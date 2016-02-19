Practical Electronics Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750606912, 9781483105109

Practical Electronics Handbook

3rd Edition

Authors: Ian R. Sinclair
eBook ISBN: 9781483105109
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 6th July 1992
Page Count: 346
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Practical Electronics Handbook, Third Edition provides the frequently used and highly applicable principles of electronics and electronic circuits.

The book contains relevant information in electronics. The topics discussed in the text include passive and active discrete components; linear and digital I.C.s; microprocessors and microprocessor systems; digital-analogue conversions; computer aids in electronics design; and electronic hardware components.

Electronic circuit constructors, service engineers, electronic design engineers, and anyone with an interest in electronics will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 Passive Components

Resistors

Thermistors

Capacitors

Inductors

Quartz Crystals

2 Active Discrete Components

Diodes

LEDs

Transistors

FETs

Negative Feedback

Heatsinks

Switching Circuits

3 Discrete Component Circuits

Amplifiers

Tone Controls

Filters

Output Stages

Oscillators

R.F. Stages

Modulation

Power Supplies

Stabilizers

4 Linear I.C.s

Bias Methods

Op-Amp Circuits

Phase-Locked Loops

Voltage Stabilizers

Timers

5 Digital I.C.s

Logic Notes

Boolean Algebra

Sequential Logic

Displays and Decoders

MOS Circuits

Pinouts

6 Microprocessors and Microprocessor Systems

The Instruction Register

Clocking

Memory

Read-Write Memory

The Buses

Reading and Writing Actions

Three-State Control

The Control Bus

Timing and Bus Control

The PC Register and Addressing

Addressing Methods

Interrupts

Inputs and Outputs

Ports

Keyboard Interfacing

Video Interfacing

Further Reading

7 Transferring Digital Data

Serial and Parallel

The IEEE-488 Bus

Serial Transfer

8 Digital-Analogue Conversions

Analogue-to-Digital Conversion

Sampling and Conversion

Digital-to-Analogue Conversion

Current Addition Methods

Conversion Problems

Bitstream Methods

Computer Plug-in Boards

9 Computer Aids in Electronics

The computer

Linear Circuit Analysis by Computer

The Menus

Circuits and Nodes

PCB Layouts

Circuit Diagrams

The Public Domain Software Library

10 Hardware Components and Practical Work

Hardware

Video Connectors

Control Knobs and Switches

Switches

Cabinets and Cases

Packages for Semiconductors

Integrated Circuit Packages

Constructing Circuits

Surface Mounting

Testing and Trouble-Shooting

Practical Work on Microprocessing Equipment

Instruments for Digital Servicing Work

Logic Analyzers

Appendix I Standard Metric Wire Table

Appendix II Bibliography

Appendix III The Hex Scale

Index

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483105109

About the Author

Ian R. Sinclair

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.