Practical Embedded Security
1st Edition
Building Secure Resource-Constrained Systems
Description
The great strides made over the past decade in the complexity and network functionality of embedded systems have significantly enhanced their attractiveness for use in critical applications such as medical devices and military communications. However, this expansion into critical areas has presented embedded engineers with a serious new problem: their designs are now being targeted by the same malicious attackers whose predations have plagued traditional systems for years. Rising concerns about data security in embedded devices are leading engineers to pay more attention to security assurance in their designs than ever before. This is particularly challenging due to embedded devices’ inherent resource constraints such as limited power and memory. Therefore, traditional security solutions must be customized to fit their profile, and entirely new security concepts must be explored. However, there are few resources available to help engineers understand how to implement security measures within the unique embedded context. This new book from embedded security expert Timothy Stapko is the first to provide engineers with a comprehensive guide to this pivotal topic. From a brief review of basic security concepts, through clear explanations of complex issues such as choosing the best cryptographic algorithms for embedded utilization, the reader is provided with all the information needed to successfully produce safe, secure embedded devices.
Key Features
- The ONLY book dedicated to a comprehensive coverage of embedded security!
- Covers both hardware- and software-based embedded security solutions for preventing and dealing with attacks
- Application case studies support practical explanations of all key topics, including network protocols, wireless and cellular communications, languages (Java and C/++), compilers, web-based interfaces, cryptography, and an entire section on SSL
Readership
Embedded System Developers, Designers, Programmers and Engineers; Software, Firmware and System Developers, Designers, Programmers, and Engineers. Engineering Managers, Students in advanced courses on embedded system design topics
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Computer Security Introduction and Review
What Is Security?
What Can We Do?
Access Control and the Origins of Computer Security Theory
Security Policies
Cryptography
Data Integrity and Authentication
Wrap-Up
Recommended Reading
Chapter 2: Network Communications Protocols and Built-in Security
Low-Level Communications
Transport and Internet Layer Protocols
Other Network Protocols
Wrap-Up: Network Communications
Chapter 3: Security Protocols and Algorithms
Protocol Madness
Standardizing Security—A Brief History
Standardized Security in Practice
Cryptography and Protocols
Other Security Protocols
Chapter 4: The Secure Sockets Layer
SSL History
Pesky PKI
PKI Alternatives
SSL Under the Hood
The SSL Session
SSL in Practice
Wrap-Up
Chapter 5: Embedded Security
Networked Embedded Systems and Resource Constraints
Embedded Security Design
The KISS Principle
Modularity Is Key
Pick and Pull
Justification
Wrap-Up
Chapter 6: Wireless
Wireless Technologies
Bluetooth
ZigBee
Wireless Technologies and the Future
Wrap-Up
Chapter 7: Application-Layer and Client/Server Protocols
Introduction
The World Wide Web
Web-Based Interfaces
Server-Side HTTP Web Interfaces
HTTP Client Web Interfaces
Combination Client/Server HTTP Applications
Console Applications
File Transfer Protocol
Email, DNS, DHCP, and SNMP
Wrap-Up
Chapter 8: Choosing and Optimizing Cryptographic Algorithms for Resource-Constrained Systems
Do We Need Cryptography?
Hashing–Low Security, High Performance
To Optimize or Not to Optimize …
Choosing Cryptographic Algorithms
Tailoring Security for Your Application
Wrap-Up
Chapter 9: Hardware-Based Security
High Performance in Silicon
Wrap-Up: Security and Hardware
Chapter 10: Conclusion—Miscellaneous Security Issues and the Future of Embedded Applications Security
Programming Languages and Security
Dealing with Attacks
The Future of Security
Wrap-Up
Chapter 11: PIC Case Study
Microchip PIC with Ethernet Controller
PIC Example Application—Secure LED Blinking
Chapter 12: Rabbit Case Study
Rabbit 4000 CPU with Dynamic C
The History of Rabbit
Software on the Rabbit
Rabbit Case Study—Internet Enabled Vending Machine
Putting It All Together
The PC Side
Wrap-Up: A Secure Rabbit
Source Listings
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2007
- Published:
- 31st August 2007
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551319
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750682152
About the Author
Timothy Stapko
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Software Engineer, Digi International, CA, USA.