Practical Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Industrial and laboratory chemical analysis
Description
Practical Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy: Industrial and Laboratory Chemical Analysis presents the Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FT-IR) as a valuable analytic tool in solving industrial and laboratory chemical problems.
The text provides chapters that deal with the various applications of FT-IR such as the characterization of organic and inorganic superconductors; the study of forensic materials such as controlled drug particles, fragments of polymers, textile fibers, and explosives; identification and quantification of impurities and measurement of epitaxial thickness in silicon; bulk and surface studies and microanalyses of industrial materials; and the identification or determination of unknown compounds.
Chemists, industrial researchers, and product engineers will find the book useful.
1. The Use of Vibrational Spectroscopy in the Characterization of High-Critical-Temperature Ceramic Superconductors
I. Structural Considerations and Group Theory
II. Methods for Infrared and Raman Measurements
III. Vibrational Spectroscopy of La2_xMxCuO4
IV. Vibrational Spectroscopy of ABa2Cu3O7_x
V. Concluding Remarks
2. The Use of Vibrational Spectroscopy in the Characterization of Synthetic Organic Electrical Conductors and Superconductors
I. Organic Charge-Transfer Conductors and Superconductors
II. Polymer-Salt Complexes
III. Transition Element-Macrocyclic Ligand Complexes
IV. Organic Polymers: Polyacetylene
V. FT-IR Microspectroscopy of Synthetic Electrical Conductors
3. FT-IR Microsampling Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Considerations
III. Applications
IV. Conclusion
4. Possibilities and Limitations of FT-Raman Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Principles
III. Instrumentation
IV. Applications and Limitations
V. Prospects
5. Vibrational Circular Dichroism: Comparison of Techniques and Practical Considerations
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Design
III. Current Experimental Capabilities
IV. Example Application: VCD of Polypeptides and Proteins
6. Characterization of Semiconductor Silicon Using Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Interstitial Oxygen and Substitutional Carbon in Silicon
III. Nitrogen in Silicon
IV. Hydrogen in Silicon
V. Shallow Impurities in Silicon
VI. Radiation Damage
VII. Epitaxial Thickness Measurements
VIII. Quantitative Measurements on Passivation Layers
IX. Conclusion
7. Industrial Applications of FT-IR
I. Introduction
II. Microanalysis by FT-IR Microscopy
III. Surface Analysis
IV. Bulk Analysis
V. Summary
8. Multivariate Calibration Methods Applied to Quantitative FT-IR Analyses
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Aspects of Quantitative FT-IR Analyses
III. Univariate versus Multivariate Calibration
IV. Classical Least-Squares Calibration
V. q-Matrix Method
VI. Inverse Least-Squares Method
VII. Factor Analysis Methods
VIII. Cross-Correlation and Kalman Filter Methods
IX. Variations in Multivariate Calibration Methods
X. Error Analysis, Diagnostics, and Outlier Detection
XI. Applications
XII. Summary
9. Industrial Applications of GC/FT-IR
I. Introduction
II. Development of GC/IR
III. Outline of Apparatus
IV. Basic Features of GC/FT-IR Spectra
V. Applications
VI. Conclusion
