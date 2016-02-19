Practical Botany - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781483197319, 9781483222349

Practical Botany

5th Edition

For Advanced Level and Intermediate Students

Authors: C. J. Wallis
eBook ISBN: 9781483222349
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 203
Description

Practical Botany for Advanced Level and Intermediate Students, Fifth Edition is a five-part laboratory manual covering the syllabuses in Botany of the advanced level students and other examinations of similar standard. This laboratory manual must be used in conjunction with textbooks of botany.
The Introduction presents general instructions for practical work and for the keeping of practical notebooks and a list of apparatus and instruments required, as well as a summary of the characteristics of living organisms, the differences between plants and animals and the principles of plant classification. Part I describes the features and methods of use of the microscope, while Part II contains intensive discussions on the evaluation of the morphological, cytological, and histological aspects of plants. The remaining parts cover the biochemical, physiological, and genetic aspects of the plant experiments.
This book is directed toward advanced and intermediate level botany teachers and students.

Table of Contents


Foreword to the Fifth Edition

Preface

Introduction

General Directions for Practical Work

General Directions for the Keeping of Practical Notebooks in Biology

Instruments and Apparatus Required

Part I Microscopical Technique

The Microscope

Magnification

Measurement

Use and Care

Preparation of Slides

Care of Section-Cutting Razors

Section Cutting

Killing, Fixing and Hardening

Staining

Dehydration

Clearing

Mounting

Ringing

Irrigation

Methods for Permanent Mounts

Part II Morphology, Cytology and Histology

Introductory Notes

Thallophyta: Algae: Protococcus

Chlorella

Haematoccocus

Chlamydomonas

Pandorina

Eudorina

Volvox

Spirogyra

Oedogonium

Vaucheria

Cladophora

Euglena

Ectocarpus

Fucus

Pinnularia

Fungi: Mucor

Pythium

Peronospora

Albugo

Phytophthora

Saccharomyces

Pencillium

Eurotium

Erysphe

Monilia

Puccinia

Psalliota

Cladonia

Bacteria: Elementary Bacteriology

Bryophyta: Pellia

Funaria

Pteridophyta: Dryopteris

Lycopodium

Selaginella

Spermatophyta: Cytology and Histology: Mitosis

Plant Tissues

Gymnospermae: Cycas

Pinus

Taxus

Angiospermae: The Root

The Stem

The Foliage Leaf

The Inflorescence

The Flower

The Fruit

The Seed and Seedling

Cuscuta

Classication of Angiosperms

Part III Elementary Biochemistry

Introductory Notes

Physical Properties of Organic Compounds

Crystalloids and Colloids

Brownian Movement

Coagulation

Osmosis

Dialysis

Chemical Properties of Organic Compounds

to ascertain The Elements Present

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Lipides

Analytical Table to Identify Biochemical Compounds

Microchemical Tests

Vitamins

Part IV Physiology

Introductory Notes

The Germination of Seeds

The Passage of Water through The Plant: Absorption

Transpiration

Turgidity and Plasmolysis

The Soil

Holophytic Nutrition: Water Culture

Photosynthesis

Plant Pigments

Respiration

Growth

Irritability and Movement

Excretion

Part V Genetics

Introductory Notes

Mendelian Segregation

Monohybrid Inheritance

Appendices

Appendix I. The Preparation and Uses of Reagents

Microscopical Reagents: Hardening and Fixing Agents

Microscopical Stains

Acid Alcohol

Dehydrating Agents

Clearing Agents

Mounting Media

Embedding Wax

Ringing Cement

Biochemical and General Reagents

Appendix II. Biological Methods

Cleaning of Glass Apparatus

Culture Methods

Graphic Records, to Preserve

Joints, to Make Airtight

Labels

Microscopical Slides, to Clean

Museum Specimens

Preservation and Storage of Material

Sterilization

Thermo-Regulator

Thermostat

Appendix III. Equivalents, Conversion Table

Appendix IV. Treatment of Accidents in the Laboratory

Appendix V. Firms Supplying Biological Apparatus and Material

Index


