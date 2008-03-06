Practical Fracture Treatment - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780443068768, 9781455725236

Practical Fracture Treatment

5th Edition

Authors: Ronald McRae Max Esser
Paperback ISBN: 9780443068768
Paperback ISBN: 9780443068775
eBook ISBN: 9781455725236
eBook ISBN: 9780702057991
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th March 2008
Page Count: 468
Description

The 5th edition of this now classic text draws on the strength of previous editions and now includes reference to the latest surgical techniques available in Europe, Australia and the USA. Emphasis remains on the continually expanding use of fixation techniques although conservative management remains an integral part of the text. The artwork programme - which so characterises the appeal and success of previous editions - has been fully updated although its clarity remains as strong as ever and the logical sequence of illustrations with their succinct captions affords a rewarding and effective way to learn.

Key Features

  • New edition of this popular and highly respected book.

  • Practical, step-by-step guide to fracture assessment and management.

  • Contains discussion of traditional conservative techniques for managing fractures.

  • Combines clear line diagrams, drawn by the author, with lucid, concise text in logical sequence.

Table of Contents

SECTION A: GENERAL PRINCIPLES

Pathology and healing of fractures

The diagnosis of fractures and principles of treatment

Closed reduction and casting techniques in fracture management

Open fractures: internal fixation

Factors affecting healing; complications; pathological fractures

SECTION B: REGIONAL INJURIES

The shoulder girdle and humerus

Injuries about the elbow

Injuries to the forearm bones

The wrist and hand

The spine

The pelvis, hip and femoral neck

Fractures of the femur and injuries about the knee

Fractures of the tibia

Injuries about the ankle

Foot injuries

The fracture clinic

References

Ronald McRae

Formerly Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK

Max Esser

Orthopaedic Surgeon, Alfred Hospital and Cabrini Hospital, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

