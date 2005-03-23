Practical Dermatopathology
1st Edition
Text with CD-ROM
Description
Based on Dr. Rapini's popular Atlas of Dermatopathology, this practical resource delivers expert guidance on the evaluation and diagnosis of skin biopsies. It lists the important clinical and histological features and variations for common and unusual diseases, highlights their most characteristic features, and provides list of differential diagnosis for clinical and pathologic changes. A user-friendly format—combined with a wealth of full-color illustrations and extensive cross referencing—make this the ideal bench side companion for quick reference and more accurate diagnoses. And, a bonus CD-ROM provides all of the book's images for use in PowerPoint®.
Key Features
- Presents over 700 full-color illustrations—with leader lines pointing out key pathologic findings—that depict a wide range of conditions.
- Provides differential diagnosis lists of clinical and pathologic findings. Clinical lists are based on location, symptoms, duration, arrangement, morphology, and color. Pathologic lists include major categories such as epidermal changes, dermal changes, and cell types.
- Features extensive cross-referencing of differential diagnosis lists by finding and disease, enabling readers to locate information quickly.
- Includes a bonus CD-ROM featuring all of the book's images for use in PowerPoint®.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
1. Clinical and pathologic findings with differential diagnostic lists
2. Eczematous and papulosquamous diseases
3. Reactive erythemas
4. Vasculitis and other purpuric diseases
5. Intraepidermal vesicular diseases
6. Subepidermal vesicular diseases
7. Noninfectious granulomas
8. Deposition and metabolic diseases
9. Alterations of connective tissue
10. Adnexal inflammatory diseases
11. Some genodermatoses
12. Bacterial diseases
13. Fungal diseases
14. Viral, rickettsial, and chlamydial diseases
15. Parasitic diseases
16. Panniculitis
17. Other nonneoplastic diseases
18. Epithelial neoplasms
19. Cysts
20. Melanocytic neoplasms
21. Sebaceous neoplasms
22. Follicular neoplasms
23. Sweat gland neoplasms
24. Myeloproliferative disorders
25. Vascular proliferations and neoplasms
26. Neural neoplasms
27. Fibrohistiocytic proliferations and neoplasms
28. Metastatic neoplasms to skin
29. Miscellaneous remnants and neoplasms
30. Special stains
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 23rd March 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323011983
About the Authors
Ronald Rapini
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Dermatology, Professor of Pathology, University of Texas Medical School and MD Anderson Cancer Center, Professor of Pathology, Houston, TX
