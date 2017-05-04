Practical Guide to the Evaluation of Clinical Competence
2nd Edition
Description
Designed to help medical educators implement better assessment methods, tools, and models directly into training programs, Practical Guide to the Evaluation of Clinical Competence, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Eric S. Holmboe, Steven J. Durning, and Richard E. Hawkins, is a hands-on, authoritative guide to outcomes-based assessment in clinical education. National and international experts present an organized, multifaceted approach and a diverse combination of methods to help you perform effective assessments. This thoroughly revised edition is a valuable resource for developing, implementing, and sustaining effective systems for evaluating clinical competence in medical school, residency, and fellowship programs.
Key Features
- Each chapter provides practical suggestions and assessment models that can be implemented directly into training programs, tools that can be used to measure clinical performance, overviews of key educational theories, and strengths and weaknesses of every method.
- Guidelines that apply across the medical education spectrum allow you to implement the book’s methods in any educational situation.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Ch. 1 Assessment Challenges in the Era of Outcomes-Based Education
Ch. 2 Issues of Validity and Reliability for Assessments in Medical Education
Ch. 3 Evaluation Frameworks, Forms, and Global Rating Scales
Ch. 4 Direct Observation
Ch. 5 Direct Observation: Standardized Patients
Ch. 6 Using Written Exams to Assess Medical Knowledge and Its Application
Ch. 7 Assessing Clinical Reasoning in the Workplace
Ch. 8 Workplace-Based Assessment of Procedural Skills
Ch. 9 Evaluating Evidence-Based Practice
Ch. 10 Clinical Practice Review
Ch. 11 Multisource Feedback
Ch. 12 Simulation-Based Assessment
Ch. 13 Feedback and Coaching in Clinical Teaching and Learning
Ch. 14 Portfolios
Ch. 15 The Learner with a Problem or the Problem Learner? Working with Dyscompetent Learners
Ch. 16 Programmatic Evaluation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 4th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448949
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448963
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323447348
About the Author
Eric Holmboe
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice PResident, Milestones Developlemt and Evaluation, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Chicago, IL; Professor Adjunct, Yale University, New Haven, CT; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
Steven Durning
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Uniformed Services University of the Heatlh Sciences, Bethesda, MD
Richard Hawkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Medical Education Outcomes, American Medical Association, Chicago, Illinois