Practical Clinical Endodontics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443074820

Practical Clinical Endodontics

1st Edition

Authors: Philip Lumley Phillip Tomson Nick Adams
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443074820
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st January 2006
Page Count: 124
Table of Contents

The scientific basis for treating endodontic infection. Disease processes. History, diagnosis, case selection and treatment planning. Root canal anatomy and access. Root canal preparation - objectives and instruments. Cleaning and shaping techniques. Root canal obturation. Root canal retreatment. Periradicular surgery.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A practical, highly illustrated guide to endodontics for the primary care dentist.

Key Features

A practical and accessible guide to endodontics for the general dentist.
Brings together new technologies available for treatment with the increasing biological understanding of endodontic disease processes.
Comprehensively illustrated by the authors' own cases.
Presents key aspects of primary treatment, root canal re-treatment and periradicular surgery.

Details

About the Authors

Philip Lumley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Endodontology, The University of Birmingham; Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Birmingham, UK

Phillip Tomson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Lecturer in Restorative Dentistry, Birmingham Dental Hospital and School, UK

Nick Adams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical lecturer and Honorary Associate Specialist in Endodontics, Birmingham Dental Hospital and School, UK

