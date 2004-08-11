Practical E-Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management
1st Edition
Description
New technologies are revolutionising the way manufacturing and supply chain management are implemented. These changes are delivering manufacturing firms the competitive advantage of a highly flexible and responsive supply chain and manufacturing system to ensure that they meet the high expectations of their customers, who, in today's economy, demand absolutely the best service, price, delivery time and product quality.
To make e-manufacturing and supply chain technologies effective, integration is needed between various, often disparate systems. To understand why this is such an issue, one needs to understand what the different systems or system components do, their objectives, their specific focus areas and how they interact with other systems. It is also required to understand how these systems evolved to their current state, as the concepts used during the early development of systems and technology tend to remain in place throughout the life-cycle of the systems/technology.
This book explores various standards, concepts and techniques used over the years to model systems and hierarchies in order to understand where they fit into the organization and supply chain. It looks at the specific system components and the ways in which they can be designed and graphically depicted for easy understanding by both information technology (IT) and non-IT personnel.
Without a good implementation philosophy, very few systems add any real benefit to an organization, and for this reason the ways in which systems are implemented and installation projects managed are also explored and recommendations are made as to possible methods that have proven successful in the past. The human factor and how that impacts on system success are also addressed, as is the motivation for system investment and subsequent benefit measurement processes.
Finally, the vendor/user supply/demand within the e-manufacturing domain is explored and a method is put forward that enables the reduction of vendor bias during the vendor selection process.
The objective of this book is to provide the reader with a good understanding regarding the four critical factors (business/physical processes, systems supporting the processes, company personnel and company/personal performance measures) that influence the success of any e-manufacturing implementation, and the synchronization required between these factors.
Key Features
· Discover how to implement the flexible and responsive supply chain and manufacturing execution systems required for competitive and customer-focused manufacturing · Build a working knowledge of the latest plant automation, manufacturing execution systems (MES) and supply chain management (SCM) design techniques · Gain a fuller understanding of the four critical factors (business and physical processes, systems supporting the processes, company personnel, performance measurement) that influence the success of any e-manufacturing implementation, and how to evaluate and optimize all four factors
Readership
- Professional engineers
- Specialist students
- CEOs and CFOs
- Finance Managers
- E-Commerce Managers
- IT Managers
- Business Managers
- Strategy Managers
- Operations Managers and Engineers
- Production Managers and Engineers
- Senior Process Engineers
- Network and Telecommunications Managers
Table of Contents
Preface
Disclaimer
Acknowledgements
Who is Altech Informatics?
Chapter 1: Introduction to e-manufacturing systems
1.1 Preamble
1.2 E-manufacturing definition
1.3 Background
1.4 E-manufacturing strategy
1.5 E-manufacturing challenges
1.6 E-manufacturing benefits
1.7 E-manufacturing and supply chain
Chapter 2: History of business automation
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Evolution of measurement instrumentation
2.3 Evolution of control systems
2.4 Evolution of process visualization systems
2.5 The evolution of accounting systems
2.6 Evolution of computers
2.7 Evolution of networks
2.8 Evolution of the Internet
2.9 Development of supply-chain management systems
2.10 Evolution of manufacturing execution systems
Chapter 3: System hierarchies and components
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Programmable logic controllers
3.3 Distributed control system
3.4 SCADA System
3.5 DCS and SCADA/PLC comparison
3.6 Hybrid control systems
3.7 Manufacturing execution systems
3.8 Enterprise resource planning systems
3.9 ERP and SCM relationship
3.10 Supply chain management
3.11 Operation management systems
3.12 Holonic manufacturing system
3.13 Collaborative manufacturing management systems
Chapter 4: Business process design models and concepts used in operations systems
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Theory of constraints
4.3 The supply-chain operation reference model
4.4 The ready, execute, process, analyze, coordinate model
4.5 Introduction to the IEC (6)1131-3 standard
4.6 S88 batch control standard
4.7 S95 Enterprise-Control System Integration Standard
4.8 Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) Title 21 part 11
4.9 Continuous improvement (Kaizen)
Chapter 5: Business process and system modeling tools and packages
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Generic BMTs
5.3 IDEF0
5.4 Unified modeling language
5.5 Computer-aided software engineering tools
5.6 ARIS
5.7 VISIO
5.8 Oracle Designer
5.9 Bpwin
Chapter 6: Enterprise planning and supply-chain interaction
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Logistics planning and optimization
6.3 E-fulfillment
6.4 Business process optimization
6.5 Procurement management
6.6 Supplier relationship management
6.7 Customer relationship management
6.8 Material returns management
Chapter 7: Product and plant knowledge management
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Product life cycle management
7.3 Quality management
7.4 Laboratory information management systems
7.5 Document management
Chapter 8: Production capability management
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Labor management
8.3 Equipment management
8.4 Material storage and availability management
8.5 Lean manufacturing
Chapter 9: Production scheduling, management and control
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Enterprise scheduling
9.3 Finite capacity scheduling
9.4 Dispatching production units
9.5 Resource allocation
9.6 Process management
9.7 Production systems collaboration
Chapter 10: Production data collection and performance analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Changing face of manufacturing strategies
10.3 Performance analysis strategies
10.4 Performance analysis systems
10.5 Performance analysis concepts
10.6 Outcome metrics
10.7 Product tracking and genealogy
10.8 Data collection/acquisition
Chapter 11: Project motivation and benefit quantification
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Project portfolio
11.3 Project motivation
11.4 Potential benefits
11.5 Benefits of IT architecture components
11.6 Benefit quantification
11.7 Benefits and architectural levels
11.8 Extended benefit analysis
11.9 Benefits of an extended business case
11.10 Benefit examples
11.11 Measurement examples
Chapter 12: System integration models and concepts
12.1 Purpose of integration and interfacing
12.2 The gap between ERP and PMC
12.3 ERP–MES integration
12.4 MES within an enterprise – data flow diagram
12.5 Integration architectures evolution
12.6 Eight systems architecture alternatives
12.7 Integration data identification
12.8 Common communication protocol
Chapter 13: Product and vendor evaluation methodology
13.1 Software vendor functional scope
13.2 Software selection trends
13.3 Product landscape
13.4 Solution design assumptions
13.5 Proposed approach
13.6 Design revisit
13.7 System functionality and architecture design
13.8 Evaluation and selection teams
13.9 Visits to reference sites (if required)
13.10 Vendor survey form example
Chapter 14: Software project management
14.1 Development life cycle
14.2 Risk minimization
14.3 Solution design requirements
14.4 Software development life cycle
14.5 Life cycle components
14.6 Critical chain project management
Chapter 15: Change management
15.1 Organizational readiness
15.2 Reason for change
15.3 Strategies for change
15.4 Requirements for effective change
15.5 Change during system implementation
15.6 The three phases of change adoption
Chapter 16: Conclusion
16.1 Manufacturing future
16.2 Establishing leadership
16.3 Success dependencies
16.4 Synchronization vision
Appendix A: Practical exercises
Appendix B: Model answers
Glossary of terms
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 461
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 11th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473857
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750662727
About the Author
Gerhard Greeff
Gerhard Greeff is an engineer with qualifications in Chemical engineering, production management and quality management and control. He has worked in various industries, including chemical and petrochemical, paper and pulp, mining, metals and pharmaceutical manufacture.
His working career includes periods working as a plant supervisor, foreman and manager, quality manager, safety, health and environmental manager, change implementer and business consultant. He is currently employed as Divisional Manager: Consulting at Altech Informatics (Pty) Ltd, and is in charge of a group of consultants responsible for the design of manufacturing management software solutions, including SCADA, MES, SCM and others.
Gerhard has published various papers and articles related to production management, safety, health, environment and quality, as well as the implementation of change, software solution design and MES.
Gerhard fervently believes that software solutions should only be implemented to drive behavior, support business and physical processes, and to assist the company in achieving more value from these processes, not for any other reason. He believes that most of the concepts, tools and solutions explored in this book can be coordinated, synchronized and can add tremendous value to any manufacturer. He feels that the extent to which a company exploits their IT investment in this domain is only limited by economic factors and the individuals' imagination.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gerhard Greeff, ND Chem Eng, Dip Prod Man, Dip QA & QC Divisional Manager: Consulting for Altech Informatics in Centurion, South Africa
Ranjan Ghoshal
Ranjan is the factory manager for a large FMCG company specialising in the edible oil business. He reports directly to the managing director and has responsibility for manufacturing, quality assurance, packing and distribution, accounts and human resources. He has spent a considerable amount of time studying supply chain and e-manufacturing issues and presenting papers in these topic areas as a result of the upgrading of his plant and processes. He has an especial interest in tying the real time information derived from the factory and production environment to the business systems in a company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Factory Manager, Tumkur, India