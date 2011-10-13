Practical Handbook of Photovoltaics
2nd Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
As part of the growing sustainable and renewable energy movement, the design, manufacture and use of photovoltaic devices is increasing in pace and frequency. The Handbook of Photovoltaics will be a 'benchmark' publication for those involved in the design, manufacture and use of these devices.
The Handbook covers the principles of solar cell function, the raw materials, photovoltaic systems, standards, calibration, testing, economics and case studies.
The editors have assembled a cast of internationally-respected contributors from industry and academia.
The report is essential reading for: Physicists, electronic engineers, designers of systems, installers, architects, policy-makers relating to photovoltaics.
Key Features
- A thorough update to the 'benchmark' publication from a cast of industrial and academic international experts ensures top quality information from multiple stakeholder perspectives
- Covers all things PV- from principles of solar cells and their raw materials, to the installation and design of full PV systems, including standards, testing, economics and environmental impacts
- Case studies, practical examples and reports on the latest advances take the new edition of this amazing resource beyond a vast collection of knowledge, into the realm of real world applications
Readership
Physicists, electronic engineers, designers of systems, installers, architects, policy-makers relating to photovoltaics
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
List of Contributors
Introduction
Chapter IA-1. Principles of Solar Cell Operation
1. Introduction
2. Electrical Characteristics
3. Optical Properties
4. Typical Solar Cell Structures
Chapter IA-2. Semiconductor Materials and Modelling
1. Introduction
2. Semiconductor Band Structure
3. Carrier Statistics in Semiconductors
4. The Transport Equations
5. Carrier Mobility
6. Carrier Generation by Optical Absorption
7. Recombination
8. Radiation Damage
9. Heavy Doping Effects
10. Properties of Hydrogenated Amorphous Silicon
Chapter IA-3. Ideal Efficiencies
1. Introduction
2. Thermodynamic Efficiencies
3. Efficiencies in Terms of Energies
4. Efficiencies Using the Shockley Solar Cell Equation
5. General Comments on Efficiencies
Chapter IB-1. Crystalline Silicon
1. Introduction
2. Characteristics of Silicon Wafers for Use in PV Manufacturing
3. Feedstock Silicon
4. Crystal-Preparation Methods
5. Shaping and Wafering
Chapter IB-2. High-Efficiency Silicon Solar Cell Concepts
1. Introduction
2. High-Efficiency Laboratory Cells
3. Screen-Printed Cells
4. Laser-Processed Cells
5. HIT Cell
6. Rear-Contacted Cells
7. Conclusions
Chapter IB-3. Low-Cost Industrial Technologies for Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Cell Processing
3. Industrial Solar Cell Technologies
4. Cost of Commercial Photovoltaic Modules
Chapter IB-4. Thin Silicon Solar Cells
1. Introduction, Background, and Scope of Review
2. Light Trapping in Thin Silicon Solar Cells
3. Voltage Enhancements in Thin Silicon Solar Cells
4. Silicon Deposition and Crystal Growth for Thin Solar Cells
5. Thin Silicon Solar Cells Based on Substrate Thinning
6. Summary of Device Results
Chapter IC-1. Thin-Film Silicon Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Hydrogenated Amorphous Silicon (a-Si:H) Layers
3. Hydrogenated Microcrystalline Silicon (µc-si:h) Layers
4. Functioning of Thin-Film Silicon Solar Cells with p–i–n and n–i–p Structures
5. Tandem and Multijunction Solar Cells
6. Module Production and Performance
7. Conclusions
Chapter IC-2. CdTe Thin-Film PV Modules
1. Introduction
2. Steps for Making Thin-Film CdTe Solar Cells
3. Making of Integrated Modules
4. Production of CdTe Thin-Film Modules
5. The Product and Its Application
6. The Future
Chapter IC-3. Cu(In,Ga)Se2 Thin-Film Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Material Properties
3. Cell and Module Technology
4. Device Physics
5. Wide-Gap Chalcopyrites
6. Conclusions
Chapter IC-4. Progress in Chalcopyrite Compound Semiconductor Research for Photovoltaic Applications and Transfer of Results into Actual Solar Cell Production
1. Introduction
2. Research Directions
3. Industrialisation
4. Conclusions and Outlook
Chapter ID-1. GaAs and High-Efficiency Space Cells
1. Historical Review of III–V Solar Cells
2. Single-Junction III–V Space Solar Cells
3. Multijunction Space Solar Cells
Chapter ID-2. High-Efficiency III–V Multijunction Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Special Aspects of III–V Multijunction Solar Cells
3. III–V Solar Cell Concepts
4. Conclusions
Chapter ID-3. High-Efficiency Back-Contact Silicon Solar Cells for One-Sun and Concentrator Applications
1. Introduction
2. Concentrator Applications of IBC Solar Cells
3. Back-Contact Silicon Solar Cells
4. Modelling of Back-Contact Solar Cells
5. Perimeter and Edge Recombination
6. Manufacturing Process for Back-Contact Solar Cells
7. Stability of Back-Contact Cells
8. Toward 30% Efficiency Silicon Cells
9. How to Improve the Efficiency of Back-Contact Solar Cells
10. Conclusions
Chapter IE-1. Dye-Sensitized Photoelectrochemical Cells
1. Introduction
2. Photoelectrochemical Cells
3. Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells
4. Future Outlook
Chapter IE-2. Organic Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Organic Electronic Materials
3. Principles of Device Operation
4. Optimising Solar Cell Performance
5. Production Issues
6. Conclusions
Chapter IIA-1. The Role of Solar-Radiation Climatology in the Design of Photovoltaic Systems
1. Introduction
2. Key Features of the Radiation Climatology in Various Parts of the World
3. Quantitative Processing of Solar Radiation for Photovoltaic Design
4. The Stochastic Generation of Solar-Radiation Data
5. Computing the Solar Geometry
6. The Estimation of Hourly Global and Diffuse Horizontal Irradiation
7. The Estimation of the All Sky Irradiation on Inclined Planes from Hourly Time Series of Horizontal Irradiation
8. Conclusion
Chapter IIA-2. Energy Production by a PV Array
1. Annual Energy Production
2. Peak Solar Hours: Concept, Definition, and Illustration
3. Nominal Array Power
4. Temperature Dependence of Array Power Output
5. Module Orientation
6. Statistical Analysis of the Energy Production
7. Mismatch Losses and Blocking/Bypass Diodes
Chapter IIA-3. Energy Balance in Stand-Alone Systems
1. Introduction
2. Load Description
3. Seasonal Energy Balance
Chapter IIA-4. Review of System Design and Sizing Tools
1. Introduction
2. Stand-Alone PV Systems Sizing
3. Grid-Connected PV Systems
4. PV System Design and Sizing Tools
Chapter IIB-1. System Electronics
1. Introduction
2. DC to DC Power Conversion
3. DC to AC Power Conversion (Inversion)
4. Stand-Alone PV Systems
5. PV Systems Connected to the Local Electricity Utility
6. Available Products and Practical Considerations
7. Electromagnetic Compatibility
Chapter IIB-2. Batteries in PV Systems
1. Introduction
2. What Is a Battery?
3. Why Use a Battery in PV Systems?
4. Battery Duty Cycle in PV Systems
5. The Battery as a ‘Black Box’
6. The Battery as a Complex Electrochemical System
7. Types of Battery Used in PV Systems
8. Lead–Acid Batteries
9. Nickel–Cadmium Batteries
10. How Long Will the Battery Last in a PV System?
11. Selecting the Best Battery for a PV Application
12. Calculating Battery Size for a PV System
13. Looking After the Battery Properly
14. Summary and Conclusions
Chapter IIC-1. Grid Connection of PV Generators
1. Introduction
2. Principal Integration Issues
3. Inverter Structure and Operating Principles
4. Islanding
5. Regulatory Issues
Chapter IIC-2. Installation Guidelines
1. Roofs
2. Facades
3. Ground-Mounted Systems
Chapter IIC-3. Installation Guidelines
1. Introduction
2. Codes and Regulations
3. DC Ratings (Array Voltage and Current Maxima)
4. Device Ratings and Component Selection
5. Array Fault Protection
6. Earthing Arrangements
7. Protection by Design
8. Labelling
Chapter IID-1. Concentrator Systems
1. Objectives of PV Concentration
2. Physical Principles of PV Concentration
3. Description of a Typical Concentrator: Components and Operation
4. Classification of Concentrator Systems
5. Tracking-Control Strategies
6. Applications of C Systems
7. Rating and Specification of PV Systems
8. Energy Produced by a C System
9. The Future of Concentrators
Chapter IID-2. Operation of Solar Cells in a Space Environment
1. Introduction
2. Space Missions and their Environments
3. Space Solar Cells
4. Small Power Systems
5. Large Power Systems
Chapter IID-3. Calibration, Testing, and Monitoring of Space Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Calibration of Solar Cells
3. Testing of Space Solar Cells and Arrays
4. Monitoring of Space Solar Cells and Arrays
Chapter IIE-1. Architectural Integration of Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Architectural Possibilities for PV Technology
3. Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPVs)
4. Aesthetics in PV Technology
5. Built Examples
Chapter IIE-2. Solar Parks and Solar Farms
1. What Is a Solar Park?
2. Design Issues for Solar Parks
3. Solar Park Project Development Issues
4. Regulatory Issues for Solar Parks
5. The End Game
Chapter IIE-3. Performance, Reliability, and User Experience
1. Operational Performance Results
2. Trends in Long-Term Performance and Reliability
3. User Experience
Appendix. Specifications of Performance Database of IEA PVPS
Chapter IIE-4. Solar-Powered Products
1. The Genesis of Solar-Powered Products
2. Stand-Alone Consumer Products
3. Solar Products for Grid Connection
4. Nonconsumer Products
5. Designing PV for Products
6. Solar Products of the Future
Chapter III-1. Characterization and Diagnosis of Silicon Wafers, Ingots, and Solar Cells
1. Introduction
2. Factors Affecting Carrier Recombination
3. Measurement of the Minority-Carrier Lifetime
4. Relationship Between Device Voltage and Carrier Lifetime
5. Applications to Process Monitoring and Control of Silicon Solar Cells
6. Conclusions
Chapter III-2. Standards, Calibration, and Testing of PV Modules and Solar Cells
1. PV Performance Measurements
2. Diagnostic Measurements
3. Commercial Equipment
4. Module Reliability and Qualification Testing
5. Module Degradation Case Study
Chapter III-3. PV System Monitoring
1. Introduction
2. Equipment
3. Calibration and Recalibration
4. Data Storage and Transmission
5. Monitoring Regimes
Chapter IV-1. Overview of Potential Hazards
1. Introduction
2. Overview of Hazards in PV Manufacture
3. Crystalline Silicon (x-Si) Solar Cells
4. Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Solar Cells
5. Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) Solar Cells
6. Copper Indium Diselenide (CIS) Solar Cells
7. Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) High-Efficiency Solar Cells
8. Operation of PV Modules
9. Photovoltaic Module Decommissioning
10. Conclusion
Chapter IV-2. Energy Payback Time and CO2 Emissions of PV Systems
1. Introduction
2. Energy Analysis Methodology
3. Energy Requirements of PV Systems
4. Energy Balance of PV Systems
5. Outlook for Future PV Systems
6. CO2 Emissions
7. Conclusions
Appendix A. Constants, Physical Quantities, and Conversion Factors
Appendix B. List of Principal Symbols
Appendix C. Abbreviations and Acronyms
Appendix D. The Photovoltaic Market
Appendix E. The Photovoltaic Industry
Appendix F. Useful Web Sites and Journals
Appendix G. International Standards with Relevance to Photovoltaics
Appendix H. Books About Solar Cells, Photovoltaic Systems, and Applications
Index
About the Editor
Augustin McEvoy
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland
Tom Markvart
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Solar Energy Laboratory School of Engineering Sciences, University of Southampton
Luis Castaner
Reviews
"A detailed reference to dip into if you are studying the theory of photovoltaics and solid state physics." --Energy News