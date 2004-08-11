Practical E-Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750662727, 9780080473857

Practical E-Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management

1st Edition

Authors: Gerhard Greeff Ranjan Ghoshal
eBook ISBN: 9780080473857
Paperback ISBN: 9780750662727
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 11th August 2004
Page Count: 461
Description

New technologies are revolutionising the way manufacturing and supply chain management are implemented. These changes are delivering manufacturing firms the competitive advantage of a highly flexible and responsive supply chain and manufacturing system to ensure that they meet the high expectations of their customers, who, in today's economy, demand absolutely the best service, price, delivery time and product quality.

To make e-manufacturing and supply chain technologies effective, integration is needed between various, often disparate systems. To understand why this is such an issue, one needs to understand what the different systems or system components do, their objectives, their specific focus areas and how they interact with other systems. It is also required to understand how these systems evolved to their current state, as the concepts used during the early development of systems and technology tend to remain in place throughout the life-cycle of the systems/technology.

This book explores various standards, concepts and techniques used over the years to model systems and hierarchies in order to understand where they fit into the organization and supply chain. It looks at the specific system components and the ways in which they can be designed and graphically depicted for easy understanding by both information technology (IT) and non-IT personnel.

Without a good implementation philosophy, very few systems add any real benefit to an organization, and for this reason the ways in which systems are implemented and installation projects managed are also explored and recommendations are made as to possible methods that have proven successful in the past. The human factor and how that impacts on system success are also addressed, as is the motivation for system investment and subsequent benefit measurement processes.

Finally, the vendor/user supply/demand within the e-manufacturing domain is explored and a method is put forward that enables the reduction of vendor bias during the vendor selection process.

The objective of this book is to provide the reader with a good understanding regarding the four critical factors (business/physical processes, systems supporting the processes, company personnel and company/personal performance measures) that influence the success of any e-manufacturing implementation, and the synchronization required between these factors.

Key Features

· Discover how to implement the flexible and responsive supply chain and manufacturing execution systems required for competitive and customer-focused manufacturing · Build a working knowledge of the latest plant automation, manufacturing execution systems (MES) and supply chain management (SCM) design techniques · Gain a fuller understanding of the four critical factors (business and physical processes, systems supporting the processes, company personnel, performance measurement) that influence the success of any e-manufacturing implementation, and how to evaluate and optimize all four factors

Readership

  • Professional engineers
  • Specialist students
  • CEOs and CFOs
  • Finance Managers
  • E-Commerce Managers
  • IT Managers
  • Business Managers
  • Strategy Managers
  • Operations Managers and Engineers
  • Production Managers and Engineers
  • Senior Process Engineers
  • Network and Telecommunications Managers

Table of Contents

Preface

Disclaimer

Acknowledgements

Who is Altech Informatics?

Chapter 1: Introduction to e-manufacturing systems

1.1 Preamble

1.2 E-manufacturing definition

1.3 Background

1.4 E-manufacturing strategy

1.5 E-manufacturing challenges

1.6 E-manufacturing benefits

1.7 E-manufacturing and supply chain

Chapter 2: History of business automation

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Evolution of measurement instrumentation

2.3 Evolution of control systems

2.4 Evolution of process visualization systems

2.5 The evolution of accounting systems

2.6 Evolution of computers

2.7 Evolution of networks

2.8 Evolution of the Internet

2.9 Development of supply-chain management systems

2.10 Evolution of manufacturing execution systems

Chapter 3: System hierarchies and components

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Programmable logic controllers

3.3 Distributed control system

3.4 SCADA System

3.5 DCS and SCADA/PLC comparison

3.6 Hybrid control systems

3.7 Manufacturing execution systems

3.8 Enterprise resource planning systems

3.9 ERP and SCM relationship

3.10 Supply chain management

3.11 Operation management systems

3.12 Holonic manufacturing system

3.13 Collaborative manufacturing management systems

Chapter 4: Business process design models and concepts used in operations systems

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Theory of constraints

4.3 The supply-chain operation reference model

4.4 The ready, execute, process, analyze, coordinate model

4.5 Introduction to the IEC (6)1131-3 standard

4.6 S88 batch control standard

4.7 S95 Enterprise-Control System Integration Standard

4.8 Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) Title 21 part 11

4.9 Continuous improvement (Kaizen)

Chapter 5: Business process and system modeling tools and packages

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Generic BMTs

5.3 IDEF0

5.4 Unified modeling language

5.5 Computer-aided software engineering tools

5.6 ARIS

5.7 VISIO

5.8 Oracle Designer

5.9 Bpwin

Chapter 6: Enterprise planning and supply-chain interaction

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Logistics planning and optimization

6.3 E-fulfillment

6.4 Business process optimization

6.5 Procurement management

6.6 Supplier relationship management

6.7 Customer relationship management

6.8 Material returns management

Chapter 7: Product and plant knowledge management

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Product life cycle management

7.3 Quality management

7.4 Laboratory information management systems

7.5 Document management

Chapter 8: Production capability management

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Labor management

8.3 Equipment management

8.4 Material storage and availability management

8.5 Lean manufacturing

Chapter 9: Production scheduling, management and control

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Enterprise scheduling

9.3 Finite capacity scheduling

9.4 Dispatching production units

9.5 Resource allocation

9.6 Process management

9.7 Production systems collaboration

Chapter 10: Production data collection and performance analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Changing face of manufacturing strategies

10.3 Performance analysis strategies

10.4 Performance analysis systems

10.5 Performance analysis concepts

10.6 Outcome metrics

10.7 Product tracking and genealogy

10.8 Data collection/acquisition

Chapter 11: Project motivation and benefit quantification

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Project portfolio

11.3 Project motivation

11.4 Potential benefits

11.5 Benefits of IT architecture components

11.6 Benefit quantification

11.7 Benefits and architectural levels

11.8 Extended benefit analysis

11.9 Benefits of an extended business case

11.10 Benefit examples

11.11 Measurement examples

Chapter 12: System integration models and concepts

12.1 Purpose of integration and interfacing

12.2 The gap between ERP and PMC

12.3 ERP–MES integration

12.4 MES within an enterprise – data flow diagram

12.5 Integration architectures evolution

12.6 Eight systems architecture alternatives

12.7 Integration data identification

12.8 Common communication protocol

Chapter 13: Product and vendor evaluation methodology

13.1 Software vendor functional scope

13.2 Software selection trends

13.3 Product landscape

13.4 Solution design assumptions

13.5 Proposed approach

13.6 Design revisit

13.7 System functionality and architecture design

13.8 Evaluation and selection teams

13.9 Visits to reference sites (if required)

13.10 Vendor survey form example

Chapter 14: Software project management

14.1 Development life cycle

14.2 Risk minimization

14.3 Solution design requirements

14.4 Software development life cycle

14.5 Life cycle components

14.6 Critical chain project management

Chapter 15: Change management

15.1 Organizational readiness

15.2 Reason for change

15.3 Strategies for change

15.4 Requirements for effective change

15.5 Change during system implementation

15.6 The three phases of change adoption

Chapter 16: Conclusion

16.1 Manufacturing future

16.2 Establishing leadership

16.3 Success dependencies

16.4 Synchronization vision

Appendix A: Practical exercises

Appendix B: Model answers

Glossary of terms

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Gerhard Greeff

Gerhard Greeff is an engineer with qualifications in Chemical engineering, production management and quality management and control. He has worked in various industries, including chemical and petrochemical, paper and pulp, mining, metals and pharmaceutical manufacture.

His working career includes periods working as a plant supervisor, foreman and manager, quality manager, safety, health and environmental manager, change implementer and business consultant. He is currently employed as Divisional Manager: Consulting at Altech Informatics (Pty) Ltd, and is in charge of a group of consultants responsible for the design of manufacturing management software solutions, including SCADA, MES, SCM and others.

Gerhard has published various papers and articles related to production management, safety, health, environment and quality, as well as the implementation of change, software solution design and MES.

Gerhard fervently believes that software solutions should only be implemented to drive behavior, support business and physical processes, and to assist the company in achieving more value from these processes, not for any other reason. He believes that most of the concepts, tools and solutions explored in this book can be coordinated, synchronized and can add tremendous value to any manufacturer. He feels that the extent to which a company exploits their IT investment in this domain is only limited by economic factors and the individuals' imagination.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gerhard Greeff, ND Chem Eng, Dip Prod Man, Dip QA & QC Divisional Manager: Consulting for Altech Informatics in Centurion, South Africa

Ranjan Ghoshal

Ranjan is the factory manager for a large FMCG company specialising in the edible oil business. He reports directly to the managing director and has responsibility for manufacturing, quality assurance, packing and distribution, accounts and human resources. He has spent a considerable amount of time studying supply chain and e-manufacturing issues and presenting papers in these topic areas as a result of the upgrading of his plant and processes. He has an especial interest in tying the real time information derived from the factory and production environment to the business systems in a company.

Affiliations and Expertise

Factory Manager, Tumkur, India

