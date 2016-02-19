Practical Electronics Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
Practical Electronics Handbook, Second Edition covers information useful in electronics, with focus on mathematical conventions.
The handbook discusses the passive (resistors, capacitors, band coding, and inductors) and active discrete (diodes, transistors and negative feedback) components; discrete component circuits; and transferring digital data. Linear I.C.s, which are the single-chip arrangements of amplifier circuits that are intended to be biased and operated in a linear way, and digital I.C.s, which process signals and consist of two significant voltage levels, are also considered.
The book also describes serial and parallel data transfer methods. The text will be beneficial to constructor of electronic circuits, service engineers and design engineers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Passive Components
Resistors - Thermistors - Capacitors - Inductors - Quartz Crystals
2 Active Discrete Components
Diodes - LEDs - Transistors - FETs - Negative Feedback - Heatsinks - Switching Circuits
3 Discrete Component Circuits
Amplifiers - Tone Controls - Filters - Output stages - Oscillators - R.F. Stages - Modulation - Power Supplies - Stabilisers
4 Linear I.C.s
Bias Methods - Op-Amp circuits - Phase-Locked Loops - Voltage Stabilizers - Timers
5 Digital I.C.s
Logic Notes - Boolean Algebra - Sequential Logic - Displays and Decoders - MOS Circuits - The Microprocessor
6 Transferring Digital Data
Serial and Parallel - The IEEE-488 Bus - Serial Transfer
Appendix I Standard Metric Wire Table
Appendix II Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105093