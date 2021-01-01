COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Practical Diabetes Care for Healthcare Professionals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128200827

Practical Diabetes Care for Healthcare Professionals

2nd Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Sora Ludwig
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200827
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
139.94
86.95
76.95
100.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Practical Diabetes Care for Healthcare Professionals, Second Edition targets all health care professionals involved in type 2 diabetes care. Caring for these patients involves the management of a chronic, lifelong disease. It is multifaceted, affecting a person’s daily life, family, and workplace. Beyond the usual health impact, diabetes may also carry a significant psychological burden. Successful care means whole [person] care which can be daunting for an individual health care provider. The complete assessment of people with diabetes must include a review of diabetes medications, blood glucose levels, nutritional intake, physical activity, and stress. Also important is a review of possible micro- and macrovascular complications. All of these components play a role in successful diabetes management. This practical guide translates research and evidence-based recommendations into everyday clinical practice, with the goal of helping all members of the health care team more effectively manage their diabetic patients.

Key Features

  • Detailed, real-life case scenarios included to illustrate the principles outlined in each chapter
  • Separate chapters for specific diabetes-related complications
  • Chapter devoted to the concept of the Diabetes Health Care Team and its impact on diabetes care
  • Expanded chapter on the importance of lifestyle approaches, including a key discussion about the emotional aspects of managing a long-term chronic disease
  • Provides a comprehensive, yet succinct review of diabetes that will include details on medication choice, dosages and adjustments, along with a chapter describing technological advances

Readership

Primary care professionals including primary care physicians, diabetes educators, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, undergraduate and post graduate medical trainees in family practice, internal medicine and obstetrics

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Diabetes Care in the office
3. Diabetes Health Care Team (DHC team)
4. Living with Diabetes
5. Diabetes Management
6. Diabetes and Technology
7. Chronic Diabetes Complications: Assessment and Management
8. Acute Diabetes Complications
9. Diabetes in the Elderly
10. Diabetes in pregnancy
11. Diabetes in the Hospital

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128200827

About the Author

Sora Ludwig

Dr. Sora Ludwig has been a practicing endocrinologist for more than 20 years, specializing in the long-term care of people with type 2 diabetes. She has been actively involved in the development of the Canadian Diabetes Association’s Clinical Practice Guidelines since 1998. A Professor at the University of Manitoba, Dr. Ludwig has taught medical students, physicians in post-graduate training programs, family physicians in practice, and allied health care professionals, including diabetes educators, nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and social workers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Endocrinology and Metabolism, Faculty of Health Sciences, Max Rady College of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.