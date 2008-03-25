Practical Guide to Clinical Computing Systems
1st Edition
Design, Operations, and Infrastructure
Description
The development of clinical computing systems is a rapidly growing priority area of health information technology, spurred in large measure by robust funding at the federal and state levels. It is widely recognized as one of the key components for reducing costs and improving the quality of care. At the same time as more and more hospitals and clinics are installing clinical computing systems, major issues related to design, operations, and infrastructure remain to be resolved. This book tackles these critical topics, including system selection, configuration, installation, user support, interface engines, and long-term operation. It also familiarizes the reader with regulatory requirements, budgetary issues, and other aspects of this new electronic age of healthcare delivery.
It begins with an introduction to clinical computing and definition of key terminology. The next several chapters talk about system architecture and interface design, followed by detailed discussion of all aspects of operations. Attention is then given to the realities of leadership, planning, oversight, budgeting, and employee recruitment. This invaluable resource includes a special section that talks about career development for students and others interested in entering the field.
Key Features
Provides a complete overview of practical aspects Detailed guidance on the design and operation of clinical computing systems Discusses how clinical computing systems relate to health care organization committees and organizational structure Includes numerous real-life examples with expert insights on how to avoid pitfalls
Readership
This book is written for a broad readership of anyone interacting with information technology in a healthcare setting. The audience includes graduate students and fellows in medical informatics, physicians, nurses, managers, programmers, analysts, and administrators. In addition, it will be of interest to information technology professionals in related industries such as pharmaceutical and health insurance companies.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction and Overview
- Clinical Computing Systems within a Medical Center (Thomas Payne)
II. Design of Clinical Computing Systems
- Architecture of Clinical Computing Systems (Jim Hoath)
- Creating and Supporting Interfaces (Jim Hoath)
- Infrastructure and Security (David Chou / Ira Kalet)
III. Operations and Support
- Planning to Avoid Problems (Wendy Giles)
- Implementation and Pace Rollout (Wendy Giles)
- Troubleshooting: What Can Go Wrong and How to Fix It (Jamie Trigg)
- Working with the User Community (Jamie Trigg and Thomas Payne)
IV. Regulatory, Legal, and Organizational Issues
- Health Information Regulation and the Electronic Medical Record (Jacquie Zehner)
- Legal Issues (Sally Beahan)
- Working with Organizational Leadership (James Fine)
- Financial Issues (James Fine)
- Careers in Health Care Computing (David Masuda)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 25th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557922
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123740021
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301072
About the Editor
Thomas Payne
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, USA
