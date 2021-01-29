Practical Cardiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323809153

Practical Cardiology

2nd Edition

Principles and Approaches

Editors: Majid Maleki Azin Alizadehasl Majid Haghjoo
Paperback ISBN: 9780323809153
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th January 2021
Page Count: 720
Description

From basic clinical facts to new advanced guidelines, Practical Cardiology: Principles and Approaches covers all aspects of cardiology in one quick and current resource. Packed with useful tips and step-by-step guidance, this updated second edition reviews new drugs, new invasive and noninvasive therapeutic approaches, and new developments in cardiology foundations, imaging modalities, management approaches, and specific interventions for all common cardiovascular disease modalities in all patient care settings. 

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Evidence Based Cardiology Practice

Chapter 2: Evaluation of Patient with Cardiovascular Problem

Chapter 3: Electrocardiography

Chapter 4: Exercise Stress Testing

Chapter 5: Echocardiography

Chapter 6: The Chest Radiography in Cardiovascular Disease

Chapter 7: Cardiac CT Scan

Chapter 8: Cardiac Magnetic Resonance

Chapter 9: Nuclear Cardiology

Chapter 10: Catheterization and Angiography

Chapter 11: Hemodynamic Study

Chapter 12: Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension

Chapter 13: Tachyarrhythmias

Chapter 14: Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices

Chapter 15: Bradyarrhythmias

Chapter 16: Electrophysiology: Tracing Interpretation – NEW CHAPTER

Chapter 17: Electrophysiology: Mechanisms, Diagnoses, and Therapies for Cardiac Arrhythmias – NEW CHAPTER

Chapter 18: Electrophysiology: Hypotension, Syncope, and Sudden Cardiac Death – NEW CHAPTER

Chapter 19: Preventive Cardiology

Chapter 20: Hypertension

Chapter 21: Dyslipidemia

Chapter 22: ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction

Chapter 23: Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Chapter 24: Transcatheter Therapies for Structural Heart Disease

Chapter 25: Aortic Disorders and Their Management

Chapter 26:　Peripheral Artery Disease

Chapter 27: Cardiomyopathies and Myocarditis

Chapter 28: Valvular Heart Disease

Chapter 29: Infective Endocarditis

Chapter 30: Pericardial Disease

Chapter 31: Congenital Heart Disease

Chapter 32: Venous Thromboembolism

Chapter 33: Cardiovascular Genetics

Chapter 34: Renal Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

Chapter 35: Endocrine Disorder and Cardiovascular System

Chapter 36: Heart and Pulmonary Diseases

Chapter 37: Cardiovascular Drugs and Hemostasis

Chapter 38: Stable Ischemic Heart Disease

Chapter 39: Anesthesia and Sedation in Cardiac Patients

Chapter 40: Principles of Cardiovascular Surgery

720
English
© Elsevier 2022
29th January 2021
Elsevier
9780323809153

Majid Maleki

Professor of Cardiology, Shaheed Rajaei Cardiovascular, Medical & Research Center, Vali- Asr Avenue Tehran- Iran

Azin Alizadehasl

Professor of Cardiology and Echocardiologist, Head of Cardio-Oncology Department & Research Center, Rajaie Cardiovascular Medical & Research Center, Tehran, Iran

Majid Haghjoo

Professor, Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Department of Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology, Rajaie Cardiovascular Medical and Research Center, Tehran, Iran

