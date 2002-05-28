Practical Guide to Respirator Usage in Industry
2nd Edition
Description
This new edition outlines the design and implementation of an effective respiratory protective equipment program for industries in which workers are at risk from inhaled particulates, toxins and other hazardous materials. The book is intended for managers, health and safety committees, safety specialists and occupational health professionals who need the most up-to-date and practical advice in a concise and easy to read step-by-step form rather than an abstract and theoretical reference on the subject.
As in the first edition, the authors present individual components of a respiratory protection program by including chapters on the respiratory tract and how toxic substances affect the lung, different respirator types and their limitations, the criteria for selection, fitting, supervision, training, cleaning, administration and medical assessment, advice on how to set up an RPE (respiratory protection equipment) program, and case studies to illustrate the need of an effective RPE program in the workplace. An impressive number of new research and application related publications have been reviewed since the publication of the first edition. The references (including relevant web sites) and abstracts of these publications have been included to help the reader select appropriate resources for further reading.
Key Features
- Experts guide you through the complex data presented to industries by OSHA, NIOSH, ANSI, BSI and other health and safety standards setting organizations and equipment manufacturers
- Saves time and effort in searching official OEM literatureSeveral case studies to illustrate the improper respirator selections and resulting detrimental effects
Readership
Managers and Safety Specialists; Occupational health professionals; Graduate students in Occupational Hygiene and Safety
Table of Contents
Respiratory Hazards and Evaluation
Entry Routes for Toxic Substances
Structure of the Respiratory Tract
Respiration Rate
Action of Toxicants in the Respiratory System
Sources of Respiratory Hazards
Respiratory Hazard Identification and Evaluation
The Evaluation Process
Sampling Equipment
Sampling Procedure and Sampling Strategy
Standards and Guidelines
References
Respirator Types, Uses and Limitations
Air-Purifying Respirators
Atmosphere-Supplying Respirators
References
Criteria for Selection and Fitting
Factors That Can Influence Respirator Selection
History of Approval of Respirators in the United States
A Summary of British Standards Institution Requirements
Criteria for Selection
Fitting; References
Administration and Training
Administration
Training; References
Maintenance and Care
Cleaning and Sanitizing
Inspection, Testing, and Repair
Storage
Record Keeping; References
Medical Supervision
The Examining Physician
Pre-employment or Job Change Examination
Periodic Examination
Examination on Return to Work After an Injury or Prolonged Illness
Medical Records
Actions to be Taken on Medical Information
References; Respiratory Protection Program
The Respiratory Protection Program
Case Studies and Industrial Researches
Case Studies (our experience)
Other Published Research and Case Studies
References
Industrial Respiratory Protection Websites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 165
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 28th May 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514314
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750674355
About the Author
Gyan Rajhans
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Gyan S. Rajhans & Associates Inc. Senior Scientific Counsel, Resource Environmental Associates.
Bhawani Pathak
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Scientist, Canadian Center for Occupational Health and SafetyAffiliate Professor, School of Occupational Health, McGill University
Reviews
"The book was clear, concise and readily understood... and the authors are to be congratulated." --Health and Safety at Work, 2003