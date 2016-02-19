Practical Genetic Counselling
3rd Edition
Practical Genetic Counselling, Third Edition presents the progress in the field of medical genetics. This book covers the broad area of congenital malformation syndromes and dysmorphology. Organized into three parts encompassing 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the main steps in the process of genetic counselling. This text then examines how a Mendelian inheritance may be established by a combination of clinical diagnosis. Other chapters consider the risks in specific groups of chromosomal disorders. This book discusses as well the molecular genetic approaches, which are making an impact in the treatment of major disorders by providing pure and comparatively inexpensive gene products. The final chapter deals with how genetic counselling is contributing to reducing the general burden of genetic disease in the population. This book is a valuable resource for geneticists, neurologists, clinicians, pediatricians, and obstetricians. Readers who are interested to know about genetic disorders will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Part I General Aspects of Genetic Counseling
1. Genetic Counseling: An Introduction
2. Genetic Counseling in Mendelian Disorders
3. Genetic Counseling in Non-Mendelian Disorders
4. Chromosomal Abnormalities
5. The Molecular Approach to Genetic Disorders
6. Dysmorphology and Genetic Syndromes
7. Carrier Detection
8. Prenatal Diagnosis
9. Special Problems in Genetic Counseling
10. The Genetic Counseling Clinic
Part II Specific Organ Systems
11. Neuromuscular Disease
12. Central Nervous System and Psychiatric Disorders
13. Disorders of Bone and Connective Tissue
14. Oral and Craniofacial Disorders
15. The Skin
16. The Eye
17. Deafness
18. Cardiovascular Disease
19. The Gastrointestinal Tract
20. Renal Disease
21. Endocrine Disorders
22. Inborn Errors of Metabolism
23. Blood
24. Genetic Risks in Cancer
25. Environmental Hazards
Part III Conclusion
26. Genetic Counseling and Society
Appendix Useful Information in Connection with Genetic Counseling
Index
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 10th January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183664