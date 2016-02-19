Practical Electronics Handbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780434918454, 9781483105093

Practical Electronics Handbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Ian R. Sinclair
eBook ISBN: 9781483105093
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 222
Description

Practical Electronics Handbook, Second Edition covers information useful in electronics, with focus on mathematical conventions.
The handbook discusses the passive (resistors, capacitors, band coding, and inductors) and active discrete (diodes, transistors and negative feedback) components; discrete component circuits; and transferring digital data. Linear I.C.s, which are the single-chip arrangements of amplifier circuits that are intended to be biased and operated in a linear way, and digital I.C.s, which process signals and consist of two significant voltage levels, are also considered.
The book also describes serial and parallel data transfer methods. The text will be beneficial to constructor of electronic circuits, service engineers and design engineers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 Passive Components

Resistors - Thermistors - Capacitors - Inductors - Quartz Crystals

2 Active Discrete Components

Diodes - LEDs - Transistors - FETs - Negative Feedback - Heatsinks - Switching Circuits

3 Discrete Component Circuits

Amplifiers - Tone Controls - Filters - Output stages - Oscillators - R.F. Stages - Modulation - Power Supplies - Stabilisers

4 Linear I.C.s

Bias Methods - Op-Amp circuits - Phase-Locked Loops - Voltage Stabilizers - Timers

5 Digital I.C.s

Logic Notes - Boolean Algebra - Sequential Logic - Displays and Decoders - MOS Circuits - The Microprocessor

6 Transferring Digital Data

Serial and Parallel - The IEEE-488 Bus - Serial Transfer

Appendix I Standard Metric Wire Table

Appendix II Bibliography

Index

