloy steels, and aluminum-base alloys. The manuscript also takes a look at the setting up of a spectral analysis laboratory.

The handbook is a dependable reference for readers interested in the visual and photographic methods of spectral analysis.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

I. Light Sources for Spectral Analysis

1. Direct Current Arcs

2. Alternating Current Arcs

3. Spark Generators

4. Arc Attachment for Use with High-Voltage Spark Generator

5. Selection of the Light Source for Spectral Analysis

II. Visual Methods of Spectral Analysis

1. The SL-11 and SL-10 Spectroscopes

2. Identifying the Spectrum

3. Essentials of Visual Methods of Spectral Analysis

4. Preparation of Samples and Electrodes for carrying out the Analysis

5. Semi-Quantitative Analysis of Steels and Cast Irons

6. Grading Copper-Base Alloys by means of a Spectroscope

7. Grading of Aluminum- and Magnesium-base Alloys

8. Analysis with an SL-11 Spectroscope by Means or a Photometric Wedge

9. ST-7 Spectrometer

10. Analysis of Steels and Cast Irons by Means of an ST-7 Spectrometer

11. Analysis of Light Alloys using an ST-7 Spectrometer

12. Analysis Based on the Burning-Out Time of Material

III. Photographic Methods of Spectral Analysis

1. Equipment for the Photographic Recording of Spectra

2. Properties and Treatment of Photographic Materials

3. MF-2 Microphotometer

4. Qualitative Spectrographic Analysis

5. Principles of Quantitative Spectral Analysis

IV. Procedures for the Spectrographic Quantitative Analysis of Metals and Alloys

1. Development of Procedures for Quantitative Spectral Analysis

2. Analysis of Low-Alloy Steels

3. Analysis of Cast Irons

4. Analysis of High-Alloy Steels

5. Analysis of Aluminum-Base Alloys

6. Analysis of Copper-Base Alloys

V. Methods of Spectral Analysis of Powders and Solutions

1. Introduction of Powder Samples into the Discharge Region

2. Introduction of Solutions into the Discharge Region

3. Obtaining Standards and Preparing Specimens for Analysis

4. Addition Method

5. Semi-Quantitative Spectrographic Analysis

6. Quantitative Spectrographic Analysis of Slags

VI. Setting Up a Spectral Analysis Laboratory

1. Buildings and Fittings of Spectral Analysis Laboratories

2. Plant and Materials

3. Staffing Requirements

4. Safety Precautions and Care of Instruments

5. New Instruments for Spectral Analysis

References

Index

About the Author

V. S. Burakov

A. A. Yankovskii

