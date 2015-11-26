Practical Deployment of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE)
1st Edition
Real-World Examples of AAA Deployments
With the proliferation of mobile devices and bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) within enterprise networks, the boundaries of where the network begins and ends have been blurred. Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) is the leading security policy management platform that unifies and automates access control to proactively enforce role-based access to enterprise networks. In Practical Deployment of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), Andy Richter and Jeremy Wood share their expertise from dozens of real-world implementations of ISE and the methods they have used for optimizing ISE in a wide range of environments.
ISE can be difficult, requiring a team of security and network professionals, with the knowledge of many different specialties. Practical Deployment of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) shows you how to deploy ISE with the necessary integration across multiple different technologies required to make ISE work like a system. Andy Richter and Jeremy Wood explain end-to-end how to make the system work in the real world, giving you the benefit of their ISE expertise, as well as all the required ancillary technologies and configurations to make ISE work.
Infosec professionals and consultants, IT security analysts, engineers, architects, network administrators, and security leads who are charged with deploying Cisco ISE and those who want to extend and optimize their current deployment.
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: ISE Clustering and Basic Setup
- Sizing and preparation
- Server/node deployment
- Certificates
- Cluster configuration
- Replication optimization
- Licensing
- Patching
- Backups
- Active directory
- Chapter 3: Authentication Methods
- Chapter 4: Policy Elements
- Breakdown of compound condition
- Chapter 5: Authentication
- Chapter 6: Authorization
- Chapter 7: Network Access Device Configuration
- Wired
- Wireless
- Chapter 8: ISE Profiling
- Introduction
- Setting up profiling
- Profiling basics
- Profiling custom devices
- Example AuthZ
- Device example—iPhone
- Chapter 9: ISE Portals and Guest Access
- Introduction
- Portal overview
- Guest portal types
- Guest types
- Sponsor setup
- Device portals
- Global guest settings
- Making portal modifications
- Scenarios
- Chapter 10: Deployment Strategies
- Wireless
- Chapter 11: ISE Policy Design Practices
- Chapter 12: Corporate Authentication Designs
- PEAP machine-only authentication
- Chapter 13: BYOD Designs
- User PEAP
- BYOD EAP-TLS
- Web authentication for BYOD access
- Chapter 14: ISE Posture Assessment
- Introduction
- Posture basics
- Required AuthZ components
- Client provisioning
- Posture rules
- Conditions
- Remediation
- Requirements
- Posture policy
- Examples
- Chapter 15: VPN Integrations
- Posture
- Chapter 16: ISE Reporting and Logging
- Introduction
- Reporting
- Logging
- Monitoring
- Examples
- Chapter 17: ISE CLI
- Introduction
- ADE-OS—what is it?
- Manipulating output
- Show commands
- Logging
- Changing time zones
- Application commands
- Other tools
- Examples
- Chapter 18: ISE Administration
- Authenticating to ISE
- RBAC
- API
- Monitoring REST API
- External RESTful API
- pxGrid
- Subject Index
About the Author
Andy Richter
Andy Richter is an information security consultant with years in the field. He is one of the leading experts in implementing and configuring ISE successfully in many enterprises and environments and has been providing clients with his expertise on Cisco ISE since the launch of the product.
Principle Network Security Engineer, Presidio Networked Solutions
Jeremy Wood
Jeremy Wood is the Security and Data Center Engineer at Norwich University in Northfield, VT. He has been with the university since graduation in 2007 and holds a BS in Computer Security and Information Assurance. He is responsible for the university's Cisco NAC and current ISE environments, including all wired, wireless and VPN connectivity.
Network Engineer, Presidio Networked Solutions