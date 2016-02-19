Practical Genetic Counselling, Third Edition presents the progress in the field of medical genetics. This book covers the broad area of congenital malformation syndromes and dysmorphology. Organized into three parts encompassing 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the main steps in the process of genetic counselling. This text then examines how a Mendelian inheritance may be established by a combination of clinical diagnosis. Other chapters consider the risks in specific groups of chromosomal disorders. This book discusses as well the molecular genetic approaches, which are making an impact in the treatment of major disorders by providing pure and comparatively inexpensive gene products. The final chapter deals with how genetic counselling is contributing to reducing the general burden of genetic disease in the population. This book is a valuable resource for geneticists, neurologists, clinicians, pediatricians, and obstetricians. Readers who are interested to know about genetic disorders will also find this book useful.