Practical Biochemistry for Colleges
1st Edition
Description
This book presents a selection of tried and trusted laboratory experiments in the field of biochemistry. The experiments are described in detail and can be used directly or in a modified form. They are grouped according to a broad range of biochemical disciplines which allows those responsible for arranging practical classes to select experiments to complement any given biochemistry course. Suggestions are made for further work in more advanced classes. As well as the practical method the experiments are accompanied by background information, discussion of results, references for further study and illustrations.
Readership
For biochemistry teachers and technicians in universities, technical colleges and high schools.
Table of Contents
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984704
About the Editor
E. J. Wood
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK
Reviews
@qu:A volume that has been long awaited... The editor is to be congratulate d on his efforts... As well as practical details nearly all the procedures ar e accompanied by background information and references for further study. The book will have a ready appeal to teachers who are looking for new ideas at all levels of expertise in practical biochemistry. @source:Endeavour @qu:Teachers of biochemistry will turn to this book again and again to find their inspiration.... This book can be recommended to all teachers as a valuabe collection of practical biochemistry experiments. @source:Biomedical Papers of the Medical Faculty of the Palacky University, Olomouc Czechoslovakia