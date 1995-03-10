Practical Electronics Handbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750621687, 9781483293929

Practical Electronics Handbook

4th Edition

Authors: Ian Sinclair
eBook ISBN: 9781483293929
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 10th March 1995
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
25.95
22.06
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the best value handbook on electronics you can buy. With new chapters and sections covering topics such as sensing components, connectors, soldering and unsoldering, this fourth edition contains all of the everyday information that anyone working in electronics will need.

It provides a practical and comprehensive collection of circuits, rules of thumb and design data for professional engineers, students and enthusiasts, and therefore enough background to allow the understanding and development of a range of basic circuits.

Readership

Electronics engineers, students and enthusiasts

Table of Contents

Passive components; Active discrete components; Discrete component circuits; Sensing components; Linear ICs; Digital ICs; Microprocessors and microprocessor systems; Transferring digital data; Digital-Analog conversions; Computer aids in electronics; Hardware components and practical work; Standard metric wire table; Bibliography; The Hex scale; Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483293929

About the Author

Ian Sinclair

Ian Sinclair was born in 1932 in Tayport, Fife, and graduated from the University of St. Andrews in 1956. In that year, he joined the English Electric Valve Co. in Chelmsford, Essex, to work on the design of specialised cathode-ray tubes, and later on small transmitting valves and TV transmitting tubes. In 1966, he became an assistant lecturer at Hornchurch Technical College, and in 1967 joined the staff of Braintree College of F.E. as a lecturer. His first book, “Understanding Electronic Components” was published in 1972, and he has been writing ever since, particularly for the novice in Electronics or Computing. The interest in computing arose after seeing a Tandy TRS80 in San Francisco in 1977, and of his 204 published books, about half have been on computing topics, starting with a guide to Microsoft Basic on the TRS80 in 1979. He left teaching in 1984 to concentrate entirely on writing, and has also gained experience in computer typesetting, particularly for mathematical texts. He has recently visited Seattle to see Microsoft at work, and to remind them that he has been using Microsoft products longer than most Microsoft employees can remember. Ian Sinclair is the author of the following Made Simple books: Lotus 1-2-3- (2.4 DOS version) MS-DOS (up to version 6.22) PagePlus for Windows 3.1 Hard drives He is also the author of many other books published under our Newnes imprint.Visit Ian's website at http://website.lineone.net/~ian_sinclair

Affiliations and Expertise

Long-standing technical author, UK

Reviews

'The handbook provides a clear, cohesive approach to complement and clarify the mass of information often presented in databooks.' New Electronics 'An excellent handbook for the constructor ranging from resistor colour codes to simple transistor circuit building blocks. An invaluable reference book for everyone from beginners to professional engineers. Covers passive and active discrete components, circuits, linear and digital ICs and TTL and CMOS pinouts.' Electronics - The Maplin Magazine 'This must be one of the best, if not the best, value-for-money handbooks that you can buy.' Elektor Electronics, September 1995

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.