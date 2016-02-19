Practical Birth Control provides information pertinent to the practical methods of birth control. This book presents a general outline of the reproductive organs of man and woman.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the legal and religious aspects of marriage. This text then presents the precautions against impregnation and explains the two methods of preventing fertilization, namely, the chemical and mechanical methods. Other chapters consider the suitable cases for sterilization of women, including mental stability, hereditary taints, tuberculosis, syphilis, and repeated pregnancies that are undermining the sound health and economics of the home. This book discusses as well the purpose of human marriage as distinguished from the sexual union. The final chapter deals with the various birth control methods.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in practical birth control methods.