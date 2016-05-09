Practical Engineering Management of Offshore Oil and Gas Platforms
1st Edition
Description
Practical Engineering Management of Offshore Oil and Gas Platforms delivers the first must-have content to the multiple engineering managers and clients devoted to the design, equipment, and operations of offshore oil and gas platforms.
Concepts explaining how to interact with the various task forces, getting through bid proposals, and how to maintain project control are all covered in the necessary training reference. Relevant equipment and rule of thumb techniques to calculate critical features on the design of the platform are also covered, including tank capacities and motor power, along with how to consistently change water, oil, and gas production profiles over the course of a project.
The book helps offshore oil and gas operators and engineers gain practical understanding of the multiple disciplines involved in offshore oil and gas projects using experience-based approaches and lessons learned.
Key Features
- Delivers the first ever must-have content to the multiple engineering managers and clients devoted to the design, equipment, and operations of offshore oil and gas platforms
- Contains rules of thumb techniques to calculate critical features on the design of the platform
- Includes practical checklists for project estimates and cost evaluation for effective project execution in budgeting and scheduling
- Helps offshore oil and gas operators and engineers gain practical understanding of the multiple disciplines involved in offshore oil and gas projects using experience-based approaches and lessons learned
Readership
Offshore Field Managers and Engineers, Project Engineering Managers, and any other interested Offshore Oil and Gas Personnel
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Abbreviations
- Part 1. Engineering Design of Offshore Platforms
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Offshore Platforms
- 1.1. Offshore Platforms History
- 1.2. Oil and Gas Offshore Platform Types
- 1.3. Importance of Engineering
- 1.4. Engineering Practice
- Chapter 2. Disciplines Involved in Offshore Platform Design
- 2.1. Architectural
- 2.2. Control
- 2.3. Electrical
- 2.4. HVAC
- 2.5. Instrument
- 2.6. Mechanical
- 2.7. Piping
- 2.8. Process
- 2.9. Safety
- 2.10. Structure
- 2.11. Telecommunication
- 2.12. Vendor Data
- Chapter 3. Systems and Equipment for Offshore Platform Design
- 3.1. Process Systems
- 3.2. Utility Systems
- 3.3. Instrumentation and Control Systems
- 3.4. Safety Systems
- 3.5. Accommodation Systems
- 3.6. Package Procurement
- 3.7. Bulk and Long-lead Items
- 3.8. Brown Field Engineering
- Part 2. Management, Budgeting and Scheduling of Offshore Platforms Design
- Chapter 4. Balancing Between Client and Task Force Engineers
- 4.1. Client Requests
- 4.2. Engineering Team Requirements
- 4.3. Disciplines/Engineers Mobilization and Requests
- Chapter 5. Handling Design Documentation
- 5.1. Master Document Register
- 5.2. Interdisciplinary Checks/Discipline Interfaces
- 5.3. Document Control Center
- 5.4. Vendor Data Controller
- 5.5. Engineering Disciplines Tasks
- 5.6. General Items to be Checked in Quotation
- 5.7. Planning and Project Control Department
- Chapter 6. Proposal Preparation
- 6.1. Familiarizing With Project Requirements
- 6.2. Cost Order of Magnitude and Approximate Cost
- 6.3. Proposal Preparation Organization
- 6.4. Man-hour Weight Distribution
- 6.5. Unit Cost Calculation
- 6.6. Miscellaneous Costs
- 6.7. Changes/Variation Orders
- Chapter 7. Planning the Project Budget
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Budget Proposal
- 7.3. Project Costs and Planning
- 7.4. Expected Income and Deficits
- 7.5. Expected Deviations
- 7.6. Proposals and Incentives
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 9th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096048
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093313
About the Author
Naeim Nouri Samie
Naeim Nouri Samie is currently a Project Engineering Manager with SLT Engineering (based in Malaysia), an engineering firm devoted to oil and gas projects worldwide. His background of over 30 years includes Structural Engineering Discipline Manager, Senior Structural Engineer, and Construction Workshop Engineering Manager. Naeim has worked on multiple oil and gas offshore engineering projects including the current on-going multi-billion project in the South Pars, located in Qatar's giant North Field. Previously, he has worked for Pegasus Oil and Gas Consultants, Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA), and Sazehkav Construction Company among others. He has authored many journal and conference publications including two books previously in Persian only, Port Design Guidelines and Offshore Structure Engineering. Samie graduated with a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from Shiraz University in 1986 and a M.Sc. in Hydraulic Structures from Sharif University of Technology in 1990.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Engineering Manager, SLT Engineering