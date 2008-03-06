Practical Fracture Treatment
5th Edition
Description
The 5th edition of this now classic text draws on the strength of previous editions and now includes reference to the latest surgical techniques available in Europe, Australia and the USA. Emphasis remains on the continually expanding use of fixation techniques although conservative management remains an integral part of the text. The artwork programme - which so characterises the appeal and success of previous editions - has been fully updated although its clarity remains as strong as ever and the logical sequence of illustrations with their succinct captions affords a rewarding and effective way to learn.
Key Features
- New edition of this popular and highly respected book.
- Practical, step-by-step guide to fracture assessment and management.
- Contains discussion of traditional conservative techniques for managing fractures.
- Combines clear line diagrams, drawn by the author, with lucid, concise text in logical sequence.
Table of Contents
SECTION A: GENERAL PRINCIPLES
Pathology and healing of fractures
The diagnosis of fractures and principles of treatment
Closed reduction and casting techniques in fracture management
Open fractures: internal fixation
Factors affecting healing; complications; pathological fractures
SECTION B: REGIONAL INJURIES
The shoulder girdle and humerus
Injuries about the elbow
Injuries to the forearm bones
The wrist and hand
The spine
The pelvis, hip and femoral neck
Fractures of the femur and injuries about the knee
Fractures of the tibia
Injuries about the ankle
Foot injuries
The fracture clinic
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 6th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443068768
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443068775
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725236
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057991
About the Author
Ronald McRae
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK
Max Esser
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopaedic Surgeon, Alfred Hospital and Cabrini Hospital, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia