Practical Biostatistics
2nd Edition
A Friendly Step-by-Step Approach for Evidence-Based Medicine
Description
Practical Biostatistics: A Friendly Step-by-Step Approach for Evidence-Based Medicine, now in an updated second edition, presents a complete resource of biostatistical knowledge meant for health sciences students and researchers, as well as health care professionals. Evidence-based medicine aims to apply the best available evidence gained from the scientific method to medical decision making using statistical analysis of scientific methods and outcomes to drive further experimentation and diagnosis. The profusion of evidence-based medicine in medical practice and clinical research has produced a need for life scientists and clinical researchers to assimilate biostatistics into their work to meet efficacy and practical standards, and they can find all the relevant information to achieve their goals in this book.
The content is split into 5 sections: the investigator’s hypothesis; collective health; observational studies; biostatistics of intervention studies - the clinical trials; and additional concepts in biostatistics. The chapters are written in a didactic way to make them easier to comprehend by readers with little or no background on statistics.
With a detailed outline of implementation steps complemented by a review of important topics, this book can be used as a quick reference or a hands-on guide to effectively incorporate biostatistics in clinical trials and research projects.
Key Features
- Explains biostatistics in a didactic way for students, researchers and professionals of health sciences with little or no background on mathematics, tailored for their specific needs
- Presents a new section dedicated to epidemiology and public health, broadening the content from the previous edition
- Written by medical doctors with vast experience on biostatistics and teaching, developing the content based on real cases for better applicability by readers
Readership
Biostaticians; graduate students and researchers from medical and biomedical fields
Table of Contents
Part 1: The Investigator's Hypothesis
1. Investigator's Hypothesis and Expression of its Corresponding Outcome
Part 2: Collective Health
2. Disease Frequency Measures
3. Health Indicators
4. Epidemiological Studies
5. Pharmacoeconomics
Part 3: Observational Studies
6. Basic Concepts in Observational Studies
7. Determination of Association Strength Between an Exposure Factor and an Event in Observational Studies
8. Increasing Accuracy in Observational Studies
Part 4: Biostatistics of Intervention Studies - The Clinical Trials
9. The Intervention Studies
10. N Estimation and N Assessment of a Published Trial
11. Organization of Variables and Endpoints
12. Measures for Results Expression of a Clinical Trial
13. Determination of Normality or Non-Normality of Data Distribution
14. Hypothesis Testing
15. Correlating Sample Data with the General Population - 95% Confidence Interval Summarizing the Steps
Part 5: Additional Concepts in Biostatistics
16. Individual and Collective Benefit and Risk Indexes Inferable from Intervention Studies
17. Statistical Assessment of Diagnostic Tests for the Clinic
18. Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses
19. Correlation and Regression
20. Per Protocol Analysis and Intention-to-Treat Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323901024
About the Authors
Mendel Suchmacher
Mendel Suchmacher, MD, MSc, graduated in Pharmaceutical Medicine at Federal University of the State of São Paulo, is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology-Hemotherapy and member of the American College of Physicians. He holds teaching and research positions at prestigious Brazilian institutions: Professor of Clinical Immunology at Carlos Chagas Institute of Medical Graduation; Professor & Chairman of Microbiology and Immunology, and Research Fellow at Teresopolis University Medical School - UNIFESO; Professor & Coordinator of the Genodermatoses Sector of the Clinical Genetics Service at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, he is member of the clinical staff of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Immunology, Carlos Chagas Institute of Medical Graduation; Professor and Chairman of Microbiology and Immunology, and Research Fellow, Teresopolis University Medical School - UNIFESO; Professor and Coordinator of the Genodermatoses Sector of the Clinical Genetics Service, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mauro Geller
Mauro Geller, MD, PhD, holds an MD degree from Teresopolis University Medical School, a PhD in Clinical Medicine from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, and a Post-doc in Immunogenetics from Harvard University. He has extensive experience in the field of clinical immunology, especially in the areas of clinical medicine, tumoral immunology, genetics and immunodiagnostics. Dr. Geller is founding member and current medical director of the Brazilian National Neurofibromatosis Center; fellow of the American College of Physicians and of the Royal Society of Medicine; member of the European Society of Gene Therapy; and member of the Brazilian Societies of Immunology, Microbiology and Genetics. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Immunology, Allergy and Public Health. Dr. Geller also has extensive experience with research in the areas of immunology, microbiology and genetics, as well as with clinical research, and has published 137 papers, 8 book chapters, and 4 books. He also serves as ad hoc advisor to the Brazilian National Institute of Health (ANVISA) and is member of the clinical staff of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD degree, Teresopolis University Medical School PhD, Clinical Medicine, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro Post-doc, Immunogenetics, Harvard University
Ratings and Reviews
