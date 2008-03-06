Practical Fracture Treatment

The 5th edition of this now classic text draws on the strength of previous editions and now includes reference to the latest surgical techniques available in Europe, Australia and the USA. Emphasis remains on the continually expanding use of fixation techniques although conservative management remains an integral part of the text. The artwork programme - which so characterises the appeal and success of previous editions - has been fully updated although its clarity remains as strong as ever and the logical sequence of illustrations with their succinct captions affords a rewarding and effective way to learn.