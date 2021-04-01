Practical Biostatistics: A Friendly Step-by-Step Approach for Evidence-Based Medicine, now in an updated second edition, presents a complete resource of biostatistical knowledge meant for health sciences students and researchers, as well as health care professionals. Evidence-based medicine aims to apply the best available evidence gained from the scientific method to medical decision making using statistical analysis of scientific methods and outcomes to drive further experimentation and diagnosis. The profusion of evidence-based medicine in medical practice and clinical research has produced a need for life scientists and clinical researchers to assimilate biostatistics into their work to meet efficacy and practical standards, and they can find all the relevant information to achieve their goals in this book.

The content is split into 5 sections: the investigator’s hypothesis; collective health; observational studies; biostatistics of intervention studies - the clinical trials; and additional concepts in biostatistics. The chapters are written in a didactic way to make them easier to comprehend by readers with little or no background on statistics.

With a detailed outline of implementation steps complemented by a review of important topics, this book can be used as a quick reference or a hands-on guide to effectively incorporate biostatistics in clinical trials and research projects.