Practical Binocular Vision Assessment
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Brimming with sound practical advice and helpful clinical tips, this book combines a step-by-step workbook format with a companion CD-ROM to illustrate various eye movement disorders. With its suggested routines and protocols, this book offers a straightforward, "how to" approach — making it an essential resource for anyone who encounters binocular vision anomalies.
Key Features
- Offers practical advice in a "how to" style.
- Provides rapid access to information in a step-by-step format.
- Makes learning easier with helpful summaries and Objectives outlined at the beginning of each chapter.
- Presents all tests together on side-by-side page spreads, with easy-to-follow routines and protocols.
- Includes a companion CD-ROM with video clips of eye movements to further illustrate the conditions discussed in the text.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1
History and symptom taking for an adult
History and symptom taking for a child
Chapter 2
Visual acuity testing for distance and near
Description of use of the following charts: Cardiff acuity cards, Keeler cards (with matching), Snellen (with matching), Sheridan Gardner, Cambridge acuity cards, Sonkson-Silver, LH symbols.
Chapter 3
Cover testing
Chapter 4
Oculo-motility testing
Chapter 6
Stereoacuity testing
Types of test: TNO, Titmus (Randot), Frisby, Lang I and Lang II)
Importance of stereoacuity testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 11th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038327
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750650106
About the Author
Frank Eperjesi
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Optometry Programme, Department of Optometry and Vision Science, Aston University, Birmingham, UK
Michelle Rundstrom
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Clinical Demonstrator, Primary Care Optometrist, Orthoptist, Department of Optometry and Vision Science, Aston University, Birmingham, UK