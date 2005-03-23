Practical Dermatopathology

Based on Dr. Rapini's popular Atlas of Dermatopathology, this practical resource delivers expert guidance on the evaluation and diagnosis of skin biopsies. It lists the important clinical and histological features and variations for common and unusual diseases, highlights their most characteristic features, and provides list of differential diagnosis for clinical and pathologic changes. A user-friendly format—combined with a wealth of full-color illustrations and extensive cross referencing—make this the ideal bench side companion for quick reference and more accurate diagnoses. And, a bonus CD-ROM provides all of the book's images for use in PowerPoint®.