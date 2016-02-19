Practical Biochemistry for Colleges - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080361406, 9780080984704

Practical Biochemistry for Colleges

1st Edition

Editors: E. J. Wood
eBook ISBN: 9780080984704
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Description

This book presents a selection of tried and trusted laboratory experiments in the field of biochemistry. The experiments are described in detail and can be used directly or in a modified form. They are grouped according to a broad range of biochemical disciplines which allows those responsible for arranging practical classes to select experiments to complement any given biochemistry course. Suggestions are made for further work in more advanced classes. As well as the practical method the experiments are accompanied by background information, discussion of results, references for further study and illustrations.

Readership

For biochemistry teachers and technicians in universities, technical colleges and high schools.

Table of Contents

Section Headings and Selected Papers: Enzymes and Enzymology. Some properties of an enzyme: a demonstration experiment with alkaline phosphatase, D F Evered. A simple laboratory experiment to demonstrate transamination, S Dewhurst & I Smallman. Biochemical Techniques. Experiments illustrating gel filtration, J M Wallach. Gel filtration of haemoglobin, H B F Dixon. Metabolism. Glycolysis and gluconeogenesis, R W Hanson. Bottled glycolysis, H A Akers & J M Long. Molecular Biology. Analysis of chromatin structure and composition, J E Perez-Ortin et al. Isolation of biologically active mRNA, S Spindler et al. Model Building. Molecular models: paper formulae and pop-up models, B S Brown & E M Evans. The use of paper molecular models as an aid in lectures on oligosaccharide and polysaccharide structures, M Alemany. Clinical Biochemistry. The sucrose content of breakfast cereals, D P Robson & T P Chirpich. The determination of sialic acid - an experiment that demonstrates many important aspects of spectrophotometric assays, R O'Kennedy. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080984704

About the Editor

E. J. Wood

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK

Reviews

@qu:A volume that has been long awaited... The editor is to be congratulate d on his efforts... As well as practical details nearly all the procedures ar e accompanied by background information and references for further study. The book will have a ready appeal to teachers who are looking for new ideas at all levels of expertise in practical biochemistry. @source:Endeavour @qu:Teachers of biochemistry will turn to this book again and again to find their inspiration.... This book can be recommended to all teachers as a valuabe collection of practical biochemistry experiments. @source:Biomedical Papers of the Medical Faculty of the Palacky University, Olomouc Czechoslovakia

