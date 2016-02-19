Practical Botany for Advanced Level and Intermediate Students, Fifth Edition is a five-part laboratory manual covering the syllabuses in Botany of the advanced level students and other examinations of similar standard. This laboratory manual must be used in conjunction with textbooks of botany.

The Introduction presents general instructions for practical work and for the keeping of practical notebooks and a list of apparatus and instruments required, as well as a summary of the characteristics of living organisms, the differences between plants and animals and the principles of plant classification. Part I describes the features and methods of use of the microscope, while Part II contains intensive discussions on the evaluation of the morphological, cytological, and histological aspects of plants. The remaining parts cover the biochemical, physiological, and genetic aspects of the plant experiments.

This book is directed toward advanced and intermediate level botany teachers and students.