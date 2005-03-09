Practical Guide to Moderate Sedation/Analgesia
2nd Edition
Description
When it comes to managing the care of a patient receiving conscious sedation/analgesia during a short-term therapeutic, diagnostic, or surgical procedure, this easy-to-follow book is an ideal clinical reference. It covers everything you need to know - from practice guidelines for administering sedation, to pre-sedation requirements, intra-procedure monitoring and documentation, and discharge criteria. Detailed sections discuss the basic concepts of medications, administration techniques, potential complications and emergencies, monitoring parameters, developing a credentialing program, legal implications, and patient discharge, as well as separate chapters on pediatric and geriatric sedation. The book also provides practical learning tools such as sample documentation forms, learner feedback, and questions and answer sections.
Key Features
- Thorough content provides all the key, essential information needed for a complete understanding of moderate sedation/analgesia in practice.
- Detailed sections address the basic concepts of medications, administration techniques, potential complications and emergencies, monitoring parameters, developing a credentialing program, legal implications, and patient discharge.
- Learning tools focus on practical implementations, such as sample documentation forms, learner feedback, and questions and answer sections.
- A chapter on Pediatric Sedation presents the latest techniques and recommended guidelines for the proper management of this special population.
Table of Contents
- History of Moderate Sedation
- Presedation Assessment, Monitoring Parameters and Equipment
- Pharmacology
- Management of Complications
- Patient Discharge
- Institution Policy and Guideline Development: Standard of Care
- Competence in Patient Management
- Pediatric Sedation
- Geriatric Sedation
- Sedation in the Mechanically Ventilated Patient
- Risk Management/Legal Issues
Appendixes
- A. ASA Standards for Basic Anesthetic Monitoring
- B. State Boards of Nursing positions on Moderate Sedation and Administration of Anesthetic Agents
- C. Position Statement on the Role of the RN in the Management of Patients Receiving IV Moderate Sedation for Short-Term Therapeutic, Diagnostic, or Surgical Procedures
- D. ASA Practice Guidelines for Sedation and Analgesia by Non-Anesthesiologists
- E. American Association of Nurse Anesthetist’s Position Statement: Qualified Providers of Sedation and Analgesia; Considerations for Policy Guidelines for Registered Nurses Engaged in the Administration of Sedation and Analgesia
- F. AORN Recommended Practices for Managing the Patient Receiving Moderate Sedation/Analgesia
- G. Pediatric Sedation Standards 2002-2004
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 9th March 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081030
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323020244
About the Author
Jan Odom-Forren
Affiliations and Expertise
Perianesthesia / Perioperative Consultant, Co-Editor, Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing, Louisville, KY
Donna Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Educator, Covidien Energy-Based Devices, Boulder, CO