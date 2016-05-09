Practical Engineering Management of Offshore Oil and Gas Platforms delivers the first must-have content to the multiple engineering managers and clients devoted to the design, equipment, and operations of offshore oil and gas platforms.

Concepts explaining how to interact with the various task forces, getting through bid proposals, and how to maintain project control are all covered in the necessary training reference. Relevant equipment and rule of thumb techniques to calculate critical features on the design of the platform are also covered, including tank capacities and motor power, along with how to consistently change water, oil, and gas production profiles over the course of a project.

The book helps offshore oil and gas operators and engineers gain practical understanding of the multiple disciplines involved in offshore oil and gas projects using experience-based approaches and lessons learned.

