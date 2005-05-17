Practical Evidence-Based Physiotherapy

Chapter 1. Evidence-Based Physiotherapy: What, Why and How?

What is evidence-based physiotherapy?

Why is evidence-based physiotherapy important?

History of evidence-based health care

How will this book help you to adopt evidence-based physiotherapy?

Chapter 2. What Do I Need To Know?

Relevant clinical questions

Refining your questions

Chapter 3. What Constitutes Evidence?

What constitutes evidence about effects of interventions?

What constitutes evidence about experiences and processes?

What constitutes evidence about prognosis?

What constitutes evidence about the accuracy of diagnostic and screening tests?

Chapter 4. Finding The Evidence

Search strategies

Finding evidence of effects of interventions

Finding evidence of prognosis and diagnostic tests

Finding evidence of effects of experiences and attitudes

Finding evidence of advances in clinical practice (browsing)

Chapter 5. Can I Trust This Evidence?

A process for assessing validity of evidence

Assessing validity of evidence about effects of intervention

Assessing validity of evidence about attitudes and experiences

Critical appraisal of evidence about prognosis

Critical appraisal of evidence about diagnostic tests

Chapter 6. What Does This Evidence Mean For My Practice?

What does this randomized trial mean for my practice?

What does this systematic review of effects of intervention mean for my practice?

Is the evidence relevant to me and my patients?

What does the evidence say?

What does this study of attitudes and experiences mean for my practice?

What does this study of prognosis mean for my practice?

What does this study of the accuracy of a diagnostic test mean for my practice?

Chapter 7. Clinical Guidelines As A Resource For Evidence-Based Physiotherapy

What Are Clinical Guidelines?

History Of Clinical Guidelines And Why They Are Important

Where Can I Find Clinical Guidelines?

How do I know if I can trust the recommendations in a clinical guideline?

Legal implications of clinical guidelines

Reflections on the future of guideline development

Chapter 8. Making It Happen

What do we mean by ‘making it happen’?

Changing is hard

Evidence-based implementation

Evidence-based practice in the context of quality improvement

Chapter 9. Am I On The Right Track?

Assessing Patient Outcomes – Clinical Measurement

Assessing process – audit

Concluding comments

