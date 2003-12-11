Practical Binocular Vision Assessment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750650106, 9780702038327

Practical Binocular Vision Assessment

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Frank Eperjesi Michelle Rundstrom
eBook ISBN: 9780702038327
Paperback ISBN: 9780750650106
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th December 2003
Page Count: 112
Description

Brimming with sound practical advice and helpful clinical tips, this book combines a step-by-step workbook format with a companion CD-ROM to illustrate various eye movement disorders. With its suggested routines and protocols, this book offers a straightforward, "how to" approach — making it an essential resource for anyone who encounters binocular vision anomalies.

Key Features

  • Offers practical advice in a "how to" style.
  • Provides rapid access to information in a step-by-step format.
  • Makes learning easier with helpful summaries and Objectives outlined at the beginning of each chapter.
  • Presents all tests together on side-by-side page spreads, with easy-to-follow routines and protocols.
  • Includes a companion CD-ROM with video clips of eye movements to further illustrate the conditions discussed in the text.

Table of Contents

Foreword
Chapter 1
History and symptom taking for an adult
History and symptom taking for a child

Chapter 2
Visual acuity testing for distance and near
Description of use of the following charts: Cardiff acuity cards, Keeler cards (with matching), Snellen (with matching), Sheridan Gardner, Cambridge acuity cards, Sonkson-Silver, LH symbols.

Chapter 3
Cover testing

Chapter 4
Oculo-motility testing

Chapter 6
Stereoacuity testing
Types of test: TNO, Titmus (Randot), Frisby, Lang I and Lang II)
Importance of stereoacuity testing

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038327
Paperback ISBN:
9780750650106

About the Author

Frank Eperjesi

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Optometry Programme, Department of Optometry and Vision Science, Aston University, Birmingham, UK

Michelle Rundstrom

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Clinical Demonstrator, Primary Care Optometrist, Orthoptist, Department of Optometry and Vision Science, Aston University, Birmingham, UK

