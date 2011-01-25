Practical Business Statistics, Sixth Edition, is a conceptual , realistic, and matter-of-fact approach to managerial statistics that carefully maintains, but does not overemphasize, mathematical correctness. The book offers a deep understanding of how to learn from data and how to deal with uncertainty while promoting the use of practical computer applications. This teaches present and future managers how to use and understand statistics without an overdose of technical detail, enabling them to better understand the concepts at hand and to interpret results. The text uses excellent examples with real world data relating to the functional areas within Business such as finance, accounting, and marketing. It is well written and designed to help students gain a solid understanding of fundamental statistical principles without bogging them down with excess mathematical details.

This edition features many examples and problems that have been updated with more recent data sets, and continues to use the ever-changing Internet as a data source. Supplemental materials include companion website with datasets and software.

Each chapter begins with an overview, showing why the subject is important to business, and ends with a comprehensive summary, with key words, questions, problems, database exercises, projects, and cases in most chapters.

This text is written for the introductory business/management statistics course offered for undergraduate students or Quantitative Methods in Management/ Analytics for Managers at the MBA level.