Practical Digital Signal Processing - 1st Edition

Practical Digital Signal Processing

1st Edition

Authors: Edmund Lai
eBook ISBN: 9780080473840
Paperback ISBN: 9780750657983
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 21st October 2003
Page Count: 304
Description

The aim of this book is to introduce the general area of Digital Signal Processing from a practical point of view with a working minimum of mathematics. The emphasis is placed on the practical applications of DSP: implementation issues, tricks and pitfalls. Intuitive explanations and appropriate examples are used to develop a fundamental understanding of DSP theory, laying a firm foundation for the reader to pursue the matter further. The reader will develop a clear understanding of DSP technology in a variety of fields from process control to communications.

Key Features

  • Covers the use of DSP in different engineering sectors, from communications to process control
  • Ideal for a wide audience wanting to take advantage of the strong movement towards digital signal processing techniques in the engineering world
  • Includes numerous practical exercises and diagrams covering many of the fundamental aspects of digital signal processing

Readership

Engineers who need to gain a working knowledge of DSP applications, including communications and process control; professional engineers and students in engineering.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Converting Analog to Digital Signals and Vice Versa; Time Domain Representation; Frequency Domain Representation; DSP Application Examples; FIR Filter Design; Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) Filter Design; Digital Filter Realisations; Digital Signal Processors; Hardware and Software Development Tools; Appendix A: Binary Encoding; Appendix B: Comparison Table; Appendix C: Specification Sheets; Appendix D: Practical Sessions.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080473840
Paperback ISBN:
9780750657983

About the Author

Edmund Lai

Edmund Lai has a particular affinity for Digital Signal Processing (DSP) as a result of his lecturing activities and interest in this area at Edith Cowan University and the University of Western Australia. He has consulted widely to private industry and used his expertise in DSP algorithms to affect some novel solutions for various mineral processing industry problems. He currently is based in Singapore lecturing and consulting in digital signal processing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lai and Associates, Singapore

Ratings and Reviews

