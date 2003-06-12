Practical Embedded Controllers
1st Edition
Design and Troubleshooting with the Motorola 68HC11
Description
This book will help the technician, engineer and user understand the microcontroller-based systems along with the most common problems and their solutions. This book covers design, specification, programming, installation, configuration and of course troubleshooting.
Key Features
· An engineer's guide to the design, applications and troubleshooting of microcontroller-based systems · The introductory chapters on embedded microcontroller architecture and programming are written at the right level with an applications focus for practicing engineers · A highly topical book with a wide readership involved with product design and industrial processes including control systems
Readership
Professional engineers and technicians involved in the design and implementation of embedded systems; control and instrumentation engineers; industrial system integrators; students taking electronics or computing degree courses; electrical, mechanical and chemical engineers and technicians wishing to understand the essentials of embedded controllers.
Table of Contents
Introduction; CPU Design and Functions; Programming; Memory Mapping; Inputs and Outputs; Noise Reduction; Data Communications; Grounding Solutions; Installation Techniques; Conclusion; Appendix A: 68HC11 : Instruction Set; Appendix B: HC11 - EVM Users Information; Appendix C: ASM11 - Users Information; Appendix D: Procomm Users Information; Appendix E: PAT - Software Users Information; Appendix F: Sample Programs; Appendix G: Practicals.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 12th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473864
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750658027
About the Author
John Park
John Park is a staff engineer with IDC Technologies with a particular interest in electronics, circuit board design and data communications. He has presented training courses throughout the world to over 15,000 engineers and technicians.
Affiliations and Expertise
IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia