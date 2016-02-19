Practical Botany
5th Edition
For Advanced Level and Intermediate Students
Description
Practical Botany for Advanced Level and Intermediate Students, Fifth Edition is a five-part laboratory manual covering the syllabuses in Botany of the advanced level students and other examinations of similar standard. This laboratory manual must be used in conjunction with textbooks of botany.
The Introduction presents general instructions for practical work and for the keeping of practical notebooks and a list of apparatus and instruments required, as well as a summary of the characteristics of living organisms, the differences between plants and animals and the principles of plant classification. Part I describes the features and methods of use of the microscope, while Part II contains intensive discussions on the evaluation of the morphological, cytological, and histological aspects of plants. The remaining parts cover the biochemical, physiological, and genetic aspects of the plant experiments.
This book is directed toward advanced and intermediate level botany teachers and students.
Table of Contents
Foreword to the Fifth Edition
Preface
Introduction
General Directions for Practical Work
General Directions for the Keeping of Practical Notebooks in Biology
Instruments and Apparatus Required
Part I Microscopical Technique
The Microscope
Magnification
Measurement
Use and Care
Preparation of Slides
Care of Section-Cutting Razors
Section Cutting
Killing, Fixing and Hardening
Staining
Dehydration
Clearing
Mounting
Ringing
Irrigation
Methods for Permanent Mounts
Part II Morphology, Cytology and Histology
Introductory Notes
Thallophyta: Algae: Protococcus
Chlorella
Haematoccocus
Chlamydomonas
Pandorina
Eudorina
Volvox
Spirogyra
Oedogonium
Vaucheria
Cladophora
Euglena
Ectocarpus
Fucus
Pinnularia
Fungi: Mucor
Pythium
Peronospora
Albugo
Phytophthora
Saccharomyces
Pencillium
Eurotium
Erysphe
Monilia
Puccinia
Psalliota
Cladonia
Bacteria: Elementary Bacteriology
Bryophyta: Pellia
Funaria
Pteridophyta: Dryopteris
Lycopodium
Selaginella
Spermatophyta: Cytology and Histology: Mitosis
Plant Tissues
Gymnospermae: Cycas
Pinus
Taxus
Angiospermae: The Root
The Stem
The Foliage Leaf
The Inflorescence
The Flower
The Fruit
The Seed and Seedling
Cuscuta
Classication of Angiosperms
Part III Elementary Biochemistry
Introductory Notes
Physical Properties of Organic Compounds
Crystalloids and Colloids
Brownian Movement
Coagulation
Osmosis
Dialysis
Chemical Properties of Organic Compounds
to ascertain The Elements Present
Proteins
Carbohydrates
Lipides
Analytical Table to Identify Biochemical Compounds
Microchemical Tests
Vitamins
Part IV Physiology
Introductory Notes
The Germination of Seeds
The Passage of Water through The Plant: Absorption
Transpiration
Turgidity and Plasmolysis
The Soil
Holophytic Nutrition: Water Culture
Photosynthesis
Plant Pigments
Respiration
Growth
Irritability and Movement
Excretion
Part V Genetics
Introductory Notes
Mendelian Segregation
Monohybrid Inheritance
Appendices
Appendix I. The Preparation and Uses of Reagents
Microscopical Reagents: Hardening and Fixing Agents
Microscopical Stains
Acid Alcohol
Dehydrating Agents
Clearing Agents
Mounting Media
Embedding Wax
Ringing Cement
Biochemical and General Reagents
Appendix II. Biological Methods
Cleaning of Glass Apparatus
Culture Methods
Graphic Records, to Preserve
Joints, to Make Airtight
Labels
Microscopical Slides, to Clean
Museum Specimens
Preservation and Storage of Material
Sterilization
Thermo-Regulator
Thermostat
Appendix III. Equivalents, Conversion Table
Appendix IV. Treatment of Accidents in the Laboratory
Appendix V. Firms Supplying Biological Apparatus and Material
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 203
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222349