Practical Guidelines in Antiviral Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444508843, 9780080539379

Practical Guidelines in Antiviral Therapy

1st Edition

Editors: G.J. Galasso C.A.B. Boucher D.A. Cooper D.A. Katzenstein
eBook ISBN: 9780080539379
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444508843
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st January 2002
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
10500.00
8925.00
118.18
100.45
69.99
59.49
115.00
97.75
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
66.99
56.94
83.95
71.36
101.00
85.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This text was developed with the practicing physician in mind, however, it will be of considerable interest to the virologist, pharmacologist, chemist and all scientists interested in antiviral agents.

Progress in the field of antiviral development is now moving rapidly and there is hope that one day there will be successful treatment modalities for most viral diseases. This work contains contributions from experts around the world, capturing worldwide practices.

An online version providing the current status of antiviral research is planned for the near future.

Table of Contents

Preface (C.A.B. Boucher, G.J. Galasso).
1. Classes of antiviral drugs (M. van Westreenen, C.A.B. Boucher).
2. Pharmacology (D. Back, C. Merry).
3. Molecular diagnostics (S. Thijsen, R. Schurrman).
4. Host defenses against viral infections (B. Autran, L. Molet, M. Lederman).
5. Human immunodeficiency virus (M. Holodniy, V. Miller).
6. Herpesviruses: an introduction with a focus on herpes simplex virus (R.J. Whitley, P.D. Griffiths).
7. Cytomegalovirus (P. Griffiths, R. Whitley).
8. Varicella-Zoster virus (M. de Jong, A. Arvin).
9. Viral hepatitis (K.R. Hirsch, T.L. Wright).
10. Respiratory viruses (J. Traenor, D. Fleming).
11. Papillomaviruses (R. Reichman, M. Stanley).
12. Other viruses and emerging viruses of concern (D. Enria, C.J. Peters).
13. Immune prophylaxis and vaccines (M.A. Fletcher, S.A. Plotkin).
Contributor addresses.







Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080539379
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444508843

About the Editor

G.J. Galasso

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Sciences Consultant, 636 Crocus Drive, Rockville, MD 20850-2045, USA

C.A.B. Boucher

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic Ziekenhuis Utrecht, Huispost G-4.614, Heidelberglaan 100, 3584 CG Utrecht, The Netherlands

D.A. Cooper

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center in HIV and Clinical, 376 Victoria Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia 2010

D.A. Katzenstein

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University Medical Center, Division of Infectious Disease, 300 Pasteur Drive, S-156, Stanford, CA 94305, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.