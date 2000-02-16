Practical Capillary Electrophoresis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780127423562, 9780080539348

Practical Capillary Electrophoresis

2nd Edition

Authors: Robert Weinberger
eBook ISBN: 9780080539348
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127423562
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th February 2000
Page Count: 462
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.00
106.40
106.40
106.40
121.60
106.40
106.40
121.60
16500.00
12375.00
11550.00
12375.00
13200.00
12375.00
12375.00
13200.00
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
220.00
154.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
154.00
154.00
176.00
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
133.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
210.00
147.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
147.00
147.00
168.00
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In the 1980s, capillary electrophoresis (CE) joined high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) as the most powerful separation technique available to analytical chemists and biochemists. Published research using CE grew from 48 papers in the year of commercial introduction (1988) to 1200 in 1997. While only a dozen major pharmaceutical and biotech companies have reduced CE to routine practice, the applications market is showing real or potential growth in key areas, particularly in the DNA marketplace for genomic mapping and forensic identification. For drug development involving small molecules (including chiral separations), one CE instrument can replace 10 liquid chromatographs in terms of speed of analysis. CE also uses aqueous rather than organic solvents and is thus environmentally friendlier than HPLC. The second edition of Practical Capillary Electrophoresis has been extensively reorganized and rewritten to reflect modern usage in the field, with an emphasis on commercially available apparatus and reagents. This authoritative and very comprehensible treatment builds on the author's extensive experience as an instructor of short courses for the American Chemical Society and for industry.

Key Features

  • Illustrated with detailed diagrams of electrophoretic phenomena
  • Offers step-by-step methods development schemes
  • Presents techniques for developing quantitative, robust, and precise methods
  • Includes an extensive troubleshooting guide
  • Updates and greatly expands on the first edition-more than 50% of the text is new
  • Written by an internationally recognized scientist who is an instructor for American Chemical Society short courses on HPCE

Readership

Analytical chemists and biochemists, technicians, graduate students, and advanced undergraduates

Table of Contents

Introduction. Electrophoresis. Micro-Chromatographic Separation Methods. Capillary Electrophoresis. Capillary Electrochromatography. Micromachined Electrophoretic Devices. Historical Perspective. Generic HPCE Systems. Instrumentation. Sources of information on HPCE. Capillary Electrophoresis-A Family of Techniques. Capillary Zone Electrophoresis-Basic Concepts. Electrical Conduction in Fluid Solution. The Language of Electrophoresis. Electroendoosmosis. Efficiency. Resolution. Joule Heating. Optimizing the Voltage and Temperature. Capillary Diameter and Buffer Ionic Strength. Optimizing the Capillary Length. Buffers. Temperature Effects. Buffer Additives. Capillaries. Sources of Bandbroadening. Capillary Zone Electrophoresis-Methods Development. Introduction. Mobility. Solute-Wall Interactions. Separation Strategies. Secondary Equilibrium. Applications and Techniques. Capillary Zone Electrophoresis-Secondary Equilibrium-Micelles, Cyclodextrins, and Related Reagents. Introduction. Micelles. Separation Mechanism. Selecting the Electrolyte System. Elution Range of MECC. Alternative Surfactant Systems. Cyclodextrins. Applications and Methods Development. Chiral Recognition. Capillary Isoelectric Focusing Basic Concepts. Separation Mechanism. pH Gradient Formation. Electrode Buffer Solutions. Resolving Power. Capillaries and Reagents. Performing a Run. Injection. Focusing. Mobilization. Salt Effects. Detection. Applicants. Size Separations in Capillary Gels and Polymer Networks. Introduction. Separation Mechanism. Materials for Size Separations. Size Separations with Non-Replaceable Polyacrylamide. Size Separations with Replaceable Agarose. Introduction to Polymer Networks. Operating Characteristics of Polymer Networks. Additional Materials for Polymer Networks. Applications and Methods Development. Reducing the Problem of Biased-Reptation. Capillary Electrochromatography. Introduction. Modes of CEC. Electroosmotic Flow in CEC. Efficiency of CEC. Operating Characteristics of Packed CEC. Applications. CEC Microfluidic Devices. Injection. Volumetric Constraints on Injection Size. Performing an Injection and Run. Injection Techniques. @qu:"Short-End" Injection. Injection Artifacts, Problems and Solutions. Stacking and Trace Enrichment. Detection. On-Capillary Detection. The Detection Problem. Limits of Detection. Detection Techniques. Bandbroadening. Absorption Detection. Fluorescence Detection. Derivatization. Mass Spectrometry. Micropreparative Fraction Collection. Putting it All Together. Selecting the Mode of HPCE. Requirements for Robust Separations. Realistic Compromises. Quantitative Analysis. Sample Preparation. Mobility as Qualitative Tool. Validation. Troubleshooting.

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080539348
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127423562

About the Author

Robert Weinberger

Affiliations and Expertise

CE Technologies, Chappaqua, New York, U.S.A.

Reviews

"The Breadth and depth of this text are appropriate for the growing use of capillary electrophoresis.
The book conveys general and fundamental concepts in a readable manner combined with an awareness of the need to sort out practical concerns for implementing capillary electrophoresis."  --Lisa Holland, Kent State University, JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY, Vol. 123

"...the book is formatted with easy to read text and logically organized information. Most chapters start with a detailed explanation of the CE process and then present many "real-world" examples. Although most of the information and examples are geared toward the industrial use of CE, academic laboratories and graduate students should find the text very helpful." --Jonathan Sweedler, Jason Page, and Zin Zhang, University of Illinois, CE TECHNOLOGIES

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.