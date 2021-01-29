Practical Cardiology
2nd Edition
Principles and Approaches
Description
From basic clinical facts to new advanced guidelines, Practical Cardiology: Principles and Approaches covers all aspects of cardiology in one quick and current resource. Packed with useful tips and step-by-step guidance, this updated second edition reviews new drugs, new invasive and noninvasive therapeutic approaches, and new developments in cardiology foundations, imaging modalities, management approaches, and specific interventions for all common cardiovascular disease modalities in all patient care settings.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Evidence Based Cardiology Practice
Chapter 2: Evaluation of Patient with Cardiovascular Problem
Chapter 3: Electrocardiography
Chapter 4: Exercise Stress Testing
Chapter 5: Echocardiography
Chapter 6: The Chest Radiography in Cardiovascular Disease
Chapter 7: Cardiac CT Scan
Chapter 8: Cardiac Magnetic Resonance
Chapter 9: Nuclear Cardiology
Chapter 10: Catheterization and Angiography
Chapter 11: Hemodynamic Study
Chapter 12: Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension
Chapter 13: Tachyarrhythmias
Chapter 14: Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices
Chapter 15: Bradyarrhythmias
Chapter 16: Electrophysiology: Tracing Interpretation – NEW CHAPTER
Chapter 17: Electrophysiology: Mechanisms, Diagnoses, and Therapies for Cardiac Arrhythmias – NEW CHAPTER
Chapter 18: Electrophysiology: Hypotension, Syncope, and Sudden Cardiac Death – NEW CHAPTER
Chapter 19: Preventive Cardiology
Chapter 20: Hypertension
Chapter 21: Dyslipidemia
Chapter 22: ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction
Chapter 23: Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
Chapter 24: Transcatheter Therapies for Structural Heart Disease
Chapter 25: Aortic Disorders and Their Management
Chapter 26: Peripheral Artery Disease
Chapter 27: Cardiomyopathies and Myocarditis
Chapter 28: Valvular Heart Disease
Chapter 29: Infective Endocarditis
Chapter 30: Pericardial Disease
Chapter 31: Congenital Heart Disease
Chapter 32: Venous Thromboembolism
Chapter 33: Cardiovascular Genetics
Chapter 34: Renal Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease
Chapter 35: Endocrine Disorder and Cardiovascular System
Chapter 36: Heart and Pulmonary Diseases
Chapter 37: Cardiovascular Drugs and Hemostasis
Chapter 38: Stable Ischemic Heart Disease
Chapter 39: Anesthesia and Sedation in Cardiac Patients
Chapter 40: Principles of Cardiovascular Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 29th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323809153
About the Editors
Majid Maleki
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology, Shaheed Rajaei Cardiovascular, Medical & Research Center, Vali- Asr Avenue Tehran- Iran
Azin Alizadehasl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology and Echocardiologist, Head of Cardio-Oncology Department & Research Center, Rajaie Cardiovascular Medical & Research Center, Tehran, Iran
Majid Haghjoo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Department of Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology, Rajaie Cardiovascular Medical and Research Center, Tehran, Iran
