Practical Guidelines in Antiviral Therapy
1st Edition
This text was developed with the practicing physician in mind, however, it will be of considerable interest to the virologist, pharmacologist, chemist and all scientists interested in antiviral agents.
Progress in the field of antiviral development is now moving rapidly and there is hope that one day there will be successful treatment modalities for most viral diseases. This work contains contributions from experts around the world, capturing worldwide practices.
An online version providing the current status of antiviral research is planned for the near future.
Preface (C.A.B. Boucher, G.J. Galasso).
1. Classes of antiviral drugs (M. van Westreenen, C.A.B. Boucher).
2. Pharmacology (D. Back, C. Merry).
3. Molecular diagnostics (S. Thijsen, R. Schurrman).
4. Host defenses against viral infections (B. Autran, L. Molet, M. Lederman).
5. Human immunodeficiency virus (M. Holodniy, V. Miller).
6. Herpesviruses: an introduction with a focus on herpes simplex virus (R.J. Whitley, P.D. Griffiths).
7. Cytomegalovirus (P. Griffiths, R. Whitley).
8. Varicella-Zoster virus (M. de Jong, A. Arvin).
9. Viral hepatitis (K.R. Hirsch, T.L. Wright).
10. Respiratory viruses (J. Traenor, D. Fleming).
11. Papillomaviruses (R. Reichman, M. Stanley).
12. Other viruses and emerging viruses of concern (D. Enria, C.J. Peters).
13. Immune prophylaxis and vaccines (M.A. Fletcher, S.A. Plotkin).
Contributor addresses.
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 21st January 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539379
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508843
G.J. Galasso
Health Sciences Consultant, 636 Crocus Drive, Rockville, MD 20850-2045, USA
C.A.B. Boucher
Academic Ziekenhuis Utrecht, Huispost G-4.614, Heidelberglaan 100, 3584 CG Utrecht, The Netherlands
D.A. Cooper
National Center in HIV and Clinical, 376 Victoria Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia 2010
D.A. Katzenstein
Stanford University Medical Center, Division of Infectious Disease, 300 Pasteur Drive, S-156, Stanford, CA 94305, USA