Practical Dermatopathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323011983

Practical Dermatopathology

1st Edition

Text with CD-ROM

Authors: Ronald Rapini Ronald Rapini
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323011983
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd March 2005
Page Count: 408
Description

Based on Dr. Rapini's popular Atlas of Dermatopathology, this practical resource delivers expert guidance on the evaluation and diagnosis of skin biopsies. It lists the important clinical and histological features and variations for common and unusual diseases, highlights their most characteristic features, and provides list of differential diagnosis for clinical and pathologic changes. A user-friendly format—combined with a wealth of full-color illustrations and extensive cross referencing—make this the ideal bench side companion for quick reference and more accurate diagnoses. And, a bonus CD-ROM provides all of the book's images for use in PowerPoint®.

Key Features

  • Presents over 700 full-color illustrations—with leader lines pointing out key pathologic findings—that depict a wide range of conditions.
  • Provides differential diagnosis lists of clinical and pathologic findings. Clinical lists are based on location, symptoms, duration, arrangement, morphology, and color. Pathologic lists include major categories such as epidermal changes, dermal changes, and cell types.
  • Features extensive cross-referencing of differential diagnosis lists by finding and disease, enabling readers to locate information quickly.
  • Includes a bonus CD-ROM featuring all of the book's images for use in PowerPoint®.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

1. Clinical and pathologic findings with differential diagnostic lists

2. Eczematous and papulosquamous diseases

3. Reactive erythemas

4. Vasculitis and other purpuric diseases

5. Intraepidermal vesicular diseases

6. Subepidermal vesicular diseases

7. Noninfectious granulomas

8. Deposition and metabolic diseases

9. Alterations of connective tissue

10. Adnexal inflammatory diseases

11. Some genodermatoses

12. Bacterial diseases

13. Fungal diseases

14. Viral, rickettsial, and chlamydial diseases

15. Parasitic diseases

16. Panniculitis

17. Other nonneoplastic diseases

18. Epithelial neoplasms

19. Cysts

20. Melanocytic neoplasms

21. Sebaceous neoplasms

22. Follicular neoplasms

23. Sweat gland neoplasms

24. Myeloproliferative disorders

25. Vascular proliferations and neoplasms

26. Neural neoplasms

27. Fibrohistiocytic proliferations and neoplasms

28. Metastatic neoplasms to skin

29. Miscellaneous remnants and neoplasms

30. Special stains

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
23rd March 2005
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323011983

About the Authors

Ronald Rapini

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Dermatology, Professor of Pathology, University of Texas Medical School and MD Anderson Cancer Center, Professor of Pathology, Houston, TX

