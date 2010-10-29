Practical General Practice - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702030536, 9780702057915

Practical General Practice

6th Edition

Guidelines for Effective Clinical Management

Authors: Alex Khot Andrew Polmear
eBook ISBN: 9780702057915
eBook ISBN: 9780702049095
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th October 2010
Page Count: 792
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Practical General Practice is a highly practical manual, specifically designed for use during the consultation process. Containing over 1000 conditions, the unique underlying structure of the book allows the GP to see immediately what treatment is recommended and why. All recommendations are highly specific - giving a firm guide to the GP during the consultation process rather than a list of possibilities that the GP might wish to consider.

Key Features

  • Bullet points for action which give the GP an immediate summary of the issues that must be covered in the consultation.
  • Bullet points of the key evidence which justifies those recommendations.
  • All chapters thoroughly revised, to reflect changes in the evidence, and in major guidelines, since the last edition.
  • NNT values provided when available

Table of Contents

General. Infectious diseases. Sexually transmitted infections. Childhood problems. Cardiovascular problems. Respiratory problems. Gastroenterological problems. Endocrine problems. Rheumatological problems. Neurological problems. Gynaecological problems. Contraception and sexual problems. Obstetric problems. Urinary problems. Surgical problems. Psychiatric problems. Substance abuse. Eating disorders. Chronic fatigue syndrome. Ear, nose and throat problems. Eye problems. Skin problems. Allergic problems. Older people. Disability. Haematology. Cancer and palliative care with patients with cancer. Management of pain. Death and bereavement. Health promotion.

Details

No. of pages:
792
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702057915
eBook ISBN:
9780702049095

About the Author

Alex Khot

Affiliations and Expertise

General Practitioner, East Sussex, UK

Andrew Polmear

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Senior Research Fellow, Academic Unit of Primary Care, The Trafford Centre for Medical Education and Research, University of Sussex; former General Practitioner, Brighton and Hove, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.