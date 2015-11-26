With the proliferation of mobile devices and bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) within enterprise networks, the boundaries of where the network begins and ends have been blurred. Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) is the leading security policy management platform that unifies and automates access control to proactively enforce role-based access to enterprise networks. In Practical Deployment of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), Andy Richter and Jeremy Wood share their expertise from dozens of real-world implementations of ISE and the methods they have used for optimizing ISE in a wide range of environments.

ISE can be difficult, requiring a team of security and network professionals, with the knowledge of many different specialties. Practical Deployment of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) shows you how to deploy ISE with the necessary integration across multiple different technologies required to make ISE work like a system. Andy Richter and Jeremy Wood explain end-to-end how to make the system work in the real world, giving you the benefit of their ISE expertise, as well as all the required ancillary technologies and configurations to make ISE work.