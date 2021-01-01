Practical Diabetes Care for Healthcare Professionals
2nd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Practical Diabetes Care for Healthcare Professionals, Second Edition targets all health care professionals involved in type 2 diabetes care. Caring for these patients involves the management of a chronic, lifelong disease. It is multifaceted, affecting a person’s daily life, family, and workplace. Beyond the usual health impact, diabetes may also carry a significant psychological burden. Successful care means whole [person] care which can be daunting for an individual health care provider. The complete assessment of people with diabetes must include a review of diabetes medications, blood glucose levels, nutritional intake, physical activity, and stress. Also important is a review of possible micro- and macrovascular complications. All of these components play a role in successful diabetes management. This practical guide translates research and evidence-based recommendations into everyday clinical practice, with the goal of helping all members of the health care team more effectively manage their diabetic patients.
Key Features
- Detailed, real-life case scenarios included to illustrate the principles outlined in each chapter
- Separate chapters for specific diabetes-related complications
- Chapter devoted to the concept of the Diabetes Health Care Team and its impact on diabetes care
- Expanded chapter on the importance of lifestyle approaches, including a key discussion about the emotional aspects of managing a long-term chronic disease
- Provides a comprehensive, yet succinct review of diabetes that will include details on medication choice, dosages and adjustments, along with a chapter describing technological advances
Readership
Primary care professionals including primary care physicians, diabetes educators, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, undergraduate and post graduate medical trainees in family practice, internal medicine and obstetrics
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Diabetes Care in the office
3. Diabetes Health Care Team (DHC team)
4. Living with Diabetes
5. Diabetes Management
6. Diabetes and Technology
7. Chronic Diabetes Complications: Assessment and Management
8. Acute Diabetes Complications
9. Diabetes in the Elderly
10. Diabetes in pregnancy
11. Diabetes in the Hospital
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200827
About the Author
Sora Ludwig
Dr. Sora Ludwig has been a practicing endocrinologist for more than 20 years, specializing in the long-term care of people with type 2 diabetes. She has been actively involved in the development of the Canadian Diabetes Association’s Clinical Practice Guidelines since 1998. A Professor at the University of Manitoba, Dr. Ludwig has taught medical students, physicians in post-graduate training programs, family physicians in practice, and allied health care professionals, including diabetes educators, nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and social workers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Endocrinology and Metabolism, Faculty of Health Sciences, Max Rady College of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.