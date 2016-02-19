Practical Birth Control
1st Edition
Being a Revised Version of Safe Marriage
Description
Practical Birth Control provides information pertinent to the practical methods of birth control. This book presents a general outline of the reproductive organs of man and woman.
Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the legal and religious aspects of marriage. This text then presents the precautions against impregnation and explains the two methods of preventing fertilization, namely, the chemical and mechanical methods. Other chapters consider the suitable cases for sterilization of women, including mental stability, hereditary taints, tuberculosis, syphilis, and repeated pregnancies that are undermining the sound health and economics of the home. This book discusses as well the purpose of human marriage as distinguished from the sexual union. The final chapter deals with the various birth control methods.
This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in practical birth control methods.
Table of Contents
I. Marriage
II. Contraception
III. General Information
(a) Medical Supplies
(b) Sterility
(c) Other Methods of Contraception
(d) Maternal Mortality
IV. Dilatation of Hymen
V. Development of Pelvic Musculature
VI. Questions and Answers
Hymen
Necessity of Intercourse
Mutual Joy
Pregnancy
Continuous Passion
Menopause
Reciprocity
Purpose of Marriage
Sterilisation of Woman
Evacuation of the Uterus
Daily Douching
Check Pessary
Sterilisation of Man
Marital Experience
Sex Friendships
Mutual Faithfulness
Homosexuality and Masturbation
Race Improvement
Prehistoric Contraceptive Measures
Climatic Conditions
Attitude
VII. Gräfenberg Ring
VIII. Small Versus Large Pessaries
IX. Birth Control Clinics in Great Britain
X. Note on Birth Control Methods
Appendix
List of Birth Control Clinics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 94
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2040
- Published:
- 1st January 1940
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194233