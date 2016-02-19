Practical Biochemistry for Colleges

@qu:A volume that has been long awaited... The editor is to be congratulate d on his efforts... As well as practical details nearly all the procedures ar e accompanied by background information and references for further study. The book will have a ready appeal to teachers who are looking for new ideas at all levels of expertise in practical biochemistry. @source:Endeavour @qu:Teachers of biochemistry will turn to this book again and again to find their inspiration.... This book can be recommended to all teachers as a valuabe collection of practical biochemistry experiments. @source:Biomedical Papers of the Medical Faculty of the Palacky University, Olomouc Czechoslovakia