Practical Aspects of Vaccine Development

Formulation, Development and Manufacturing of Vaccines: The Practical Aspects provides an industry perspective on vaccine product development and manufacture that covers their formulation development, manufacture and delivery/in-use considerations of vaccine production. With the increasing complexity of vaccine products in development, there is a need for a comprehensive review of the current state of the industry and its challenges. While formulation scientists working in biotherapeutic development may be familiar with proteins, vaccines present unique challenges, including the wide range of vaccine components that may comprise proteins, polysaccharides, protein-polysaccharide conjugates, adjuvants, etc. and the varying stability and behavior of solution- and suspension-based systems.

This book is an essential resource for formulation scientists, researchers in vaccine development throughout medical and life sciences, and advanced students.