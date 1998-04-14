Practical Dehydration - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781855733947, 9781855736566

Practical Dehydration

2nd Edition

Authors: M Greensmith
eBook ISBN: 9781855736566
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733947
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 14th April 1998
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Origins, growth and potential of dehydration; Factory organisation; Preparation plant; Dryers; Dehydration of potato products; Dehydration of vegetables; Dehydration of fruits; Spray dried products; Dehydration of meat; The formulation of dehydrated soup; Selection, packaging and storage; Quality control; Economics of dehydration.

Description

Practical dehydration has long been recognised as a standard text for the industry. In the second edition the author provides a reassessed perspective on this international industry. In addition to the original chapters on packaging, storing and quality control, this latest edition includes modern analysis of expanding sectors and new technologies. This book provides an invaluable guide to the practicalities and logistics of a changing industry.

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and processors

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736566
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733947

About the Authors

M Greensmith Author

Affiliations and Expertise

former Consultant with the Guinness Peat Group and APV, UK

