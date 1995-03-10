Practical Electronics Handbook
4th Edition
Description
This is the best value handbook on electronics you can buy. With new chapters and sections covering topics such as sensing components, connectors, soldering and unsoldering, this fourth edition contains all of the everyday information that anyone working in electronics will need.
It provides a practical and comprehensive collection of circuits, rules of thumb and design data for professional engineers, students and enthusiasts, and therefore enough background to allow the understanding and development of a range of basic circuits.
Readership
Electronics engineers, students and enthusiasts
Table of Contents
Passive components; Active discrete components; Discrete component circuits; Sensing components; Linear ICs; Digital ICs; Microprocessors and microprocessor systems; Transferring digital data; Digital-Analog conversions; Computer aids in electronics; Hardware components and practical work; Standard metric wire table; Bibliography; The Hex scale; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1994
- Published:
- 10th March 1995
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293929
About the Author
Ian Sinclair
Ian Sinclair was born in 1932 in Tayport, Fife, and graduated from the University of St. Andrews in 1956. In that year, he joined the English Electric Valve Co. in Chelmsford, Essex, to work on the design of specialised cathode-ray tubes, and later on small transmitting valves and TV transmitting tubes. In 1966, he became an assistant lecturer at Hornchurch Technical College, and in 1967 joined the staff of Braintree College of F.E. as a lecturer. His first book, “Understanding Electronic Components” was published in 1972, and he has been writing ever since, particularly for the novice in Electronics or Computing. The interest in computing arose after seeing a Tandy TRS80 in San Francisco in 1977, and of his 204 published books, about half have been on computing topics, starting with a guide to Microsoft Basic on the TRS80 in 1979. He left teaching in 1984 to concentrate entirely on writing, and has also gained experience in computer typesetting, particularly for mathematical texts. He has recently visited Seattle to see Microsoft at work, and to remind them that he has been using Microsoft products longer than most Microsoft employees can remember. Ian Sinclair is the author of the following Made Simple books: Lotus 1-2-3- (2.4 DOS version) MS-DOS (up to version 6.22) PagePlus for Windows 3.1 Hard drives He is also the author of many other books published under our Newnes imprint.Visit Ian's website at http://website.lineone.net/~ian_sinclair
Affiliations and Expertise
Long-standing technical author, UK
Reviews
'The handbook provides a clear, cohesive approach to complement and clarify the mass of information often presented in databooks.' New Electronics 'An excellent handbook for the constructor ranging from resistor colour codes to simple transistor circuit building blocks. An invaluable reference book for everyone from beginners to professional engineers. Covers passive and active discrete components, circuits, linear and digital ICs and TTL and CMOS pinouts.' Electronics - The Maplin Magazine 'This must be one of the best, if not the best, value-for-money handbooks that you can buy.' Elektor Electronics, September 1995