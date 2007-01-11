Practical Electronics Handbook
6th Edition
Description
Ian Sinclair's Practical Electronics Handbook combines a wealth useful day-to-day electronics information, concise explanations and practical guidance in this essential companion to anyone involved in electronics design and construction. The compact collection of key data, fundamental principles and circuit design basics provides an ideal reference for a wide range of students, enthusiasts, technicians and practitioners of electronics who have progressed beyond the basics. The sixth edition is updated throughout with new material on microcontrollers and computer assistance, and a new chapter on digital signal processing.
Key Features
- Invaluable handbook and reference for hobbyists, students and technicians
- Essential day-to-day electronics information, clear explanations and practical guidance in one compact volume
- Assumes some previous electronics knowledge but coverage to interest beginners and professionals alike
Readership
Hobbyists, students, technicians and other professionals with some electronics knowledge. Anyone involved in post-basic practical electronics work
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Resistors
Passive components
Resistors
Resistivity
Resistivity calculations
Resistor construction
Tolerances and E-series
Resistance value coding
Surface mounted resistors
Resistor characteristics
Dissipation and temperature rise
Variables and laws
Resistors in circuit
Kirchoff's law
The superposition theorem
Thevenin's theorem
Thermistors
Variation of resistance with temperaure
Chapter 2: Capacitors
Capacitance
The parallel-plate capacitor
Construction
Other capacitor characteristics
Energy and charge storage
Time constants
Reactance
CR circuits
Chapter 3: Inductive and Tuned Circuit Components
Inductors
Transformers
Signal-matching transformers
Mains transformers
Other transformer types
Surface-mounted inductors
Inductance calculations
Untuned transformers
Inductive reactance
LCR circuits
Coupled tuned circuits
Quartz crystals
Temperature effects
Wave filters
Chapter 4: Chemical Cells and Batteries
Introduction
Primary and secondary cells
Battery connections
Simple cell
The Leclanche cell
The alkaline primary cells
Miniature (button) cells
Lithium cells
Secondary cells
Nickel-cadmium cells
Lithium-ion rechargeable cells
Chapter 5: Active Discrete Components
Diodes
Varactor diodes
Schottky diodes
LEDs
Photodiodes
Transient voltage suppressors (TVs)
Typical diode circuits
Transistors
Bias for linear amplifiers
Transistor parameters and linear amplifier gain
Transistor packaging
Noise
Voltage gain
Other bipolar transistor types
Darlington pair circuit
Field-effect transistors
FET Handling problems
Negative feedback
Heatsinks
Switching circuits
Other switiching devices
Diode and transistor coding
Chapter 6: Linear ICs
Overview
The 741 op-amp
Gain and bandwidth
Offset
Bias methods
Basic circuits
General notes on op-amp circuits
Modern op-amps
Other operational amplifier circuits
Modern op-amps
Other operational amplifier circuits
Current differencing amplifiers
Other linear amplifier ICs
Phase-locked loops
Waveform generators
Active and switched capacitor filters
Voltage regulator ICs
Adjustable regulator circuits
The 555 timer
Chapter 7: Familiar Linear Circuits
Overview
Discrete transistor circuits
Audio circuits
Simple active filters
Circuits for audio output stages
Class D amplifiers
Wideband voltage amplification circuits
Sine wave and other oscillator circuits
Other crystal oscillators
Astable, monostable and bistable circuits
Radio-frequancy circuits
Modulation circuits
Optical circuits
Linear power supply circuits
Switch-mode power supplies
Chapter 8: Sensors and Transducers
Introduction
Strain and pressure
Direction and motion
Light, UV and IR radiation
Temperature
Sound
Chapter 9: Digital Logic
Introduction
Logic families
Other logic families
Combinational logic
Numer bases
Sequential logic
Counters and dividers
Chapter 10: Programmable Devices
Memory
Read-only memory (ROM)
Programmable read-only memory (PROM)
Volatile memory (RAM)
Programmable logic
Complex programmable logic devices (CPLD)
Field programmable gate array (FPGA)
Hardware description language (HDL)
Other programmable devices
Other applications of memory devices
Useful websites
Chapter 11: Microprocessors and Microcontrollers
Introduction
Binary stored program computers
Von Neumann and Harvard architecture
Microprocessor systems
Power-up reset and program execution
Programming
The ARM processor
Developing microprocessor hardware
Electromagnetic compatibility
Microcontroller manufacturers
Chapter 12: Microprocessor Interfacing
Output circuits
Display devices
Light-emitting diode (LED) displays
Liquid crystal displays (LCDs)
Input circuits
Switches
Chapter 13: Data converters
Introduction
Digital-to-analogue converters (DACs)
Digital potentiometer
Binary weighted resistor converter
The R2R ladder
Charge distribution DAC
Pulse width modulator
Reconstruction filter
Analogue-to-digital converters
Resolution and quantization
Sampling
Aliasing
Successive approximation analogue-to-digital converter
Sigma-Delta ADC (over sampling or bitstream converter)
Dual-slope ADC
Voltage references for analogue-to-digital converters
PCB layout
Connecting a serial ADC to a PC
Useful websites
Chapter 14: Transferring Digital Data
Introduction
Parallel transfer
IEEE 1284 Centronics printer interface
The IEEE-488 bus
Serial transfer
EIA/TIA 232E serial interface
RS-422/RS-485
Wireless links
Infra-red
Audio frequency signalling
Base-band signalling
Error detection and correction
Useful websites
Chapter 15: Microcontroller Applications
Introduction
Configuration
Clock
Internal RC oscillator
Watchdog and sleep
Power-up reset
Setting up I/O ports
Integrated peripherals
Counter timer
Pulse width modulator
Serial interfaces
UART/USART
SPI/I2C Bus
Interrupts
Implementing serial output in software
Converting binary data to ASCII hex
Useful websites
Chapter 16: Digital Signal Processing
Introduction
Low-pass and high-pass filters
Finite impulse response (FIR) filters
Quantization
Saturated arithmetic
Truncation
Bandpass and notch filters
Infinite impulse response (IIR) filters
Other applications
Design tools
Further reading
Chapter 17: Computer Aids to Circuit Design
Introduction
Schematic capture
Libraries
Connections
Net names
Virtual wiring
Net lists
Printing
Simulation
Analysis
DC analysis
Temperature sweep
AC analysis
Transient analysis
PCB layout
Design rules
Gerber and NC drill fire checking
Desktop routing machines
Useful websites
Chapter 18: Connectors, Prototyping and Mechanical Construction
Hardware
Video connectors
Audio connactors
Control knobs and switches
Switches
Cabinets and cases
Handling
Heat dissipation
Constructing circuits
Soldering and unsoldering
Desoldering
Other soldering tools
Chapter 19: Testing and Troubleshooting
Introduction
Test equipment
Test leads
Power supplies and battery packs
Digital multimeters
LCR meter
Oscilloscope
Signal generator
Temperature testing
Mains work
Testing
Further reading
Appendix A: Standard Metric Wire Table
Appendix B: Arithmetic and Logic Instructions Tables
Appendix C: Hex Record Formats
Appendix D: Gerber Data Format
Appendix E: Pinout Information Links
Appendix F: SMT Packages and Guides
About the Author
Ian Sinclair
Ian Sinclair was born in 1932 in Tayport, Fife, and graduated from the University of St. Andrews in 1956. In that year, he joined the English Electric Valve Co. in Chelmsford, Essex, to work on the design of specialised cathode-ray tubes, and later on small transmitting valves and TV transmitting tubes. In 1966, he became an assistant lecturer at Hornchurch Technical College, and in 1967 joined the staff of Braintree College of F.E. as a lecturer. His first book, “Understanding Electronic Components” was published in 1972, and he has been writing ever since, particularly for the novice in Electronics or Computing. The interest in computing arose after seeing a Tandy TRS80 in San Francisco in 1977, and of his 204 published books, about half have been on computing topics, starting with a guide to Microsoft Basic on the TRS80 in 1979. He left teaching in 1984 to concentrate entirely on writing, and has also gained experience in computer typesetting, particularly for mathematical texts. He has recently visited Seattle to see Microsoft at work, and to remind them that he has been using Microsoft products longer than most Microsoft employees can remember. Ian Sinclair is the author of the following Made Simple books: Lotus 1-2-3- (2.4 DOS version) MS-DOS (up to version 6.22) PagePlus for Windows 3.1 Hard drives He is also the author of many other books published under our Newnes imprint.Visit Ian's website at http://website.lineone.net/~ian_sinclair
