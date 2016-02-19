Practical Electronics Handbook, Second Edition covers information useful in electronics, with focus on mathematical conventions.

The handbook discusses the passive (resistors, capacitors, band coding, and inductors) and active discrete (diodes, transistors and negative feedback) components; discrete component circuits; and transferring digital data. Linear I.C.s, which are the single-chip arrangements of amplifier circuits that are intended to be biased and operated in a linear way, and digital I.C.s, which process signals and consist of two significant voltage levels, are also considered.

The book also describes serial and parallel data transfer methods. The text will be beneficial to constructor of electronic circuits, service engineers and design engineers.