Practical Business Statistics
6th Edition
Description
Practical Business Statistics, Sixth Edition, is a conceptual , realistic, and matter-of-fact approach to managerial statistics that carefully maintains, but does not overemphasize, mathematical correctness. The book offers a deep understanding of how to learn from data and how to deal with uncertainty while promoting the use of practical computer applications. This teaches present and future managers how to use and understand statistics without an overdose of technical detail, enabling them to better understand the concepts at hand and to interpret results. The text uses excellent examples with real world data relating to the functional areas within Business such as finance, accounting, and marketing. It is well written and designed to help students gain a solid understanding of fundamental statistical principles without bogging them down with excess mathematical details.
This edition features many examples and problems that have been updated with more recent data sets, and continues to use the ever-changing Internet as a data source. Supplemental materials include companion website with datasets and software.
Each chapter begins with an overview, showing why the subject is important to business, and ends with a comprehensive summary, with key words, questions, problems, database exercises, projects, and cases in most chapters.
This text is written for the introductory business/management statistics course offered for undergraduate students or Quantitative Methods in Management/ Analytics for Managers at the MBA level.
Key Features
- User-friendly, lively writing style
- Separate writing chapter aids instructors in teaching how to explain quantitative analysis
- Over 200 carefully-drawn charts and graphs show how to visualize data
- Data mining is a theme that appears in many chapters, often featuring a large database (included on the website) of characteristics of 20,000 potential donors to a worthy cause and the amount actually given in
response to a mailing
- Many of the examples and problems in the sixth edition have been updated with more recent data sets, and the ever-changing Internet continues to be featured as a data source
- All details are technically accurate (Professor Siegel has a PhD in Statistics from Stanford University and has given presentations on exploratory data analysis with its creator) while the book concentrates on the understanding and use of statistics by managers
- Features that have worked well for students and instructors in the first five editions have been retained
Readership
Table of Contents
1.) INTRODUCTION: DEFINING THE ROLE OF STATISTICS IN BUSINESS
2.) DATA STRUCTURES: CLASSIFYING THE VARIOUS TYPES OF DATA SETS
3.) HISTOGRAMS: LOOKING AT THE DISTRIBUTION OF DATA
4.) LANDMARK SUMMARIES: INTERPRETING TYPICAL VALUES AND PERCENTILES
5.) VARIABILITY: DEALING WITH DIVERSITY
6.) PROBABILITY: UNDERSTANDING RANDOM SITUATIONS
7.) RANDOM VARIABLES: WORKING WITH UNCERTAIN NUMBERS
8.) RANDOM SAMPLING: PLANNING AHEAD FOR DATA GATHERING
9.) CONFIDENCE INTERVALS: ADMITTING THAT ESTIMATES ARE NOT EXACT
10.) HYPOTHESIS TESTING: DECIDING BETWEEN REALITY AND COINCIDENCE
11.) CORRELATION AND REGRESSION: MEASURING AND PREDICTING RELATIONSHIPS
12.) MULTIPLE REGRESSION: PREDICTING ONE FACTOR FROM SEVERAL OTHERS
13.) REPORT WRITING: COMMUNICATING THE RESULTS OF A MULTIPLE REGRESSION
14.) TIME SERIES: UNDERSTANDING CHANGES OVER TIME
15.) ANOVA: TESTING FOR DIFFERENCES AMONG MANY SAMPLES, AND MUCH MORE
16.) NONPARAMETRICS: TESTING WITH ORDINAL DATA OR NONNORMAL DISTRIBUTIONS
17.) CHI-SQUARED ANALYSIS: TESTING FOR PATTERNS IN QUALITATIVE DATA
18.) QUALITY CONTROL: RECOGNIZING AND MANAGING VARIATION
App A.) EMPLOYEE DATABASE
App B.) DONATIONS DATABASE
App C.) SELF-TEST: SOLUTIONS TO SELECTED PROBLEMS AND DATABASE EXERCISES
App D.) STATISTICAL TABLES
App E.) STATPAD QUICK REFERENCE GUIDE
About the Author
Andrew Siegel
Andrew F. Siegel holds the Grant I. Butterbaugh Professorship in Quantitative Methods and Finance at the Michael G. Foster School of Business, University of Washington, Seattle, and is also Adjunct Professor in the Department of Statistics. His Ph.D. is in statistics from Stanford University (1977). Before settling in Seattle, he held teaching and/ or research positions at Harvard University, the University of Wisconsin, the RAND Corporation, the Smithsonian Institution, and Princeton University. He has taught statistics at both undergraduate and graduate levels, and earned seven teaching awards in 2015 and 2016. The interest-rate model he developed with Charles Nelson (the Nelson-Siegel Model) is in use at central banks around the world. His work has been translated into Chinese and Russian. His articles have appeared in many publications, including the Journal of the American Statistical Association, the Encyclopedia of Statistical Sciences, the American Statistician, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Nature, the American Mathematical Monthly, the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society, the Annals of Statistics, the Annals of Probability, the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics Journal on Scientific and Statistical Computing, Statistics in Medicine, Biometrika, Biometrics, Statistical Applications in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Mathematical Finance, Contemporary Accounting Research, the Journal of Finance, and the Journal of Applied Probability.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Information Systems and Operations Management, Professor of Finance and Business Economics, and Adjunct Professor of Statistics, Foster School of Business, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA