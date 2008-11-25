Practical Guide to the Care of the Surgical Patient
1st Edition
The Pocket Scalpel
Authors: Tom Nguyen Oscar Abilez
eBook ISBN: 9780323078559
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th November 2008
Page Count: 304
Description
If you need a practical, portable resource to get you through the day-to-day management of surgical patients, this new title in the Practical Guide series is the answer! Written by residents with practice-proven guidance and input from attending surgeons, this “Pocket Scalpel” zeroes in on the differential diagnoses, clinical findings, lab values, and treatment guidelines you need...all in an intuitive and user-friendly format that fits comfortably in your scrubs or white coat pocket.
Key Features
- Offers current clinical information on all facets of surgical patient management—from bedside procedures and operation guidelines to the latest drug therapies and lab tests—to promote effective, state-of-the-art care.
- Provides diagrams, algorithms, comparative tables, lists, key images—and more—to facilitate quick and rapid review of high-yield information.
- Features a chapter of “Skeletons” that provides convenient access to guidance on commonly used patient care management protocols—from admit and transfer orders, history and physical examination, and procedures...to intensive care unit progress and discharge summaries.
- Includes a section on pharmacotherapy for addressing specific antimicrobial conditions, enabling you to choose the most effective treatment options.
- Covers medical terms in Spanish, equipping you to handle an increasingly diverse patient population.
- Uses a convenient spiral binding so the book lays flat for easy reference and at-a-glance searching.
About the Authors
Tom Nguyen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
General Surgery Resident, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Oscar Abilez Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Zarins Vascular Research Lab, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
