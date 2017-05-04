Practical Guide to the Evaluation of Clinical Competence - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323447348, 9780323448949

Practical Guide to the Evaluation of Clinical Competence

2nd Edition

Authors: Eric Holmboe Steven Durning Richard Hawkins
eBook ISBN: 9780323448949
eBook ISBN: 9780323448963
Paperback ISBN: 9780323447348
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th May 2017
Page Count: 360
Description

Designed to help medical educators implement better assessment methods, tools, and models directly into training programs, Practical Guide to the Evaluation of Clinical Competence, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Eric S. Holmboe, Steven J. Durning, and Richard E. Hawkins, is a hands-on, authoritative guide to outcomes-based assessment in clinical education. National and international experts present an organized, multifaceted approach and a diverse combination of methods to help you perform effective assessments. This thoroughly revised edition is a valuable resource for developing, implementing, and sustaining effective systems for evaluating clinical competence in medical school, residency, and fellowship programs.

Key Features

  • Each chapter provides practical suggestions and assessment models that can be implemented directly into training programs, tools that can be used to measure clinical performance, overviews of key educational theories, and strengths and weaknesses of every method.

  • Guidelines that apply across the medical education spectrum allow you to implement the book’s methods in any educational situation.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Ch. 1 Assessment Challenges in the Era of Outcomes-Based Education

Ch. 2 Issues of Validity and Reliability for Assessments in Medical Education

Ch. 3 Evaluation Frameworks, Forms, and Global Rating Scales

Ch. 4 Direct Observation

Ch. 5 Direct Observation: Standardized Patients

Ch. 6 Using Written Exams to Assess Medical Knowledge and Its Application

Ch. 7 Assessing Clinical Reasoning in the Workplace

Ch. 8 Workplace-Based Assessment of Procedural Skills

Ch. 9 Evaluating Evidence-Based Practice

Ch. 10 Clinical Practice Review

Ch. 11 Multisource Feedback

Ch. 12 Simulation-Based Assessment

Ch. 13 Feedback and Coaching in Clinical Teaching and Learning

Ch. 14 Portfolios

Ch. 15 The Learner with a Problem or the Problem Learner? Working with Dyscompetent Learners

Ch. 16 Programmatic Evaluation

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323448949
eBook ISBN:
9780323448963
Paperback ISBN:
9780323447348

About the Author

Eric Holmboe

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Vice PResident, Milestones Developlemt and Evaluation, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Chicago, IL; Professor Adjunct, Yale University, New Haven, CT; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL

Steven Durning

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Uniformed Services University of the Heatlh Sciences, Bethesda, MD

Richard Hawkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Medical Education Outcomes, American Medical Association, Chicago, Illinois

