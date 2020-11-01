Practical Aspects of Vaccine Development
1st Edition
Description
Formulation, Development and Manufacturing of Vaccines: The Practical Aspects provides an industry perspective on vaccine product development and manufacture that covers their formulation development, manufacture and delivery/in-use considerations of vaccine production. With the increasing complexity of vaccine products in development, there is a need for a comprehensive review of the current state of the industry and its challenges. While formulation scientists working in biotherapeutic development may be familiar with proteins, vaccines present unique challenges, including the wide range of vaccine components that may comprise proteins, polysaccharides, protein-polysaccharide conjugates, adjuvants, etc. and the varying stability and behavior of solution- and suspension-based systems.
This book is an essential resource for formulation scientists, researchers in vaccine development throughout medical and life sciences, and advanced students.
Key Features
- Includes formulation considerations for various vaccine types, including proteins, polysaccharides, conjugates and live vaccines
- Considers process development for solution, suspension and lyophilized products
- Explores the future potential of vaccines, including multi-component vaccines and novel delivery mechanisms/devices
Readership
Formulation scientists, pharmacists, bioengineers, chemists or physicists in the pharmaceutical industry. Researchers and advanced students in pharmaceutical sciences
Table of Contents
Section 1 Formulation Development
1. Introduction to vaccine formulation development
2. Overview of vaccine antigens
3. Overview of vaccine adjuvants
4. Formulation considerations for Live attenuated vaccines
5. Subunit based vaccines: Challenges in developing protein based vaccines
6. Subunit based vaccines: Challenges in developing polysaccharide based and conjugate vaccines
7. DNA vaccines
8. New frontiers in cancer vaccines
9. Adjuvant formulation development
10. Antigen-adjuvant formulation- Key considerations
11. Colloidal stability of suspension systems
Section 2 Process Development
12. Introduction to drug product process development for vaccines
13. Process development and scale up aspects for suspension vaccines
14. Effect of shipping stress on suspension vaccines
15. Developing control strategy for final dose concentration- Case study
16. Lyophilized vaccine development
17. Approaches for stabilizing vaccine antigens through spray drying
18. Regulatory requirements for drug product process: Lot consistency, process performance qualification and post approval changes
Section 3 Delivery
19 Conventional and non-traditional delivery methods and routes of administration
20. Combination product rule requirements for vaccines – Challenges and strategies
21. Potential of micro-needle based vaccine delivery
22. Challenges in assessing in-use stability of admixture (antigen-adjuvant mixture) prior to administration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128143575
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143582
About the Editor
Satoshi Ohtake
Dr. Ohtake is an R&D professional with over 10 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, focusing on formulation and process development of various modalities ranging from small molecules to live attenuated vaccines. He has held positions of increasing responsibility at Nektar Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer, demonstrating capability to lead cross-functional teams to success. Adept at working in various environments with experience in small start-up as well as large global pharma. Dr. Ohtake is the inventor of over 10 patents and patent applications, author of over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals and more than 15 invited presentations. He received his B.S. from Caltech and Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in Chemical Engineering. Currently serving on the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences Editorial Advisory Board and the Caltech Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Director in Pharmaceutical R&D, Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pfizer, St. Louis, MO, USA
Parag Kolhe
Dr. Kolhe is an active leader and participant in the biotherapeutic community through the American Association of Pharmaceutical Sciences (AAPS) and The Pharmacists' Defence Association (PDA) as conference organizer, chair, moderator, invited speaker. He has expertise in the field of biotherapeutics and has developed, influenced and transformed control strategy approach into workable solution within Pfizer for biotherapeutics products. Dr. Kolhe has authored more than 18 peer reviewed journal articles, patents and been a book editor. He received his BE in Polymer Engineering from the University of Pune, India and his Ph.D. in Material Science and Engineering from Wayne State University, Detroit, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Group Leader, Associate Research Fellow, Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pfizer, St. Louis, MO, USA
Ratings and Reviews
