Practical Evidence-Based Physiotherapy
1st Edition
Description
Authored by an international team of experts especially for physiotherapists, this new, one-of-a-kind resource examines evidence-based practice in physiotherapy - defining what constitutes evidence and how to implement findings in the day-to-day clinical setting. It discusses government and professional requirements for evidence-based medicine and clinical reasoning, and offers easy-to-follow guidelines for finding and applying evidence. It also offers useful strategies for determining whether benefits provided by physiotherapy interventions are significant enough to make the intervention worthwhile.
Key Features
- Written specifically for physiotherapists
- Step-by-step guide to practice of evidence-based physiotherapy
- Written at different levels depending on reader's expertise:
- highlighted critical points and text box summaries for readers new to these concepts detailed explanations in text for intermediate readersfootnotes for advanced readers
- Detailed presentation of strategies for searching for evidence, including using the www, search engines and physiotherapy specific databases
- Extensive consideration of clinical practice guidelines
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Evidence-Based Physiotherapy: What, Why and How?
What is evidence-based physiotherapy?
Why is evidence-based physiotherapy important?
History of evidence-based health care
How will this book help you to adopt evidence-based physiotherapy?
Chapter 2. What Do I Need To Know?
Relevant clinical questions
Refining your questions
Chapter 3. What Constitutes Evidence?
What constitutes evidence about effects of interventions?
What constitutes evidence about experiences and processes?
What constitutes evidence about prognosis?
What constitutes evidence about the accuracy of diagnostic and screening tests?
Chapter 4. Finding The Evidence
Search strategies
Finding evidence of effects of interventions
Finding evidence of prognosis and diagnostic tests
Finding evidence of effects of experiences and attitudes
Finding evidence of advances in clinical practice (browsing)
Chapter 5. Can I Trust This Evidence?
A process for assessing validity of evidence
Assessing validity of evidence about effects of intervention
Assessing validity of evidence about attitudes and experiences
Critical appraisal of evidence about prognosis
Critical appraisal of evidence about diagnostic tests
Chapter 6. What Does This Evidence Mean For My Practice?
What does this randomized trial mean for my practice?
What does this systematic review of effects of intervention mean for my practice?
Is the evidence relevant to me and my patients?
What does the evidence say?
What does this study of attitudes and experiences mean for my practice?
What does this study of prognosis mean for my practice?
What does this study of the accuracy of a diagnostic test mean for my practice?
Chapter 7. Clinical Guidelines As A Resource For Evidence-Based Physiotherapy
What Are Clinical Guidelines?
History Of Clinical Guidelines And Why They Are Important
Where Can I Find Clinical Guidelines?
How do I know if I can trust the recommendations in a clinical guideline?
Legal implications of clinical guidelines
Reflections on the future of guideline development
Chapter 8. Making It Happen
What do we mean by ‘making it happen’?
Changing is hard
Evidence-based implementation
Evidence-based practice in the context of quality improvement
Chapter 9. Am I On The Right Track?
Assessing Patient Outcomes – Clinical Measurement
Assessing process – audit
Concluding comments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 17th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039133
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750688208
About the Author
Robert Herbert
Senior Principal Research Fellow, Neuroscience Research Australia, Sydney, Australia
Gro Jamtvedt
Director, Department of Knowledge Support, Norwegian Directorate for Health and Social Affairs, Oslo, Norway
Judy Mead
Head of Clinical Effectiveness, The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, London, UK
Kåre Birger Hagen
Director, Department of Knowledge Support, Norwegian Directorate for Health and Social Affairs, Oslo, Norway