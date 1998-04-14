Practical Dehydration
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Origins, growth and potential of dehydration; Factory organisation; Preparation plant; Dryers; Dehydration of potato products; Dehydration of vegetables; Dehydration of fruits; Spray dried products; Dehydration of meat; The formulation of dehydrated soup; Selection, packaging and storage; Quality control; Economics of dehydration.
Description
Practical dehydration has long been recognised as a standard text for the industry. In the second edition the author provides a reassessed perspective on this international industry. In addition to the original chapters on packaging, storing and quality control, this latest edition includes modern analysis of expanding sectors and new technologies. This book provides an invaluable guide to the practicalities and logistics of a changing industry.
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and processors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 14th April 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736566
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733947
About the Authors
M Greensmith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
former Consultant with the Guinness Peat Group and APV, UK