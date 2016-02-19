Practical Electronics Handbook
3rd Edition
Authors: Ian R. Sinclair
eBook ISBN: 9781483105109
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 6th July 1992
Page Count: 346
Description
Practical Electronics Handbook, Third Edition provides the frequently used and highly applicable principles of electronics and electronic circuits.
The book contains relevant information in electronics. The topics discussed in the text include passive and active discrete components; linear and digital I.C.s; microprocessors and microprocessor systems; digital-analogue conversions; computer aids in electronics design; and electronic hardware components.
Electronic circuit constructors, service engineers, electronic design engineers, and anyone with an interest in electronics will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Passive Components
Resistors
Thermistors
Capacitors
Inductors
Quartz Crystals
2 Active Discrete Components
Diodes
LEDs
Transistors
FETs
Negative Feedback
Heatsinks
Switching Circuits
3 Discrete Component Circuits
Amplifiers
Tone Controls
Filters
Output Stages
Oscillators
R.F. Stages
Modulation
Power Supplies
Stabilizers
4 Linear I.C.s
Bias Methods
Op-Amp Circuits
Phase-Locked Loops
Voltage Stabilizers
Timers
5 Digital I.C.s
Logic Notes
Boolean Algebra
Sequential Logic
Displays and Decoders
MOS Circuits
Pinouts
6 Microprocessors and Microprocessor Systems
The Instruction Register
Clocking
Memory
Read-Write Memory
The Buses
Reading and Writing Actions
Three-State Control
The Control Bus
Timing and Bus Control
The PC Register and Addressing
Addressing Methods
Interrupts
Inputs and Outputs
Ports
Keyboard Interfacing
Video Interfacing
Further Reading
7 Transferring Digital Data
Serial and Parallel
The IEEE-488 Bus
Serial Transfer
8 Digital-Analogue Conversions
Analogue-to-Digital Conversion
Sampling and Conversion
Digital-to-Analogue Conversion
Current Addition Methods
Conversion Problems
Bitstream Methods
Computer Plug-in Boards
9 Computer Aids in Electronics
The computer
Linear Circuit Analysis by Computer
The Menus
Circuits and Nodes
PCB Layouts
Circuit Diagrams
The Public Domain Software Library
10 Hardware Components and Practical Work
Hardware
Video Connectors
Control Knobs and Switches
Switches
Cabinets and Cases
Packages for Semiconductors
Integrated Circuit Packages
Constructing Circuits
Surface Mounting
Testing and Trouble-Shooting
Practical Work on Microprocessing Equipment
Instruments for Digital Servicing Work
Logic Analyzers
Appendix I Standard Metric Wire Table
Appendix II Bibliography
Appendix III The Hex Scale
Index
