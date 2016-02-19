Practical Birth Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166759, 9781483194233

Practical Birth Control

1st Edition

Being a Revised Version of Safe Marriage

Authors: Ettie Rout
eBook ISBN: 9781483194233
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1940
Page Count: 94
Description

Practical Birth Control provides information pertinent to the practical methods of birth control. This book presents a general outline of the reproductive organs of man and woman.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the legal and religious aspects of marriage. This text then presents the precautions against impregnation and explains the two methods of preventing fertilization, namely, the chemical and mechanical methods. Other chapters consider the suitable cases for sterilization of women, including mental stability, hereditary taints, tuberculosis, syphilis, and repeated pregnancies that are undermining the sound health and economics of the home. This book discusses as well the purpose of human marriage as distinguished from the sexual union. The final chapter deals with the various birth control methods.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in practical birth control methods.

Table of Contents


I. Marriage

II. Contraception

III. General Information

(a) Medical Supplies

(b) Sterility

(c) Other Methods of Contraception

(d) Maternal Mortality

IV. Dilatation of Hymen

V. Development of Pelvic Musculature

VI. Questions and Answers

Hymen

Necessity of Intercourse

Mutual Joy

Pregnancy

Continuous Passion

Menopause

Reciprocity

Purpose of Marriage

Sterilisation of Woman

Evacuation of the Uterus

Daily Douching

Check Pessary

Sterilisation of Man

Marital Experience

Sex Friendships

Mutual Faithfulness

Homosexuality and Masturbation

Race Improvement

Prehistoric Contraceptive Measures

Climatic Conditions

Attitude

VII. Gräfenberg Ring

VIII. Small Versus Large Pessaries

IX. Birth Control Clinics in Great Britain

X. Note on Birth Control Methods

Appendix

List of Birth Control Clinics

About the Author

Ettie Rout

