Practical Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122541254, 9780323146401

Practical Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Industrial and laboratory chemical analysis

Editors: John R. Ferraro
eBook ISBN: 9780323146401
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 548
Description

Practical Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy: Industrial and Laboratory Chemical Analysis presents the Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FT-IR) as a valuable analytic tool in solving industrial and laboratory chemical problems.

The text provides chapters that deal with the various applications of FT-IR such as the characterization of organic and inorganic superconductors; the study of forensic materials such as controlled drug particles, fragments of polymers, textile fibers, and explosives; identification and quantification of impurities and measurement of epitaxial thickness in silicon; bulk and surface studies and microanalyses of industrial materials; and the identification or determination of unknown compounds.

Chemists, industrial researchers, and product engineers will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

1. The Use of Vibrational Spectroscopy in the Characterization of High-Critical-Temperature Ceramic Superconductors

I. Structural Considerations and Group Theory

II. Methods for Infrared and Raman Measurements

III. Vibrational Spectroscopy of La2_xMxCuO4

IV. Vibrational Spectroscopy of ABa2Cu3O7_x

V. Concluding Remarks

References

2. The Use of Vibrational Spectroscopy in the Characterization of Synthetic Organic Electrical Conductors and Superconductors

I. Organic Charge-Transfer Conductors and Superconductors

II. Polymer-Salt Complexes

III. Transition Element-Macrocyclic Ligand Complexes

IV. Organic Polymers: Polyacetylene

V. FT-IR Microspectroscopy of Synthetic Electrical Conductors

References

3. FT-IR Microsampling Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Considerations

III. Applications

IV. Conclusion

References

4. Possibilities and Limitations of FT-Raman Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Principles

III. Instrumentation

IV. Applications and Limitations

V. Prospects

References

5. Vibrational Circular Dichroism: Comparison of Techniques and Practical Considerations

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Design

III. Current Experimental Capabilities

IV. Example Application: VCD of Polypeptides and Proteins

References

6. Characterization of Semiconductor Silicon Using Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Characterization of Interstitial Oxygen and Substitutional Carbon in Silicon

III. Nitrogen in Silicon

IV. Hydrogen in Silicon

V. Shallow Impurities in Silicon

VI. Radiation Damage

VII. Epitaxial Thickness Measurements

VIII. Quantitative Measurements on Passivation Layers

IX. Conclusion

References

7. Industrial Applications of FT-IR

I. Introduction

II. Microanalysis by FT-IR Microscopy

III. Surface Analysis

IV. Bulk Analysis

V. Summary

References

8. Multivariate Calibration Methods Applied to Quantitative FT-IR Analyses

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Aspects of Quantitative FT-IR Analyses

III. Univariate versus Multivariate Calibration

IV. Classical Least-Squares Calibration

V. q-Matrix Method

VI. Inverse Least-Squares Method

VII. Factor Analysis Methods

VIII. Cross-Correlation and Kalman Filter Methods

IX. Variations in Multivariate Calibration Methods

X. Error Analysis, Diagnostics, and Outlier Detection

XI. Applications

XII. Summary

References

9. Industrial Applications of GC/FT-IR

I. Introduction

II. Development of GC/IR

III. Outline of Apparatus

IV. Basic Features of GC/FT-IR Spectra

V. Applications

VI. Conclusion

References

Index

No. of pages:
548
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146401

