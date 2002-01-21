Practical Guidelines in Antiviral Therapy

This text was developed with the practicing physician in mind, however, it will be of considerable interest to the virologist, pharmacologist, chemist and all scientists interested in antiviral agents.

Progress in the field of antiviral development is now moving rapidly and there is hope that one day there will be successful treatment modalities for most viral diseases. This work contains contributions from experts around the world, capturing worldwide practices.

An online version providing the current status of antiviral research is planned for the near future.