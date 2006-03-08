Practical Balancing of Rotating Machinery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174657, 9780080459387

Practical Balancing of Rotating Machinery

1st Edition

Authors: Derek Norfield
eBook ISBN: 9780080459387
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174657
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th March 2006
Page Count: 218
Description

Rotating machinery (eg pumps, motors, compressors) is normally manufactured to precise measurements but there comes a point when the costs of manufacture mean that further precision is not cost-effective and thus any slight imbalance inherent in the machine will need to be attended to after manufacture. When such machinery is in operation, often at very high speeds of thousands of revs per minute, any imbalance will set up vibration and often noise. In addition, such imbalance will cause extra wear and loss of efficiency in the machine. The answer is to balance the affected parts of the machine so that it operates smoothly and efficiently.

This book is a practical account of such balancing techniques e.g how to balance a rotor, how to set up and verify performance of a balancing machine, and procedures for on-site balancing. In addition, other common causes of vibration will be covered e.g. misalignment, bad bearings and looseness.

This book is the distillation of a successful course run by the author and developed over 20 years. University engineering departments do not teach balancing techniques beyond the very basic, and there is a need for educators and engineers to have a practical book available on the topic.

· A practical book which will help the reader understand the importance of balance in today's high technology world · Outlines the history of dynamic balancing and other vibration reduction techniques · Profusely illustrated throughout

Manufacturing engineers; maintenance engineers and technicians; pump, motor and compressor engineers; consultants.

Section 1: Introduction; The need for balancing; The history of balancing; Why do we balance; Balancing is not an additional expense!; Section 2: Balancing Basics; Vibration, causes and effects; In the beginning; Simple Vibration; Complex vibration; Why is vibration so bad?; What is the cause of vibration; Misalignment; Damaged bearings; Bent shaft; Turbulence.

218
English
© Elsevier Science 2005
Elsevier Science
9780080459387
9781856174657

Derek Norfield

Vibration and Balancing Solutions, Lynchburg, VA, USA

