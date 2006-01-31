Practical Clinical Endodontics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The scientific basis for treating endodontic infection. Disease processes. History, diagnosis, case selection and treatment planning. Root canal anatomy and access. Root canal preparation - objectives and instruments. Cleaning and shaping techniques. Root canal obturation. Root canal retreatment. Periradicular surgery.
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A practical, highly illustrated guide to endodontics for the primary care dentist.
Key Features
A practical and accessible guide to endodontics for the general dentist.
Brings together new technologies available for treatment with the increasing biological understanding of endodontic disease processes.
Comprehensively illustrated by the authors' own cases.
Presents key aspects of primary treatment, root canal re-treatment and periradicular surgery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 31st January 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443074820
About the Authors
Philip Lumley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Endodontology, The University of Birmingham; Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Birmingham, UK
Phillip Tomson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Lecturer in Restorative Dentistry, Birmingham Dental Hospital and School, UK
Nick Adams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical lecturer and Honorary Associate Specialist in Endodontics, Birmingham Dental Hospital and School, UK